Intuit : Grows Revenue 12 Percent in Third Quarter; Raises Full Year Guidance

“This was a strong quarter across the company," said Sasan
Goodarzi, Intuit's CEO. "We are on-track to exceed the guidance we
provided at the beginning of the year."
"We had a great tax season, growing the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) category
overall as well as our share within the category driven by our
innovation and significantly improved customer experience. We produced
our most robust free offering yet and made significant progress in our
effort to transform the assisted category.
"We continue to see momentum in our Small Business and Self-Employed
Group driven by Online Ecosystem revenue growth. We’re making progress
in solving key customer pain points and becoming the center of small
business growth around the globe," said Goodarzi.
Financial Highlights
For the third quarter, Intuit:
Grew total revenue to $3.3 billion, up 12 percent.
Increased TurboTax Online
share within the DIY category by an estimated half a point.
Grew Consumer Group revenue by 10 percent to $2.2 billion.
Grew Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenue 19 percent to $887
million.
Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates refer to the current period
versus the comparable prior-year period, and the business metrics and
associated growth rates refer to worldwide business metrics. Fiscal 2018
amounts have been restated for the adoption of the new accounting
standard on revenue accounting, ASC 606.
Snapshot of Third-quarter Results
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Q3 FY19
Q3 FY18
Change
Q3 FY19
Q3 FY18
Change
Revenue
$3,272
$2,912
12%
$3,272
$2,912
12%
Operating Income
$1,784
$1,601
11%
$1,888
$1,700
11%
Earnings Per Share
$5.22
$4.53
15%
$5.55
$4.78
16%
Dollars are in millions, except earnings per share. See “About Non-GAAP
Financial Measures” below for more information regarding financial
measures not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles (GAAP).
Business Segment Results
Small Business and Self-Employed Group
Intuit is focused on becoming the center of small business growth by
helping customers get paid faster, pay their employees and contractors,
access capital and have total confidence that their books are done right.
QuickBooks Capital has funded $360 million in cumulative loans in the
last 18 months. At the end of Q3, the notes receivable balance was $96
million.
QuickBooks Online subscribers grew 32 percent ending the quarter with
over 4.2 million subscribers.
Growth remains strong across multiple geographies, with U.S.
subscribers up 25 percent to over 3.1 million and international
subscribers increasing 55 percent to over 1.1 million.
Within QuickBooks Online, Self-Employed subscribers grew to
approximately 970,000, up from roughly 680,000 one year ago.
Approximately 440,000 QuickBooks Self-Employed customers are from the
TurboTax Self-Employed offering, up from 330,000 last year.
Consumer and Strategic Partner Groups
Intuit is focused on expanding its share in DIY, transforming the
assisted tax preparation category and expanding beyond tax with a
consumer platform. This is in service to helping customers make ends
meet, get their largest tax refund and make smart decisions with their
money.
TurboTax Online units grew 7 percent this season.
Customers using TurboTax Live more than tripled year-over-year.
The Turbo platform has over 14 million registered users, up from 5
million last year.
The Strategic Partner Group reported $235 million of professional tax
revenue for the third quarter, in line with expectations.
Capital Allocation Summary
In the third quarter the company:
Repurchased $135 million of shares, with $2.8 billion remaining on the
company's authorization.
Received Board approval for a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share,
payable July 18, 2019. This represents a 21 percent increase compared
to last year.
Forward-looking Guidance
"With strong performance and momentum across the company, we are raising
our revenue, operating income and earnings per share guidance for fiscal
year 2019," said Michelle
Clatterbuck, Intuit's chief financial officer. "We will continue to
execute against our strategy of becoming an A.I.-driven expert platform
that focuses on our customers' common set of needs as we pursue our
mission to power prosperity around the world."
Intuit announced guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019,
which ends July 31. The company expects:
Revenue growth of 10 to 12 percent,
GAAP loss per share of $0.35 to $0.33, and
Non-GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.16 to $0.14.
Intuit raised guidance for full fiscal year 2019. The company now
expects:
Revenue of $6.738 billion to $6.758 billion, growth of 12 percent.
