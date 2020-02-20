Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Invacare Corporation    IVC

INVACARE CORPORATION

(IVC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/20 02:47:21 pm
8.895 USD   -0.39%
02:23pINVACARE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/10INVACARE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/10INVACARE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Invacare : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 02:23pm EST

The Board of Directors of Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) announced that it declared a cash dividend of $.0125 per share on its common shares payable April 17, 2020 to shareholders of record on April 3, 2020.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), age-related, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, dealers and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INVACARE CORPORATION
02:23pINVACARE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/10INVACARE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/10INVACARE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/10INVACARE CORPORATION : Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fu..
BU
01/27INVACARE CORPORATION : to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Fourth Qua..
BU
01/02INVACARE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019INVACARE CORPORATION : to Participate in the 20th Annual CJS “New Ideas fo..
BU
2019INVACARE : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K/A)
AQ
2019INVACARE : Three Invacare Board Members Recognized by WomenInc. as Most Influent..
BU
2019INVACARE CORP : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 951 M
EBIT 2020 17,2 M
Net income 2020 -24,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 179x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,32x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,31x
Capitalization 301 M
Chart INVACARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Invacare Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVACARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,00  $
Last Close Price 8,93  $
Spread / Highest target 90,4%
Spread / Average Target 90,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 90,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew E. Monaghan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kathleen Patricia Leneghan CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
C. Martin Harris Lead Independent Director
Baiju R. Shah Independent Director
Clifford D. Nastas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVACARE CORPORATION-3.33%301
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.70%152 541
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.11.41%47 563
HOYA CORPORATION1.36%35 234
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS6.91%32 914
DEXCOM, INC.33.35%26 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group