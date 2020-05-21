Log in
INTUIT INC.

INTUIT INC.

(INTU)
News 
News

Intuit : 3Q Revenue Falls More Than 8%, Hurt by Extended Tax-Filing Deadline

05/21/2020 | 04:39pm EDT

By Allison Prang

TurboTax owner Intuit Inc. reported that revenue fell 8.3% in the third quarter, hurt by the federal government's two-month extension on tax filings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The parent of QuickBooks and Mint said net profit was $1.08 billion in the quarter that ended April 30, down from $1.38 billion a year ago. Earnings were $4.11 a share, down from $5.22 a share, Intuit said Thursday.

The company said adjusted earnings were $4.49 a share. Those missed analysts' consensus of $4.63 a share, as recorded by FactSet.

Revenue was $3 billion. Analysts were expecting $3.01 billion.

The extension "caused the timing of millions of tax filings to shift later in the season" leading to the revenue drop, Chief Executive Sasan Goodarzi said in prepared remarks, adding that small businesses were hurt by shelter-in-place instructions.

Earlier this month, Intuit withdrew its guidance for the fiscal year and lowered its expectations for the third quarter.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

INTUIT INC. -0.17% 289.99 Delayed Quote.10.90%
MINT 0.56% 4.47 Real-time Quote.-7.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 385 M
EBIT 2020 2 363 M
Net income 2020 1 588 M
Finance 2020 3 086 M
Yield 2020 0,70%
P/E ratio 2020 49,1x
P/E ratio 2021 42,9x
EV / Sales2020 9,83x
EV / Sales2021 8,82x
Capitalization 75 721 M
Technical analysis trends INTUIT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 280,67 $
Last Close Price 290,49 $
Spread / Highest target 11,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sasan K. Goodarzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad D. Smith Executive Chairman
Michelle M. Clatterbuck Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Atticus Tysen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Marianna Tessel Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTUIT INC.10.90%75 721
ORACLE CORPORATION-1.21%166 825
SAP SE-8.41%144 255
SERVICENOW INC.38.20%74 405
DOCUSIGN, INC.73.76%23 581
RINGCENTRAL, INC.56.73%23 238
