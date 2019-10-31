Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Intu Properties plc    INTU   GB0006834344

INTU PROPERTIES PLC

(INTU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intu Properties : St David's celebrates milestone anniversary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 11:36am EDT

Home/News/News and press releases/St David's celebrates milestone anniversary

Press Release / 31 October 2019

St David's Cardiff has marked ten years since the opening of 'St David's 2' on 22nd October 2009.

The destination celebrated for ten days, across two full weekends from Friday 18th to Sunday 27th October, with prize giveaways, a giant cake and balloons, and a gallery of site images that took visitors through the history of the land that is now St David's 2.

Over the last decade, St David's has undergone significant change and the ongoing drive to attract international brands and support small businesses has seen footfall at the destination rise. In addition, The St David's Partnership has utilised its combined expert knowledge to drive the centre forward as a leading retail destination in the UK, and has recently delivered: the signings of powerhouse brands such as The Ivy, Stradivarius and Bershka; innovative concepts such as Treetop Adventure Golf; and trailblazing additions such as the S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Marvel Avengers exhibition.

Our goal for St David's 2 was to build upon the foundations of a fast-growing and vibrant city, creating a destination that strives to offer the very best in fashion, dining, and entertainment for Cardiff's residents and visitors.

Kate Grant
intu's regional managing director, speaking on behalf of the St David's Partnership

'This tenth birthday is a key milestone for us, and a chance to look back at how much St David's and the city have flourished.'

'St David's sits at the heart of a city and region that is well-connected; less than two hours from London by train and benefitting from a £1bn investment into rail infrastructure that will bring more than half of the total population of Wales within an hour of the city centre. St David's will play a key role looking ahead to the next ten years, as people who live, visit, or work in Cardiff continue to seek a full and varied offer of shops, restaurants, and leisure.'

Cllr Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff Council, added: 'The investment in Cardiff through St David's has certainly contributed to the city's growth over the last ten years, and this trend looks set to continue. Cardiff is one of the leading city economies in the UK, with one of the fastest-growing populations.

'St David's is a key component of the city centre, attracting shoppers from across the city region and from outside Wales and helping to make Cardiff one of the UK's leading retail centres.

'The £700m Metro investment will help in reinforcing the links between Cardiff and its city region and St David's will benefit from these improved connections as it looks to continue to serve the residents of the city, the city region and visitors outside of Wales with its high- quality offer.'

As St David's marks this tenth anniversary, the destination continues to evolve its retail and F&B offer, with global lifestyle and performance footwear brand Skechers and renowned high-end eatery The Ivy, both set to open this November.

JLL and Cushman & Wakefield advise The St David's Partnership.

Disclaimer

Intu Properties plc published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 15:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTU PROPERTIES PLC
11:36aINTU PROPERTIES : St David's celebrates milestone anniversary
PU
06:48aINTU PROPERTIES : Update on 2019 AGM resolution votes
PU
10/29INTU PROPERTIES : All Good Things selects intu centres to launch ethical concept
PU
10/29INTU PROPERTIES : Notification of Trading Update
PU
10/23INTU PROPERTIES PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
10/22INTU PROPERTIES : More premium brands for intu Derby with new Hobbs and Whistles..
PU
10/21INTU PROPERTIES : Angry Birds swings into action at intu Metrocentre in world fi..
PU
10/17INTU PROPERTIES : Eldon Square integrated solar PV and EV charging project 2
PU
10/16INTU PROPERTIES : High end accessories brand Coach opens at intu Trafford Centre
PU
10/14INTU PROPERTIES PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 500 M
EBIT 2019 360 M
Net income 2019 -1 501 M
Debt 2019 4 577 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,37x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,24x
EV / Sales2019 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 9,15x
Capitalization 609 M
Chart INTU PROPERTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Intu Properties plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTU PROPERTIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 42,77  GBp
Last Close Price 45,28  GBp
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target -5,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Matthew Giles Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Strachan Chairman
Gordon James McKinnon Operations Director
Barbara Gibbes Finance Director
Robert Lee Allen Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTU PROPERTIES PLC-60.07%784
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)62.00%48 445
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.21.45%27 010
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION29.98%26 076
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES38.03%18 316
W. P. CAREY INC.41.08%15 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group