INTUIT    INTU

INTUIT

(INTU)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/22 04:59:05 pm
290.56 USD   +5.18%
04:38pINTUIT : 4Q Loss Widens
DJ
04:27pINTUIT : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:01pINTUIT : Fourth Quarter Revenue Up 15 Percent, Full Year Up 13 Percent
BU
Intuit : 4Q Loss Widens

08/22/2019 | 04:38pm EDT

By Robert Barba

Intuit Inc. (INTU) said its loss in the fourth quarter widened, despite revenue rising 15%.

The maker of financial management tools Turbo Tax, QuickBooks and Mint, reported a loss of $44 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with a loss of $38 million, or 15 cents a share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 9 cents a share, wider than the penny-a-share loss a year earlier.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected an adjusted loss of 15 cents a share.

Revenue rose to $994 million, up from $864 million a year earlier.

Analysts expected sales of $962 million.

Total costs and expenses were $1.15 billion, up from $1.06 billion a year earlier.

Write to Robert Barba at robert.barba@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 754 M
EBIT 2019 2 266 M
Net income 2019 1 502 M
Finance 2019 2 417 M
Yield 2019 0,65%
P/E ratio 2019 48,4x
P/E ratio 2020 43,6x
EV / Sales2019 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 9,07x
Capitalization 71 613 M
Technical analysis trends INTUIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 258,36  $
Last Close Price 276,24  $
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sasan K. Goodarzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad D. Smith Executive Chairman
Michelle M. Clatterbuck Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Atticus Tysen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Marianna Tessel Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTUIT40.33%71 613
ORACLE CORPORATION17.92%177 599
SAP AG26.38%145 272
SERVICENOW INC49.27%49 824
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.45.27%20 425
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC105.72%14 522
