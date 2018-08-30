Log in
INVACARE CORPORATION (IVC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/30 09:51:15 pm
15.375 USD   +0.16%
09:36pINVACARE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/23INVACARE CORPOR : to Present at September 2018 Conferences
BU
08/08INVACARE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Invacare : Declares Quarterly Dividend

0
08/30/2018 | 09:36pm CEST

The Board of Directors of Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) announced that it declared a cash dividend of $.0125 per share on its common shares payable October 26, 2018 to shareholders of record on October 12, 2018.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), age-related, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, dealers and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Latest news on INVACARE CORPORATION
08/23INVACARE CORPORATION : to Present at September 2018 Conferences
BU
08/23INVACARE : "Suspension For Wheeled Vehicles" in Patent Application Approval Proc..
AQ
08/09INVACARE : Patent Issued for Adjustable Seat (USPTO 10,034,804)
AQ
08/08INVACARE CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/07INVACARE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
08/07INVACARE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/07INVACARE : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2018
BU
08/02SPORT WHEELCHAIRS MARKET NISSIN, ZHO : The Top Players Including NISSIN, ZhongJi..
AQ
08/16Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
08/08Invacare's (IVC) CEO Matthew Monaghan on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
08/08Invacare Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/07Invacare misses by $0.11, beats on revenue 
08/06Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 986 M
EBIT 2018 -15,9 M
Net income 2018 -54,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 505 M
Technical analysis trends INVACARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 22,0 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew E. Monaghan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kathleen Patricia Leneghan CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
C. Martin Harris Lead Independent Director
Baiju R. Shah Independent Director
Clifford D. Nastas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVACARE CORPORATION-9.79%505
MEDTRONIC PLC18.60%129 453
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL14.42%39 033
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY73.47%30 702
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS4.84%25 635
HOYA CORPORATION14.74%22 497
