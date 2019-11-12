Log in
Land Securities posts loss as UK store closures bite

0
11/12/2019 | 03:21am EST

British property developer Land Securities Group reported a pretax loss for the first half, hit by a raft of store closures as retailers face the impact of slack consumer sentiment and the shift to more online selling.

Land Securities, which manages and operates office, retail and leisure segments, is offloading assets to focus on its profit-generating London portfolio, hoping it would offset the impact of a crumbling retail market.

The company, which owns the Bluewater shopping centre in southeast England, pointed to high number of company voluntary agreements (CVA) by retailers, like its peer Intu Properties last week, and said it expected the trend to continue.

Many retailers are closing stores to cut costs and focus on online sales in a tough British economic environment, with Mothercare shutting all its British stores.

The British economy, hurt by years of uncertainty over its exit from the European Union, is gearing up for a snap poll next month which will decide the nation's future and would also affect UK Plc.

"With a general election next month and the UK's proposed exit from the EU further delayed, we remain alert to market risks. However, Landsec enters the next six months with confidence", Chief Executive Officer Robert Noel said.

The company's EPRA net asset value (NAV)- a key industry metric that reflects the value of a firm's buildings, was down 3.2% to 1,296 pence.

However, Land Securities said its vacancy rates were relatively low.

The FTSE-100 company recorded a loss of 147 million pounds ($188.10 million) for the six-month period ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 42 million pounds, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTU PROPERTIES PLC -4.69% 35.61 Delayed Quote.-66.92%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC -0.49% 885 Delayed Quote.10.89%
MOTHERCARE PLC -0.82% 12.05 Delayed Quote.-24.78%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 499 M
EBIT 2019 360 M
Net income 2019 -1 502 M
Debt 2019 4 577 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,27x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,03x
EV / Sales2019 10,1x
EV / Sales2020 8,84x
Capitalization 448 M
Chart INTU PROPERTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Intu Properties plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTU PROPERTIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 40,57  GBp
Last Close Price 33,33  GBp
Spread / Highest target 230%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Matthew Giles Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Strachan Chairman
Gordon James McKinnon Operations Director
Barbara Gibbes Finance Director
Robert Lee Allen Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTU PROPERTIES PLC-66.92%577
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)51.75%45 358
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION21.45%25 682
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.9.40%25 610
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES33.56%17 850
W. P. CAREY INC.29.00%14 847
