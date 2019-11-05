Inuvo Announces the Release of the IntentCloud™

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence that serves brands and agencies, today announced the launch of its newest innovation, a cloud-based platform to power the IntentKey™ solution. Once fully deployed, this enhancement is expected to reduce data processing time by over 300%, decrease processing costs by 50%, and enable brands to connect with audience intent in real-time.



The Inuvo IntentCloud™ is designed and configured with the latest hardware, storage, and automation tools deployed in datacenters alongside our demand partners. This re-engineering of the IntentKey’s foundation more closely intertwines hardware with software, while significantly reducing communication times. The result will be a faster, superior, and more cost-efficient information technology environment for processing the billions of transactions Inuvo handles daily. The infrastructure is also designed to provide Inuvo data scientists with the latest in technology so they can continue to enhance Inuvo’s AI based first-party data manufacturing systems.

Amir Bakhshaie, Vice President of Product Development, commented, “In big data processing, speed matters. Inuvo’s ability to process significantly large volumes of data in real-time gives our IntentKey™ clients a competitive advantage. If you are a marketer, then you are in a race to identify and message your audience exactly at the time when they signal an intent to buy and ahead of your competitors. That’s what the IntentCloud™ was designed to provide Inuvo clients.”

Inuvo is committed to investing in and deploying the latest technologies. In so doing, Inuvo ensures its clients have access to the most advanced marketing focused artificial intelligence applications.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

About the IntentKey™

Inuvo®’s IntentKey™ is a patented, machine-learning technology designed to mirror the manner in which the human brain instantly associates ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects. It creates an accurate, high-definition picture of consumer intent and sentiment related to a particular topic or item. Inuvo harnesses the power of the IntentKey™ to discover and reach high volumes of incremental in-market and relevant audiences that are hidden from typical marketing approaches. The IntentKey™ enables pinpoint media execution reaching consumers throughout the purchasing funnel all the way to conversion.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the proposed public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, risks associated with the cash requirements of our business and other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

