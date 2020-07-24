Invalda INVL : INVL Baltic Farmland had net profit of EUR 165 000 in first half of year

Log in
07/24/2020
INVL Baltic Farmland, a company that invests in agricultural land, in the first half of this year had revenue of EUR 307 000 and a net profit of EUR 165 000. Compared to the same period last year, the company's revenue grew 1.7%, while its net profit increased 20.4%.

The company's equity at the end of June this year was EUR 13.285 million, or EUR 4.11 per share. Equity per share increased 9.35% from a year earlier, also accounting for dividends that were paid out.

'Challenges that arise in the agriculture sector are fundamentally linked to climate conditions, which this year have been rather favourable. We continue seeking to effectively manage asset holdings focusing on the creation of long-term value,' said Justė Gumovskienė, the director of INVL Farmland Management, which is the administrator of INVL Baltic Farmland's land.

The management of INVL Baltic Farmland also notes that the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the country's agriculture sector less than other sectors and did not have any material influence on the company's operating results for the first half of the year. Looking at the current circumstances, it is not forecast to have any significant impact through the end of the year either.

As regards this year's operating forecasts, INVL Baltic Farmland plans to get revenue of EUR 652 000 and earn a consolidated net profit of EUR 390 000. INVL Baltic Farmland's revenue in the first half of the year was 47% of the full-year forecast, while its net profit was 42% of the amount forecast for the year. Excluding the effect of provisions for receivables in the reporting period, the net profit figure would be 50.5% of the full-year forecast.

The operating forecasts assume that during this year the value of the company's land holdings will not change, there will be no land purchase or sale transactions, and there will be no changes in provisions for receivable amounts or impact of tenant debts on the size of the administration fee.

INVL Baltic Farmland is listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange. Its subsidiaries own nearly 3 000 hectares of agricultural land in Lithuania which is rented out to agriculture companies and farmers.

Disclaimer

Invalda Invl AB published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 13:30:18 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 32,0 M 37,1 M 37,1 M
Net income 2019 20,8 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net cash 2019 5,85 M 6,78 M 6,78 M
P/E ratio 2019 3,84x
Yield 2019 11,8%
Capitalization 83,6 M 96,8 M 96,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 6,04x
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 501
Free-Float 9,78%
Chart INVALDA INVL
Duration : Period :
Invalda INVL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Darius ulnis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alvydas Banys Chairman
Raimondas Rajeckas Chief Financial Officer
Indre Mieikyte Director
Vytautas Plunksnis Investor Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVALDA INVL5.15%97
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)4.54%45 952
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.50%24 950
HAL TRUST-18.47%11 345
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB-1.98%11 152
LIFCO AB (PUBL)24.04%7 280
