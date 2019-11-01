Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intuit    INTU

INTUIT

(INTU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

INTUIT INVESTIGATION UPDATE BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Intuit Inc. - INTU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Intuit Inc. (NasdaqGS: INTU).  

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

For many years, the Company operated under an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service to provide a free version of its commercial tax filing products called TurboTax "Freedom Edition" to low-income taxpayers in exchange for the IRS agreeing not to compete by offering its own free online tax filing service.  The Company has been sued in a consumer class action lawsuit alleging that it defrauded customers through a scheme to deliberately hide or limit access to its free service, while aggressively marketing another program as free even though it had limited functionality and deceived users otherwise eligible for free filing into paying for product upgrades to file their taxes.

The Company has also been sued on similar allegations by the City of Los Angeles and Santa Clara County on behalf of the State of California for violations of the state's Unfair Competition Law. Recently, the court presiding over the Los Angeles case denied the Company's request to have to case dismissed, allowing it to proceed forward.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Intuit's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Intuit's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Intuit shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-intu/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intuit-investigation-update-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-continues-to-investigate-the-officers-and-directors-of-intuit-inc---intu-300950175.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTUIT
11/01INTUIT INVESTIGATION UPDATE BY FORME : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Inves..
PR
10/31INTUIT : to Announce First-quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on Nov. 21
BU
10/10INTUIT : Sixth Annual QuickBooks Connect Returns with an Inspiring Program to He..
BU
10/09INTUIT : Visa launch instant payments for merchants using QuickBooks
AQ
10/09INTUIT : ProConnect Group Introduces Cloud Hosting for ProSeries and Lacerte
BU
10/09INTUIT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/03INTUIT : Backs First-Quarter, Fiscal 2020 Guidance
DJ
10/03INTUIT HOSTS INVESTOR DAY : Reaffirms First-quarter and Fiscal 2020 Guidance
BU
09/26INTUIT : Hosts Annual Investor Day on October 3, 2019
BU
09/23INTUIT : Announces 50x Climate Positive Target at United Nations Climate Action ..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group