INTUIT

INTUIT

(INTU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

INTUIT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Intuit Inc. - INTU

06/14/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Intuit Inc. (NasdaqGS: INTU).

For many years, the Company operated under an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service to provide a free version of its commercial tax filing products called TurboTax “Freedom Edition” to low-income taxpayers in exchange for the IRS agreeing not to compete by offering its own free online tax filing service. However, the Company has recently been sued in a consumer class action lawsuit alleging that it defrauded taxpayers through a scheme to deliberately hide or otherwise limit access to its free service, while aggressively marketing another program as free even though it had limited functionality and deceived users otherwise eligible for free filing into paying for product upgrades to file their taxes.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Intuit’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Intuit’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Intuit shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-intu/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 752 M
EBIT 2019 2 266 M
Net income 2019 1 502 M
Finance 2019 2 459 M
Yield 2019 0,70%
P/E ratio 2019 45,08
P/E ratio 2020 40,61
EV / Sales 2019 9,52x
EV / Sales 2020 8,45x
Capitalization 66 747 M
Chart INTUIT
Duration : Period :
Intuit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTUIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 263 $
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sasan K. Goodarzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad D. Smith Executive Chairman
Michelle M. Clatterbuck Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Atticus Tysen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Marianna Tessel Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTUIT29.10%61 718
ORACLE CORPORATION18.76%171 703
SAP31.65%153 748
SERVICENOW INC53.77%46 079
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.36.07%18 125
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC78.65%11 546
