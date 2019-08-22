Intuit : 4Q Loss Widens

By Robert Barba

Intuit Inc. (INTU) said its loss in the fourth quarter widened, despite revenue rising 15%.

The maker of financial management tools Turbo Tax, QuickBooks and Mint, reported a loss of $44 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with a loss of $38 million, or 15 cents a share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 9 cents a share, wider than the penny-a-share loss a year earlier.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected an adjusted loss of 15 cents a share.

Revenue rose to $994 million, up from $864 million a year earlier.

Analysts expected sales of $962 million.

Total costs and expenses were $1.15 billion, up from $1.06 billion a year earlier.

