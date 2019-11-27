Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intuit    INTU

INTUIT

(INTU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intuit : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 06:38pm EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Filed by the Registrant x

Filed by a party other than the Registrant ¨

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
  • Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material under § 240.14a-12

INTUIT INC.

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount Previously Paid:
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
    3. Filing Party:
    4. Date Filed:

Disclaimer

Intuit Inc. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 23:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTUIT
06:38pINTUIT : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
04:53pINTUIT : Proxy Statement (definitive)
PU
11/22INTUIT INVESTIGATION UPDATE BY FORME : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Inves..
BU
11/22Wall Street rises with U.S.-China trade mood, upbeat economic data
RE
11/21INTUIT : Quarterly Report
PU
11/21INTUIT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
11/21INTUIT : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/21INTUIT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financ..
AQ
11/21INTUIT : Grows Total Revenue 15 Percent in First Quarter; Small Business Online ..
BU
11/21LVMH after Tiffany, PayPal prefers Honey
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 525 M
EBIT 2020 2 546 M
Net income 2020 1 691 M
Finance 2020 3 313 M
Yield 2020 0,79%
P/E ratio 2020 40,9x
P/E ratio 2021 36,4x
EV / Sales2020 8,63x
EV / Sales2021 7,61x
Capitalization 68 238 M
Chart INTUIT
Duration : Period :
Intuit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTUIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 278,71  $
Last Close Price 262,15  $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sasan K. Goodarzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad D. Smith Executive Chairman
Michelle M. Clatterbuck Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Atticus Tysen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Marianna Tessel Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTUIT35.07%69 209
ORACLE CORPORATION25.27%185 495
SAP AG40.80%160 942
SERVICENOW, INC.56.62%52 582
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.64.30%22 891
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.123.85%15 804
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group