Invacare Corporation : Named a 2019 Winning “W” Company by 2020 Women on Boards

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) (“Invacare” or “the Company”) has been recognized by 2020 Women on Boards as a Winning “W” Company for 2019. The award is given to Russell 3000 companies whose Board of Directors has a minimum of 20% women. Four of Invacare’s nine Directors are women.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005258/en/

Pictured from left to right: Julie A. Beck, Diana S. Ferguson, Petra Danielsohn-Weil and Susan H. Alexander. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are honored to be recognized for our Board’s commitment to gender diversity,” said Matthew E. Monaghan, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “Especially at a time like this, with such disruption and change in our external environment, we need diverse thinking and as many perspectives as we can get. I am grateful for our diverse Board and the continued contributions of the women on our Board for their knowledge and dedication to shaping Invacare’s success.”

Susan H. Alexander, Julie A. Beck, Diana S. Ferguson and Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD are current Invacare Directors, and provide the Company a wealth of experience from widely varying industry backgrounds.

2020 Women on Boards is a global education, public awareness, and advocacy campaign urging corporations to meet or exceed 20% women directors on their boards by the year 2020.

“It’s even more critical now, at a time when the business world is transforming a total shift in Board governance practices, that we applaud leading companies, including Invacare, that appreciate having business-savvy women on their Boards as a competitive advantage,” said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 2020 Women on Boards. “Even with the positive national momentum, U.S. companies are still a long way from gender balance in the boardroom. And Invacare is showing the way.”

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.

About 2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB)

2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance on corporate boards of directors. Founded in 2010, the campaign established its initial goal that by 2020 at least 20% of all public company board seats in the U.S. would be held by women. The target was met a year early, achieving 20.4% in 2019, and the campaign will launch a new brand and campaign mission in January 2021. Its annual research will continue to track, analyze and publish the statistics of women on the boards of Russell 3000 companies in its Gender Diversity Index report and accessible within their Gender Diversity Directory online at www.2020WOB.com. The campaign is also expanding globally to as many as 40 cities within the U.S. and abroad. Educate. Collaborate. Advocate. Celebrate! www.2020WOB.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005258/en/