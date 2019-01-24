Intuitive Surgical : Earnings Fall Short of Expectations

Log in
01/24/2019 | 04:41pm EST

By Micah Maidenberg

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) swung to a profit in the fourth quarter as the company shipped a growing number of its da Vinci surgical systems, but earnings still felt short of expectations.

The company reported a profit of $292.5 million, or $2.45 a share, compared with a loss of $31.5 million, or 28 cents a share, in the fourth quarter of 2017. That loss, according to the company, included a tax expense related to the federal tax bill passed in December 2017.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected profit of $2.68 a share in the most recent quarter.

Adjusted profit of $2.96 a share also was weaker than the $3.07 a share analysts predicted.

Revenue increased 17% compared with the year earlier to $1.05 billion, edging the $1.04 billion analysts expected.

The company said shipments of its da Vinci surgical systems, which make surgeons' hand movements more precise, rose to 290 in the fourth quarter from 216 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Intuitive's $25 million donation to the Intuitive Foundation lowered profit by 16 cents a share in the quarter, the company said.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

