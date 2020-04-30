Intuit : to Announce Third-quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on May 21

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), maker of QuickBooks, TurboTax and Mint, will announce its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2020 on May 21 following the close of market. The company’s third quarter ends today, April 30. Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on May 21. To listen to the call, dial 844-246-4601 in the United States or 703-639-1172 from international locations. No reservation or access code is needed. The conference call can also be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit’s website after the call ends.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 from international locations. The access code for this call is 9161407. The audio webcast will remain available on Intuit’s website for one week after the conference call.

About Intuit

Intuit’s mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. We are a global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves approximately 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