GAAP operating income of $1.827 billion to $1.837 billion, growth of
17 to 18 percent.
Non-GAAP operating income of $2.258 billion to $2.268 billion, growth
of 10 to 11 percent.
GAAP diluted earnings per share of $5.72 to $5.74, growth of 12 to 13
percent.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $6.67 to $6.69, growth of 15 to
16 percent.
The company also updated segment revenue results. For fiscal year 2019,
the company now expects:
Small Business and Self-Employed Group: growth of 15 percent.
Consumer Group: growth of 10 percent.
Strategic Partner Group: growth of 4 percent.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP
financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial
measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and
reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most
directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, please see the section of the
accompanying tables titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" as well
as the related Table B1, Table B2, and Table E. A copy of the press
release issued by Intuit today can be found on the investor relations
page of Intuit's website.
TABLE A
INTUIT INC.
GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
April 30, 2019
April 30, 2018
April 30, 2019
April 30, 2018
*As Adjusted
*As Adjusted
Net revenue:
Product
$
498
$
479
$
1,378
$
1,378
Service and other
2,774
2,433
4,412
3,783
Total net revenue
3,272
2,912
5,790
5,161
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue:
Cost of product revenue
19
20
60
65
Cost of service and other revenue
330
280
811
674
Amortization of acquired technology
5
5
15
10
Selling and marketing
652
549
1,546
1,326
Research and development
311
296
900
875
General and administrative
170
159
447
447
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
1
2
4
4
Total costs and expenses [A]
1,488
1,311
3,783
3,401
Operating income
1,784
1,601
2,007
1,760
Interest expense
(4
)
(5
)
(12
)
(16
)
Interest and other income, net
17
7
23
15
Income before income taxes
1,797
1,603
2,018
1,759
Income tax provision [B]
419
417
417
392
Net income
$
1,378
$
1,186
$
1,601
$
1,367
Basic net income per share
$
5.30
$
4.62
$
6.16
$
5.34
Shares used in basic per share calculations
260
257
260
256
Diluted net income per share
$
5.22
$
4.53
$
6.06
$
5.25
Shares used in diluted per share calculations
264
262
264
260
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.47
$
0.39
$
1.41
$
1.17
* Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASU
2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), which we
adopted on August 1, 2018.
See accompanying Notes.
INTUIT INC.
NOTES TO TABLE A
[A] The following table summarizes the total share-based
compensation expense that we recorded in operating income for the
periods shown.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in millions)
April 30, 2019
April 30, 2018
April 30, 2019
April 30, 2018
Cost of revenue
$
15
$
14
$
44
$
30
Selling and marketing
23
25
78
75
Research and development
32
30
101
99
General and administrative
28
23
80
79
Total share-based compensation expense
$
98
$
92
$
303
$
283
[B]
We compute our provision for or benefit from income taxes by
applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to income or loss
from recurring operations and adding the effects of any discrete
income tax items specific to the period.
Our effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended April
30, 2018 have been restated to reflect the full retrospective
application of ASU 2014-09, “Revenue from Contracts with Customers
(Topic 606).”
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (2017 Tax Act) was enacted on December 22,
2017 and reduced the U.S. statutory federal corporate tax rate from
35% to 21%. The effective date of the tax rate change was January 1,
2018. The change resulted in a blended lower U.S. statutory federal
rate of 26.9% for fiscal 2018. In fiscal 2019, we fully benefit from
the enacted lower tax rate of 21%.
We recorded a provisional benefit of $37 million in the second
quarter of fiscal 2018 related to the re-measurement of certain
deferred tax balances. During the three months ended April 30, 2018,
we recorded a provisional charge of $10 million related to the
re-measurement of certain deferred tax balances, resulting in a net
tax benefit of $27 million for the nine months ended April 30, 2018.
In the second quarter of fiscal 2019, we completed our accounting
for the income tax effects of the 2017 Tax Act, and there have been
no material adjustments during the fiscal 2019 period.
For the three and nine months ended April 30, 2019, we recognized
excess tax benefits on share-based compensation of $20 million and
$69 million, respectively, in our provision for income taxes. For
the three and nine months ended April 30, 2018, we recognized excess
tax benefits on share-based compensation of $8 million and $41
million, respectively, in our provision for income taxes.
