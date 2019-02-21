Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Invacare Corporation    IVC

INVACARE CORPORATION

(IVC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Invacare : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 11:40am EST

The Board of Directors of Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) announced that it declared a cash dividend of $.0125 per share on its common shares payable April 18, 2019 to shareholders of record on April 4, 2019.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), age-related, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, dealers and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVACARE CORPORATION
11:40aINVACARE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/13INVACARE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13INVACARE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/13INVACARE CORPORATION : Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fu..
BU
01/30INVACARE CORPORATION : to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Fourth Qua..
BU
01/03INVACARE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018INVACARE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
2018INVACARE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2018INVACARE CORP : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
AQ
2018INVACARE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 972 M
EBIT 2019 -2,13 M
Net income 2019 -34,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 66,56
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 346 M
Chart INVACARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Invacare Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVACARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,0 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew E. Monaghan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kathleen Patricia Leneghan CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
C. Martin Harris Lead Independent Director
Baiju R. Shah Independent Director
Clifford D. Nastas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVACARE CORPORATION131.63%346
MEDTRONIC PLC1.51%124 635
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL11.62%39 448
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS19.53%25 289
HOYA CORPORATION4.85%23 311
TERUMO CORP10.52%23 020
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.