Invacare : Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) announced that
it declared a cash dividend of $.0125 per share on its common shares
payable April 18, 2019 to shareholders of record on April 4, 2019.
Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) is a leading manufacturer and
distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care
settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes
medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform
essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical
device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular
dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury,
traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and
degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease (COPD), age-related, bariatric) ailments. The
company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide
range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or
school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support,
to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in
rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to
home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels,
residential care operators, dealers and government health services in
North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the
company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005687/en/