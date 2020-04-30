Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intuit Inc.    INTU

INTUIT INC.

(INTU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intuit : to Announce Third-quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on May 21

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), maker of QuickBooks, TurboTax and Mint, will announce its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2020 on May 21 following the close of market. The company’s third quarter ends today, April 30. Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on May 21. To listen to the call, dial 844-246-4601 in the United States or 703-639-1172 from international locations. No reservation or access code is needed. The conference call can also be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit’s website after the call ends.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 from international locations. The access code for this call is 9161407. The audio webcast will remain available on Intuit’s website for one week after the conference call.

About Intuit

Intuit’s mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. We are a global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves approximately 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTUIT INC.
04:01pINTUIT : to Announce Third-quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on May 21
BU
04/13INTUIT : New Innovations From Intuit Help Consumers and Small Businesses Access ..
BU
04/10INTUIT : QuickBooks Capital Approved as Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Lender
BU
04/09INTUIT INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/04INTUIT : TurboTax to Help Millions of Americans Get Their Stimulus Payments with..
BU
04/01INTUIT INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/24INTUIT : Supporting Small Businesses – Intuit QuickBooks Joins GoFundMe as..
BU
03/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Aldi purchases Leader Price, Apple limits iPhone purchas..
03/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: France fines Apple
03/08Tech Firms Seek to Head Off Bans on Facial Recognition
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 437 M
EBIT 2020 2 491 M
Net income 2020 1 669 M
Finance 2020 3 131 M
Yield 2020 0,76%
P/E ratio 2020 44,0x
P/E ratio 2021 40,0x
EV / Sales2020 9,16x
EV / Sales2021 8,19x
Capitalization 71 226 M
Chart INTUIT INC.
Duration : Period :
Intuit Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTUIT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 274,95  $
Last Close Price 273,43  $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sasan K. Goodarzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad D. Smith Executive Chairman
Michelle M. Clatterbuck Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Atticus Tysen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Marianna Tessel Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTUIT INC.4.39%71 226
ORACLE CORPORATION0.42%169 915
SAP SE-8.74%141 937
SERVICENOW INC.14.05%61 405
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.7.50%20 634
RINGCENTRAL, INC.33.56%19 802
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group