Our effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended April
30, 2019 were approximately 23% and 21%, respectively. Excluding
discrete tax items, primarily related to share-based compensation
tax benefits mentioned above, our effective tax rate for both
periods was 23% and did not differ significantly from the federal
statutory rate of 21%.
Our effective tax rate for the three months ended April 30, 2018 was
approximately 26% and did not differ significantly from the federal
statutory rate of 26.9%. Our effective tax rate for the nine months
ended April 30, 2018 was 22%. Excluding discrete tax items,
primarily related to the re-measurement of certain deferred tax
balances and the share-based compensation tax benefits mentioned
above, our effective tax rate for that period was 27% and did not
differ significantly from the federal statutory rate of 26.9%.
TABLE B1
INTUIT INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal 2019
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year to Date
GAAP operating income (loss)
$
(10
)
$
233
$
1,784
$
—
$
2,007
Amortization of acquired technology
5
5
5
—
15
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
2
1
1
—
4
Share-based compensation expense
105
100
98
—
303
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$
102
$
339
$
1,888
$
—
$
2,329
GAAP net income (loss)
$
34
$
189
$
1,378
$
—
$
1,601
Amortization of acquired technology
5
5
5
—
15
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
2
1
1
—
4
Share-based compensation expense
105
100
98
—
303
Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments
1
2
2
—
5
Other income tax effects and adjustments [A]
(71
)
(33
)
(19
)
—
(123
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
76
$
264
$
1,465
$
—
$
1,805
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
$
0.13
$
0.72
$
5.22
$
—
$
6.06
Amortization of acquired technology
0.02
0.02
0.02
—
0.06
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
0.01
—
—
—
0.02
Share-based compensation expense
0.40
0.38
0.38
—
1.15
Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments
—
0.01
0.01
—
0.02
Other income tax effects and adjustments [A]
(0.27
)
(0.13
)
(0.08
)
—
(0.47
)
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
$
0.29
$
1.00
$
5.55
$
—
$
6.84
Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculation
264
264
264
—
264
Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculation
264
264
264
—
264
[A]
As discussed in “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Income Tax
Effects and Adjustments” following Table E, our long-term non-GAAP
tax rate eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period-specific
items. Other income tax adjustments consist primarily of the tax
impact of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and the excess tax
benefits on share-based compensation.
See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following Table
E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the
most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP
financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and
excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP
financial measure.
TABLE B2
INTUIT INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal 2018
* As Adjusted
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
GAAP operating income (loss)
$
(35
)
$
194
$
1,601
$
(200
)
$
1,560
Amortization of acquired technology
2
3
5
5
15
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
1
1
2
2
6
Professional fees for business combinations
—
2
—
—
2
(Gain) loss on sale of long-lived assets
—
—
—
79
79
Share-based compensation expense
97
94
92
99
382
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$
65
$
294
$
1,700
$
(15
)
$
2,044
GAAP net income (loss)
$
(2
)
$
183
$
1,186
$
(38
)
$
1,329
Amortization of acquired technology
2
3
5
5
15
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
1
1
2
2
6
Professional fees for business combinations
—
2
—
—
2
Loss on sale of long-lived assets
—
—
—
79
79
Share-based compensation expense
97
94
92
99
382
Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments
2
2
—
2
6
Other income from divested businesses [A]
—
—
(8
)
—
(8
)
2017 Tax Act [B]
—
(37
)
10
(2
)
(29
)
Income tax effects and adjustments [C]
(56
)
(29
)
(36
)
(150
)
(271
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
44
$
219
$
1,251
$
(3
)
$
1,511
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
$
(0.01
)
$
0.70
$
4.53
$
(0.15
)
$
5.09
Amortization of acquired technology
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.06
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
—
—
0.01
0.01
0.02
Professional fees for business combinations
—
0.01
—
—
0.01
Loss on sale of long-lived assets
—
—
—
0.31
0.30
Share-based compensation expense
0.38
0.36
0.35
0.38
1.46
Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments
0.01
0.01
—
0.01
0.02
Other income from divested businesses [A]
—
—
(0.03
)
—
(0.03
)
2017 Tax Act [B]
—
(0.14
)
0.04
(0.01
)
(0.11
)
Other income tax effects and adjustments [C]
(0.22
)
(0.11
)
(0.14
)
(0.58
)
(1.04
)
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
$
0.17
$
0.84
$
4.78
$
(0.01
)
$
5.78
Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculation
256
260
262
258
261
Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculation
259
260
262
258
261
* Information has been restated for the adoption of ASU 2014-09,
Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), which we adopted
on August 1, 2018.
