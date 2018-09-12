Intuit : Announces the Five Finalists in its 2018 Global Firm of the Future Contest

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) today revealed Cloud Bookkeeping Services,
PJCO, Reconciled, Regional Business Services Ptd Ltd and Wealth Café
Business Advisors Pvt Ltd are one step closer to winning the coveted
title of the 2018 Intuit QuickBooks Global Firm of the Future.
Representing Australia, Canada, India, the United Kingdom and the United
States, these are the top accounting firms from around the globe whose
entries best demonstrate how they embrace online technologies to grow
their practices and help their small business clients succeed and
prosper.
The Firm of the Future contest, now in its fourth year, invited
bookkeeping, full-service accounting and tax firms in Australia, Canada,
the United Kingdom, the United States and, for the first time, India to
showcase how they see the value of the cloud, serve as a trusted advisor
to their clients, and grow their practice with modern marketing
techniques. New this year, firms were also asked to include a story of
how they helped a small business client overcome a challenge and achieve
success. Participating firms and the small business clients named in
their submissions were entered for the chance at over $135,000 USD in
prizes.
“We are thrilled to announce this inspiring group of firms as this
year’s finalists in the Firm of the Future contest,” said Ariege
Misherghi, global leader of Intuit’s Accountant Segment, Small Business
and Self-Employed Group. “Each firm’s submission clearly highlighted
both how they embrace new technologies and ideas, and just as important,
that they recognize that this is what will drive their firm and clients
forward to greater success. We’re eager to celebrate these firms and the
ways they break the mold to help their clients grow and thrive.”
Misherghi and a panel of qualified judges from Intuit’s global sites
selected the top five finalists who best embody the attributes of Firms
of the Future. The top five finalists provided written submissions
highlighting their firm’s work, culture and vision to demonstrate why
they deserve to be named a Firm of the Future, along with their story
about how they helped a specific client to succeed. The finalists (in
alphabetical order) are:
In the next phase of the contest, each finalist will develop a creative
video that demonstrates what makes their firm a Firm of the Future.
Intuit will provide a videographer and producer for filming and work
directly with each finalist to develop a high-quality video entry. Once
complete, the videos will be available for public voting in an online
gallery on the Firm
of the Future website. The voting period is open October 16-31,
2018. For every vote and social share that takes place during the voting
period, a donation from Intuit will be made to Kiva.org (up
to $25,000 USD).
The five finalists and the small businesses identified by each firm will
each receive a $5,000 USD cash prize and one free ticket and all-expense
paid trip to Intuit’s annual conference, QuickBooks
Connect, November 5-7, in San Jose, California. The grand prize
winner and the small business they support will be revealed on the main
stage on November 5, and receive additional cash prizes of $25,000 USD
and $15,000 USD, respectively.
In addition to the five finalists announced today, 10 Firm of the Future
runners-up from across the globe were announced. The 10 runners-up will
each receive a cash prize of $2,500 USD and the small businesses
identified by each runner-up will be awarded a cash prize of $1,000 USD.
The runners-up (in alphabetical order) are:
-
Accountancy
Online, Australia
-
Balakrishna
Consulting LLP, India
-
BluePrint
Accounting, Inc., Canada
-
Jayabt
S Ajinkya, India
-
Linza
Advisors, United States
-
Nova
Bookkeeping, Australia
-
Pearl
Accountants, United Kingdom
-
TaxAssist
Accountants Lincoln, United Kingdom
-
TD
Accounting Services, Canada
-
The
Girl Up Front, LLC, United States
Register
for QuickBooks Connect and meet the five finalists in-person in November
and see the grand prize winner announced on stage. Speakers at this
year’s conference include Alex Rodriguez, Founder and Chief Executive
Officer of A-Rod Corp, Mindy Kaling, Actor, Writer, Producer and
Director and Dylan Lauren, CEO and Founder of Dylan’s Candy Bar.
