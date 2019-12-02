Log in
Intuit : CFO Michelle Clatterbuck to Present at Nasdaq Conference

12/02/2019

Michelle Clatterbuck, chief financial officer of Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), will present at the Nasdaq Investor Conference in London, on Dec. 3.

The presentation will begin at 5:30 a.m. Pacific time and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at http://investors.intuit.com/events/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

About Intuit

Intuit’s mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. We are a global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves approximately 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.


© Business Wire 2019
