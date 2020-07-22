Inuvo Drives Brand Awareness for Dairy Board Using IntentKey Proprietary Artificial Intelligence Technology

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announces how the IntentKey has helped a dairy board drive brand awareness and demand for their dairy products.



According to the USDA, per capita fluid milk consumption has plummeted 40% since 1975. Milk used in meal preparation also continues to decline, a consequence of perceptions associated with healthy lifestyles and a growing selection of dairy alternatives, the latter up 19% in 2019 according to the NPD Group, Inc. These trends led one of the nation’s largest dairy boards to partner with Inuvo to execute a campaign that could help educate, build brand awareness and develop a renewed affinity for dairy products.

The dairy board wanted to reach distinct groups that included dairy enthusiasts, household cooks, and generally audiences looking for a healthy lifestyle balance. The IntentKey AI technology was quickly able to identify these signals and automatically build a look-a-like audience set aligned with the diary board’s objectives. As is typically the case with the IntentKey, certain concepts began to surface among audience members beyond an interest in dairy recipes, including a curiosity in specialized treats and family friendly-entertainment. Concurrently, the technology was also able to suppress audience members unlikely to be interested due to their concerns for animal rights, a vegan lifestyle, or other dietary concerns.

As a complement to the campaign, the IntentKey also ensured Spanish-speaking audience members were approached and served in their native language and thus assuring adaptive branding across ethnic groups.

The success of the campaign led to an improved engagement with videos, greater interest in dairy recipes being promoted, and an enhanced engagement with the site. This success has led to an expansion of the program into performance-driven packaged goods campaigns designed to enthuse audience members to add dairy products to their online grocery orders.

“This is an interesting time for online grocery sales and CPG brand affinity,” said Tristan Cameron, VP of Sales and Account Management. “Food Business News reported that as many as 65% of U.S. consumers suggested that they have tried new brands throughout the pandemic if their usual product was out of stock, which has been a common occurrence in stores across the country. As many as 30-40% of those consumers also said they would be willing to stick with these new brands. With COVID-19 continuing to be a challenge across the U.S., we see opportunity for brands to get in front of consumers with new products they can try at a time when they are willing to do so.”

Inuvo’s IntentKey™ is a patented, machine-learning technology designed to mirror the manner in which the human brain instantly associates ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects. It creates an accurate, high-definition picture of consumer intent and sentiment related to a particular topic or item. Inuvo harnesses the power of the IntentKey to discover and reach high volumes of incremental in-market and relevant audiences that are hidden from typical marketing approaches. The IntentKey enables pinpoint media execution reaching consumers throughout the purchasing funnel all the way to conversion.

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

