Intuitive Surgical Profit Rises, Beats Expectations

By Patrick Thomas

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) said its profit rose for its second quarter as the maker of robotic medical devices shipped a larger number of its da Vinci surgical systems from a year ago.

The Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company reported a profit of $318 million, or $2.67 a share, compared with $255 million, or $2.15 a share, a year ago.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.25 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of $2.38 a share, or $2.87 a share on an adjusted basis.

Revenue rose 21% to $1.10 billion from a year earlier. Analysts had expected $1.03 billion of revenue in the quarter.

The company said shipments of its da Vinci surgical systems, which make surgeons' hand movements more precise, rose 24% from a year earlier. Da Vinci procedures grew roughly 17% from last year, driven primarily by growth in U.S. general surgery procedures and worldwide urologic procedures, the company said.

