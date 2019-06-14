INTUIT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Intuit Inc. - INTU

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into Intuit Inc. (NasdaqGS:
INTU).
For many years, the Company operated under an agreement with the
Internal Revenue Service to provide a free version of its commercial tax
filing products called TurboTax “Freedom Edition” to low-income
taxpayers in exchange for the IRS agreeing not to compete by offering
its own free online tax filing service. However, the Company has
recently been sued in a consumer class action lawsuit alleging that it
defrauded taxpayers through a scheme to deliberately hide or otherwise
limit access to its free service, while aggressively marketing another
program as free even though it had limited functionality and deceived
users otherwise eligible for free filing into paying for product
upgrades to file their taxes.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Intuit’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to Intuit’s shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or
have been a long-term holder of Intuit shares and would like to discuss
your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call
toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-intu/
to learn more.
