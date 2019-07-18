Log in
INTUITIVE SURGICAL

(ISRG)
Intuitive Surgical Profit Rises, Beats Expectations

07/18/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) said its profit rose for its second quarter as the maker of robotic medical devices shipped a larger number of its da Vinci surgical systems from a year ago.

The Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company reported a profit of $318 million, or $2.67 a share, compared with $255 million, or $2.15 a share, a year ago.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.25 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of $2.38 a share, or $2.87 a share on an adjusted basis.

Revenue rose 21% to $1.10 billion from a year earlier. Analysts had expected $1.03 billion of revenue in the quarter.

The company said shipments of its da Vinci surgical systems, which make surgeons' hand movements more precise, rose 24% from a year earlier. Da Vinci procedures grew roughly 17% from last year, driven primarily by growth in U.S. general surgery procedures and worldwide urologic procedures, the company said.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
INTUITIVE SURGICAL 2.51% 536.63 Delayed Quote.9.31%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC -4.93% 3046 Delayed Quote.14.47%
VINCI -0.41% 93.14 Real-time Quote.29.85%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 271 M
EBIT 2019 1 613 M
Net income 2019 1 165 M
Finance 2019 2 594 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 55,0x
P/E ratio 2020 46,9x
EV / Sales2019 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 11,7x
Capitalization 60 437 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 566,89  $
Last Close Price 523,50  $
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Gary S. Guthart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lonnie M. Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Salvatore J. Brogna Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Marshall L. Mohr Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Myriam J. Curet Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTUITIVE SURGICAL9.31%60 437
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC27.89%114 795
DANAHER CORPORATION35.60%99 980
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION18.45%58 741
ILLUMINA0.99%44 526
ROYAL PHILIPS27.71%40 752