[A]
During the three months ended April 30, 2018, we received payments
from contingent earn out provisions related to businesses we
previously divested.
[B]
The 2017 Tax Act adjustments relate to the provisional tax benefit
for the re-measurement of our deferred tax balances at the enacted
lower tax rate.
[C]
As discussed in “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Income Tax
Effects and Adjustments” following Table E, our non-GAAP tax rate
eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items.
Other income tax adjustments consist primarily of the tax impact of
the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments, which includes the loss on the
sale of long-lived assets; the excess tax benefits on share-based
compensation; and the tax benefits on a loss from a subsidiary
reorganization.
See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following Table
E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the
most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP
financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and
excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP
financial measure.
TABLE C
INTUIT INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
April 30, 2019
July 31, 2018
* As Adjusted
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,946
$
1,464
Investments
400
252
Accounts receivable, net
262
98
Income taxes receivable
3
39
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
255
202
Current assets before funds held for customers
3,866
2,055
Funds held for customers
383
367
Total current assets
4,249
2,422
Long-term investments
13
13
Property and equipment, net
799
812
Goodwill
1,611
1,611
Acquired intangible assets, net
43
61
Other assets
202
215
Total assets
$
6,917
$
5,134
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
50
$
50
Accounts payable
383
178
Accrued compensation and related liabilities
311
369
Deferred revenue
572
581
Income taxes payable
338
3
Other current liabilities
254
195
Current liabilities before customer fund deposits
1,908
1,376
Customer fund deposits
383
367
Total current liabilities
2,291
1,743
Long-term debt
398
388
Long-term deferred income tax liabilities
13
68
Other long-term obligations
145
119
Total liabilities
2,847
2,318
Stockholders’ equity
4,070
2,816
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
6,917
$
5,134
* Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASU
2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), which we
adopted on August 1, 2018.
TABLE D
INTUIT INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
April 30, 2019
April 30, 2018
* As Adjusted
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
1,601
$
1,367
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation
147
173
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
19
18
Share-based compensation expense
303
283
Deferred income taxes
(44
)
1
Other
12
(1
)
Total adjustments
437
474
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(165
)
(207
)
Income taxes receivable
67
62
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(30
)
(37
)
Accounts payable
205
160
Accrued compensation and related liabilities
(55
)
(8
)
Deferred revenue
(7
)
(61
)
Income taxes payable
334
351
Other liabilities
59
48
Total changes in operating assets and liabilities
408
308
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,446
2,149
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of corporate and customer fund investments
(379
)
(303
)
Sales of corporate and customer fund investments
60
87
Maturities of corporate and customer fund investments
175
137
Net change in customer fund deposits
16
47
Purchases of property and equipment
(129
)
(97
)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
—
(363
)
Originations of term loans to small businesses
(235
)
(77
)
Principal repayments of term loans from small businesses
188
44
Other
3
(16
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(301
)
(541
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings under unsecured revolving credit facility
—
800
Repayments on borrowings under unsecured revolving credit facility
—
(800
)
Proceeds from borrowings under secured revolving credit facility
48
—
Repayment of debt
(38
)
(38
)
Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock plans
231
205
Payments for employee taxes withheld upon vesting of restricted
stock units
(93
)
(58
)
Cash paid for purchases of treasury stock
(408
)
(272
)
Dividends and dividend rights paid
(374
)
(305
)
Other
(7
)
(1
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(641
)
(469
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash,
and restricted cash equivalents
(6
)
(7
)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and
restricted cash equivalents
1,498
1,132
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash
equivalents at beginning of period
1,631
701
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash
equivalents at end of period
$
3,129
$
1,833
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and
restricted cash equivalents reported within the consolidated balance
sheet to the total amounts reported on the consolidated statement of
cash flows
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,946
$
1,614
Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents included in funds
held for customers [A]
183
219
Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted
cash equivalents at end of period
$
3,129
$
1,833
* Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASU
2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606) and ASU
2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted Cash, both
of which we adopted on August 1, 2018.
