Invacare Corporation : to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) (“Invacare” or the “company”) announces
that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and
full year ended December 31, 2018, after the market closes on Wednesday,
February 13, 2019. The company will provide a live conference call and
webcast to discuss these financial results on Thursday, February 14,
2019 at 8:30 AM ET.
In addition, the company will be providing an update on its
transformation plan and full year guidance for 2019.
Investors and other interested parties may access the conference call
and webcast in the following ways:
About Invacare Corporation
Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) is a leading manufacturer and
distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care
settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes
medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform
essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical
device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular
dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury,
traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and
degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's
products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of
challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school
each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to
those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in
rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to
home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels,
residential care operators, distributors and government health services
in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about
the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005887/en/