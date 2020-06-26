Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Intu Properties plc    INTU   GB0006834344

INTU PROPERTIES PLC

(INTU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intu Properties : Transactional Services Arrangements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

intuTransitional Services Arrangements

26 June 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward looking statements, including opinions, estimates and projections regarding the financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management and future operations of intuproperties plc and its affiliates (together, the "Group"). Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks,uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward looking statements contained in or referred to as part of this presentation. All forward looking statements included in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on assumptions which may or may not prove to be correct.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made with respect to the completeness, correctness, reasonableness or accuracy of this presentation (including anyopinions). This presentation is subject to change without notice, it may be incomplete or condensed and it may not contain all material information concerning the Group and its affiliates. The Group does not undertake any duty or obligation to update or revise this presentation or any forward-looking statement within it, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any liability, including in respect of direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage, of the Group or any of its connected persons relating to this presentation is expressly excluded.

TSA terms and cash flow assumptions

Nine central entities are placed into Administration and contracts are agreed to provide for funded transition ofPropCos within six months

  • 1.Key terms and principles- continuation of services provided on an "as is" basis with full cost recovery for central entities and no or minimal credit risk taken by those central companies in Administration

  • 2.Tenor-TSA duration will be for six months, but with an option to cancel the TSA within 60 days notice as long as this does not result in cancellation in the first three months

  • 3.Payment - services must be paid for in advance with two months up front funding provided to the administrator on day one, to be topped up on a rolling monthly basis two months in advance before unwinding at the end of the TSA period. The same profile will be applied to the allocation of central recharges, as well as a contingency requested by the Administrator to cover day one costs

  • 4.Intercompany positions-Administration will seek to recover pre-appointment opex and capex intercompany receivables on day one

  • 5.Migration-PropCos own migration arrangements

  • 6.Liability-Administration companies only liable for wilful default, up to a cap of charges paid. PropCos indemnify Administration companies for anythird party claim

TSA cash flows

TSA cash flows - Q3'20

SGS

Trafford

Metro-centre

Deben-ture

Merry Hill

Other Propcos

Beginning cash

4.4

6.6

8.8

1.4

3.1

12.4

Cash NRI

10.7

9.8

4.4

2.7

4.1

3.1

FY20 deferred VAT

-

-

-

-

-

-

S/C income

4.7

2.3

1.3

1.6

1.4

1.4

S/C expense

(12.0)

(5.2)

(4.4)

(4.8)

(4.7)

(5.1)

Management fee

(3.3)

(2.9)

(0.5)

(0.6)

(1.1)

(0.6)

Professional fees

(8.7)

(8.0)

(2.3)

(3.2)

(2.4)

(3.1)

Cash centre CapEx

(4.1)

(1.7)

(0.5)

(0.3)

(4.3)

(1.5)

Interest

(25.5)

(10.5)

-

-

(3.1)

(3.1)

Amortisation

-

(7.3)

-

-

-

-

Additional payables

(7.1)

(3.1)

(2.4)

(1.8)

(3.5)

(3.7)

Contingency payments

(2.1)

(1.8)

(0.8)

(0.4)

(0.7)

(0.8)

Other recharges

(0.5)

(0.4)

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.2)

Others

-

(0.2)

-

-

-

1.5

Net cash flow

(47.9)

(29.0)

(5.3)

(6.9)

(14.3)

(12.0)

Closing cash

(43.4)

(22.5)

3.5

(5.5)

(11.2)

0.3

Minimum cash

(43.4)

(24.4)

1.1

(7.1)

(11.8)

n/a

Timing

Sep-20

Aug-20

Aug-20

Aug-20

Aug-20

n/a

TSA cash flows - Q4'20

SGS

Trafford

Metro-centre

Deben-ture

Merry Hill

Other Propcos

Beginning cash

(43.4)

(22.5)

3.5

(5.5)

(11.2)

0.3

Cash NRI

17.3

13.4

5.7

2.7

5.6

6.7

FY20 deferred VAT

-

-

-

-

-

-

S/C income

3.1

1.5

0.9

1.1

0.8

1.1

S/C expense

(6.0)

(2.5)

(2.1)

(2.4)

(1.8)

(2.8)

Management fee

(1.7)

(1.5)

(0.3)

(0.3)

(0.6)

(0.4)

Professional fees

-

-

-

-

-

(0.1)

Cash centre CapEx

(0.4)

(1.1)

(0.7)

(0.3)

(4.3)

(1.6)

Interest

(1.5)

(10.4)

(10.0)

(8.1)

(3.1)

(3.1)