[A]
See quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q for reconciliation of funds
held for customers by investment category.
TABLE E
INTUIT INC.
RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING GUIDANCE FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL
MEASURES
TO PROJECTED GAAP REVENUE, OPERATING INCOME (LOSS), AND EPS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Forward-Looking Guidance
GAAP
Range of Estimate
Non-GAAP
Range of Estimate
From
To
Adjmts
From
To
Three Months Ending July 31, 2019
Revenue
$
948
$
968
$
—
$
948
$
968
Operating loss
$
(180
)
$
(170
)
$
109
[a]
$
(71
)
$
(61
)
Diluted loss per share
$
(0.35
)
$
(0.33
)
$
0.19
[b]
$
(0.16
)
$
(0.14
)
Twelve Months Ending July 31, 2019
Revenue
$
6,738
$
6,758
$
—
$
6,738
$
6,758
Operating income
$
1,827
$
1,837
$
431
[c]
$
2,258
$
2,268
Diluted earnings per share
$
5.72
$
5.74
$
0.95
[d]
$
6.67
$
6.69
See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following this
Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from
the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP
financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure
and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP
financial measure.
[a]
Reflects estimated adjustments for share-based compensation expense
of approximately $103 million; amortization of acquired technology
of approximately $4 million; and amortization of other acquired
intangible assets of approximately $2 million.
[b]
Reflects the estimated adjustments in item [a], income taxes related
to these adjustments, and other income tax effects related to the
use of the non-GAAP tax rate.
[c]
Reflects estimated adjustments for share-based compensation expense
of approximately $406 million; amortization of acquired technology
of approximately $19 million; and amortization of other acquired
intangible assets of approximately $6 million.
[d]
Reflects the estimated adjustments in item [c], income taxes related
to these adjustments, and other income tax effects related to the
use of the non-GAAP tax rate.
INTUIT INC.
ABOUT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The accompanying press release dated May 23, 2019 contains non-GAAP
financial measures. Table B1, Table B2 and Table E reconcile the
non-GAAP financial measures in that press release to the most directly
comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally
Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures
include non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and
non-GAAP net income (loss) per share.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute
for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in
accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a
comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the
same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the
same or similar names that are used by other companies.
We compute non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method
from quarter to quarter and year to year. We may consider whether other
significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our
non-GAAP financial measures.
We exclude the following items from all of our non-GAAP financial
measures:
Share-based compensation expense
Amortization of acquired technology
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges
Gains and losses on disposals of businesses and long-lived assets
Professional fees for business combinations
We also exclude the following items from non-GAAP net income (loss) and
diluted net income (loss) per share:
Gains and losses on debt and equity securities and other investments
Income tax effects and adjustments
Discontinued operations
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful
supplemental information regarding Intuit’s operating results primarily
because they exclude amounts that we do not consider part of ongoing
operating results when planning and forecasting and when assessing the
performance of the organization, our individual operating segments, or
our senior management. Segment managers are not held accountable for
share-based compensation expense, amortization, or the other excluded
items and, accordingly, we exclude these amounts from our measures of
segment performance. We believe our non-GAAP financial measures also
facilitate the comparison by management and investors of results for
current periods and guidance for future periods with results for past
periods.
The following are descriptions of the items we exclude from our non-GAAP
financial measures.
Share-based compensation expenses. These consist of non-cash
expenses for stock options, restricted stock units, and our Employee
Stock Purchase Plan. When considering the impact of equity awards, we
place greater emphasis on overall shareholder dilution rather than the
accounting charges associated with those awards.
