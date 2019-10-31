Intu Properties : St David's celebrates milestone anniversary

Home/News/News and press releases/St David's celebrates milestone anniversary

Press Release / 31 October 2019

St David's Cardiff has marked ten years since the opening of 'St David's 2' on 22nd October 2009.

The destination celebrated for ten days, across two full weekends from Friday 18th to Sunday 27th October, with prize giveaways, a giant cake and balloons, and a gallery of site images that took visitors through the history of the land that is now St David's 2.

Over the last decade, St David's has undergone significant change and the ongoing drive to attract international brands and support small businesses has seen footfall at the destination rise. In addition, The St David's Partnership has utilised its combined expert knowledge to drive the centre forward as a leading retail destination in the UK, and has recently delivered: the signings of powerhouse brands such as The Ivy, Stradivarius and Bershka; innovative concepts such as Treetop Adventure Golf; and trailblazing additions such as the S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Marvel Avengers exhibition.

Our goal for St David's 2 was to build upon the foundations of a fast-growing and vibrant city, creating a destination that strives to offer the very best in fashion, dining, and entertainment for Cardiff's residents and visitors. Kate Grant

intu's regional managing director, speaking on behalf of the St David's Partnership

'This tenth birthday is a key milestone for us, and a chance to look back at how much St David's and the city have flourished.'

'St David's sits at the heart of a city and region that is well-connected; less than two hours from London by train and benefitting from a £1bn investment into rail infrastructure that will bring more than half of the total population of Wales within an hour of the city centre. St David's will play a key role looking ahead to the next ten years, as people who live, visit, or work in Cardiff continue to seek a full and varied offer of shops, restaurants, and leisure.'

Cllr Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff Council, added: 'The investment in Cardiff through St David's has certainly contributed to the city's growth over the last ten years, and this trend looks set to continue. Cardiff is one of the leading city economies in the UK, with one of the fastest-growing populations.

'St David's is a key component of the city centre, attracting shoppers from across the city region and from outside Wales and helping to make Cardiff one of the UK's leading retail centres.

'The £700m Metro investment will help in reinforcing the links between Cardiff and its city region and St David's will benefit from these improved connections as it looks to continue to serve the residents of the city, the city region and visitors outside of Wales with its high- quality offer.'

As St David's marks this tenth anniversary, the destination continues to evolve its retail and F&B offer, with global lifestyle and performance footwear brand Skechers and renowned high-end eatery The Ivy, both set to open this November.

JLL and Cushman & Wakefield advise The St David's Partnership.