Amortisation

-

(7.3)

-

(3.3)

-

-

Additional payables

-

-

-

-

-

-

Contingency payments

(0.4)

(0.4)

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.2)

Other recharges

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.0)

(0.1)

(0.1)

Others

-

0.2

-

-

-

0.4

Net cash flow

10.3

(8.3)

(6.7)

(10.8)

(3.5)

0.0

Closing cash

(33.2)

(30.7)

(3.2)

(16.3)

(14.7)

0.4

Minimum cash

(42.6)

(38.3)

(3.2)

(16.3)

(15.2)

n/a

Timing

Oct-20

Cash levers

Within the structures there are a number of cash levers which could be used to address funding shortfalls during the TSA.

Estimated release date for the restricted cash balances at silos with public debt instruments outlined below:

Oct-20

Dec-20

  • SGS:Lender Reserve Account - £13.1m (Jul-20), Debt Service Account - £11.0m (Aug-20), Restricted sales proceeds - £2.2m (Aug-20)

    Dec-20

    Nov-20

  • Trafford:Junior cash trap - £0.8m (Jul-20), VAT reserved amounts - £6.5m (Jul-20), £0.5m relating to surrenders and loan deposits. There are additional funding arrangements being agreed which will not require Noteholder consent

  • Debenture:Restricted cash - £15m (Jul-20)

In addition agreements for the deferral of debt service, additional funding sources or payment plans agreed with the Administrator may also be available / under discussion to address funding shortfalls

Notes

1 - Other Propcos includes Derby, Milton Keynes, Uxbridge, Chapelfield, Barton Square

2-S/C expense includes any acceleration and additional S/C contingency requested by the Administrators on day 1

n/a

3 - Management fee also includes any acceleration as requested by the Administrators on day 1 4 . The forecast does not reflect any subsequent true up of the up front payments made to the Administrators(i.e. to the actual costsexpected to be incurred during the TSA period)

5 - Additional payables relates to the unwind of day 1 intercompany opex, capex, management fee arrears and other items

6- The peak funding need isbased on month end positions only and does not reflect any intra-month requirements

TSA assumptions

  • Lockdown gradually phased out, centres opening from June but social distancing persists

  • Customer disruption persists, customer failures and stressed business models

  • Most new lettings rolled out to 2021

  • Occupancy stress reflected financially in the collections and bad debt assumptionsCollections:

similar)

Q2 50%; Q3 50%; Q4 75% (paying to trade Christmas) with shift to monthly Material reductions in income from turnover rent, mall income and car park income

  • Existing debt service maintained

  • Capex removed other than committed

  • Opening cash before release of lender controlled accounts

  • Interco unwind relates to recovery of pre-appointment intercompany payables on day 1

  • Two months up front funding of expenses on day 1

  • Additional recharges relating to individual asset proportion of groupwide contingencyand additional centralrunning cost recharge

  • Other entities, including

    Broadmarsh, St David's,

    Cribbs Causeway, Arndale and Xanadu donot enter into TSAs

Disclaimer

Intu Properties plc published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 21:58:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INTU PROPERTIES PLC
05:59pINTU PROPERTIES : Transactional Services Arrangements
PU
02:44pLakeside owner Intu folds under debt but to keep malls open
RE
12:54pINTU PROPERTIES : Administrators appointed to UK shopping centre company Intu
RE
09:04aINTU PROPERTIES : British mall owner Intu goes into administration
RE
06/23INTU PROPERTIES : warns of mall closures, enlists KPMG ahead of debt deadline
RE
06/11Lakeside owner Intu's administrator-in-waiting seeks additional funding - Sky..
RE
06/08INTU PROPERTIES PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
06/01INTU PROPERTIES PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
05/27Brent Cross owner Hammerson says CEO to step down
RE
05/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 has strongest day in nearly two months as reope..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 425 M 524 M 524 M
Net income 2020 -1 085 M -1 338 M -1 338 M
Net Debt 2020 4 062 M 5 011 M 5 011 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23,9 M 29,4 M 29,5 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 556
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart INTU PROPERTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Intu Properties plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTU PROPERTIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1,96 GBX
Last Close Price 0,02 GBX
Spread / Highest target 28 053%
Spread / Average Target 10 942%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Matthew Giles Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Strachan Chairman
Robert Lee Allen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gian Fulgoni Chief Information Systems Officer
John H. Whittaker Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTU PROPERTIES PLC-88.50%65
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-56.40%19 856
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-22.67%16 980
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-29.69%7 626
SCENTRE GROUP-42.82%7 545
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-33.44%6 137
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group