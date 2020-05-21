Log in
Invacare : Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/21/2020

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) announced that its Board of Directors decided to suspend the quarterly dividend on common shares of the Company, in light of the impacts of COVID-19 on the business.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), age-related, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, dealers and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 906 M
EBIT 2020 10,2 M
Net income 2020 -25,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,42x
P/E ratio 2021 -56,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,25x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,24x
Capitalization 224 M
Chart INVACARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Invacare Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVACARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,33 $
Last Close Price 7,13 $
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 101%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew E. Monaghan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kathleen Patricia Leneghan CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
C. Martin Harris Lead Independent Director
Baiju R. Shah Independent Director
Clifford D. Nastas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVACARE CORPORATION-28.71%224
MEDTRONIC PLC-13.55%131 443
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.4.54%44 482
DEXCOM, INC.82.85%36 934
HOYA CORPORATION-7.28%34 148
TERUMO CORPORATION1.03%27 295