Amortization of acquired technology and amortization of other
acquired intangible assets. When we acquire an entity, we are
required by GAAP to record the fair values of the intangible assets of
the entity and amortize them over their useful lives. Amortization of
acquired technology in cost of revenue includes amortization of software
and other technology assets of acquired entities. Amortization of other
acquired intangible assets in operating expenses includes amortization
of assets such as customer lists, covenants not to compete, and trade
names.
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges. We exclude from
our non-GAAP financial measures non-cash charges to adjust the carrying
values of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets to their
estimated fair values.
Gains and losses on disposals of businesses and long-lived assets. We
exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures gains and losses on
disposals of businesses and long-lived assets because they are unrelated
to our ongoing business operating results.
Professional fees for business combinations. We exclude from our
non-GAAP financial measures the professional fees we incur to complete
business combinations. These include investment banking, legal, and
accounting fees.
Gains and losses on debt and equity securities and other investments.
We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures gains and losses that we
record when we impair available-for-sale debt and equity securities and
other investments.
Income tax effects and adjustments. We use a long-term non-GAAP
tax rate for evaluating operating results and for planning, forecasting,
and analyzing future periods. This long-term non-GAAP tax rate excludes
the income tax effects of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments described
above, and eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period specific
items which can vary in size and frequency. The long term rate includes
the effect of the reduction in the U.S. federal statutory rate to 21%,
as a result of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (2017 Tax Act). As the
change in the U.S. federal statutory rate, as a result of the 2017 Tax
Act, occurred in the second quarter of our fiscal 2018, the calculation
of our fiscal 2019 long-term non-GAAP rate references only our current
forecast considerations and is equal to the average of our forecasted
tax rates over our long term forecast period. Based on our current
long-term projections, we are using a long-term non-GAAP tax rate of 23%
for fiscal 2019. This long-term non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to
change for various reasons including significant changes in our
geographic earnings mix or fundamental tax law changes in major
jurisdictions in which we operate. We will evaluate this long-term
non-GAAP tax rate on an annual basis and whenever any significant events
occur which may materially affect this rate.
In the first quarter of fiscal 2018 we used a long-term non-GAAP tax
rate for evaluating operating results and for planning, forecasting, and
analyzing future periods. This long-term non-GAAP tax rate excluded the
income tax effects of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments described above
and eliminated the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items
which can vary in size and frequency. This rate was consistent with the
average of our normalized fiscal year tax rate over a four year period
that included the past three fiscal years plus the current fiscal year
forecast. Based on our current long-term projections at that time we
used a long-term non-GAAP tax rate of 33%.
Starting in the second quarter of our fiscal 2018, we revised our
estimated annual non-GAAP tax rate to reflect the change in the U.S.
federal statutory rate, as a result of the 2017 Tax Act. The federal
statutory rate change to 21%, was effective January 1, 2018, and
therefore, the change resulted in a blended U.S. federal statutory rate
of 26.9% for our fiscal 2018. Because of the transitional impact of the
2017 Tax Act provisions, the fiscal 2018 non-GAAP tax rate starting with
the second quarter was based on our current year results only, without
reference to long-term forecasts. This non-GAAP tax rate similarly
excluded the income tax effects of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments
described above and eliminated the effects of the non-recurring and
period specific items. The full year fiscal 2018 non-GAAP tax rate was
26.2%.
Operating results and gains and losses on the sale of discontinued
operations. From time to time, we sell or otherwise dispose of
selected operations as we adjust our portfolio of businesses to meet our
strategic goals. In accordance with GAAP, we segregate the operating
results of discontinued operations as well as gains and losses on the
sale of these discontinued operations from continuing operations on our
GAAP statements of operations but continue to include them in GAAP net
income or loss and net income or loss per share. We exclude these
amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures.
The reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures
to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in Table E
include all information reasonably available to Intuit at the date of
this press release. These tables include adjustments that we can
reasonably predict. Events that could cause the reconciliation to change
include acquisitions and divestitures of businesses, goodwill and other
asset impairments, sales of available-for-sale debt securities and other
investments, and disposals of businesses and long-lived assets.