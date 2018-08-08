Inuvo Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American:INUV), a leading provider of artificial intelligence for advertising that serves partners, brands and agencies across various industries, is reporting its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.
“The second quarter followed its seasonal pattern, starting off weak and ending strong,” commented Rich Howe, Chairman and CEO of Inuvo. “Despite the slow start, we increased revenue, expanded margins and more than doubled adjusted EBITDA. After increasing revenue 11% in the first half of the year, we now enter the strongest quarters of the year for Inuvo and look forward to continued growth and improved performance. Our previously issued 2018 guidance of double digit revenue growth over 2017 with higher adjusted EBITDA remains on track.”
Second Quarter 2018 Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter (where applicable):
Revenue increased 4% to $19 million and 11% to $39.5 million for the second quarter and first half, respectively.
Gross margin increased 490 basis points to 63.2%.
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased 102% to $0.3 million.
Net loss improved to $0.8 million or $(0.03) per share compared to a net loss of $1.4 million or $(0.05) per share.
Net proceeds of $2.1 million from the issuance of Inuvo common stock; proceeds used for working capital.
Cash balance at June 30, 2018 was $4.1 million with $4.0 million of debt.
Eight new advertiser clients signed during the quarter.
Conference Call Information: Date: Wednesday, August 8, 2018 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Central time) Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-289-0438 International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2423 Conference ID: 1122350
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 1-949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Inuvo website.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 22, 2018.
About Inuvo, Inc. Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American:INUV) is a market leader in intelligent advertising, aligning brands with appropriate content and consumer intent. The artificial intelligence within our patented IntentKey™ leverages contextually-based machine learning that mirrors the manner in which the human brain can instantly associate ideas, emotions, places, people and objects. Inuvo harnesses this power by delivering high performing campaigns reaching audiences that would typically be missed. To learn more about Inuvo, please visit www.inuvo.com or download our app for Apple iPhone or for Android.
Forward-looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations with respect to our lack of profitable operating history, changes in our business, potential need for additional capital, fluctuations in demand; changes to economic growth in the U.S. economy; and government policies and regulations, including, but not limited to those affecting the Internet, all as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 as filed with the SEC on February 8, 2018, and our subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Inuvo and are difficult to predict. Inuvo undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
INUVO, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$4,117,388
$4,084,686
Accounts receivable, net
7,587,429
10,759,250
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
380,075
400,191
Total current assets
12,084,892
15,244,127
Property and equipment, net
2,359,696
2,306,279
Other assets
Goodwill
9,853,342
9,853,342
Intangible assets, net
10,116,933
10,808,018
Other assets
35,170
36,070
Total other assets
20,005,445
20,697,430
Total assets
$34,450,033
$38,247,836
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$10,262,768
$13,614,053
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
2,973,153
2,887,816
Revolving credit line
4,000,000
4,900,000
Total current liabilities
17,235,921
21,401,869
Long-term liabilities
Deferred tax liability
2,331,900
2,331,900
Other long-term liabilities
306,163
426,725
Total long-term liabilities
2,638,063
2,758,625
Total stockholders' equity
14,576,049
14,087,342
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$34,450,033
$38,247,836
INUVO, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net revenue
$19,004,851
$18,271,181
$39,508,836
$35,487,043
Cost of revenue
6,991,304
7,620,743
15,769,898
15,512,466
Gross profit
12,013,547
10,650,438
23,738,938
19,974,577
Operating expenses
Marketing costs (traffic acquisition costs or TAC)
8,446,163
7,493,273
16,740,457
13,960,584
Compensation
2,323,654
2,301,696
4,943,169
4,689,407
Selling, general and administrative
1,982,851
2,165,180
4,109,213
4,283,298
Total operating expenses
12,752,668
11,960,149
25,792,839
22,933,289
Operating loss
(739,121)
(1,309,711)
(2,053,901)
(2,958,712)
Interest expense, net
(94,556)
(72,660)
(195,445)
(115,604)
Loss from continuing operations before taxes
(833,677)
(1,382,371)
(2,249,346)
(3,074,316)
Income tax benefit
980
-
8,625
-
Net loss from continuing operations
(832,697)
(1,382,371)
(2,240,721)
(3,074,316)
Net loss from discontinued operations
-
-
-
(1,109)
Net loss
(832,697)
(1,382,371)
(2,240,721)
(3,075,425)
Earnings per share, basic and diluted
From continuing operations
($0.03)
($0.05)
($0.08)
($0.11)
From discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Net loss
($0.03)
($0.05)
($0.08)
($0.11)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
30,614,207
28,486,809
29,634,023
27,764,613
Diluted
30,614,207
28,486,809
29,634,023
27,764,613
RECONCILIATION OF LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES TO EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Loss from continuing operations before taxes
($833,677)
($1,382,371)
($2,249,346)
($3,074,316)
Interest expense, net
94,556
72,660
195,445
115,604
Depreciation
447,790
343,075
885,975
671,129
Amortization
337,626
398,617
691,085
763,738
EBITDA
46,295
(568,019)
(476,841)
(1,523,845)
Stock-based compensation
289,950
293,825
667,797
586,159
Non-recurring expense associated with acquiring NetSeer
-
441,041
-
996,467
Adjusted EBITDA
$336,245
$166,847
$190,956
$58,781
Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations before Taxes to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. We defined EBITDA as net loss from continuing operations before taxes plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) depreciation, and (iii) amortization. We further define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (iv) stock-based compensation and (v) certain identified expenses that are not expected to recur or be representative of future ongoing operation of the business. These adjustments are itemized above. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation. Our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.