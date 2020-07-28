Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Invalda INVL    IVL1L   LT0000102279

INVALDA INVL

(IVL1L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invalda INVL : Vytautas Plunksnis will lead the Supervisory Board of Moldova-Agroindbank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:16am EDT
The shareholders of Moldova-Agroindbank (MAIB), Moldova's largest commercial bank, elected a new Supervisory Board at a shareholders' meeting on 23 July. Vytautas Plunksnis, Head of Private Equity at asset management company INVL Asset Management, who until now has been a member of the Supervisory Board of MAIB, became its Chairman.

Five other representatives nominated by the consortium comprised of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), private equity firm Horizon Capital and Invalda INVL, became members of the Supervisory Board of MAIB - Victor Miculet (elected as Deputy Chairman), Vasile Tofan (Partner at Horizon Capital), Ivane Gulmagarashvili, Konrad Kozik and Maryna Kvashnina. The seventh member is Natalie Vrabie who is a shareholder and former head of the bank.

'Almost two years of work with other consortium partners show that the transformation to establish MAIB's position as the most customer-friendly and technologically advanced commercial bank in Moldova contributes to changes in the country's overall banking system. I will continue to pursue these changes by working in the consortium team and representing investors who have entrusted their funds to this investment,' said V. Plunksnis.

MAIB earned EUR 36.8 million of audited net profit last year and additional EUR 14.8 million in the first half of this year (compared to the first half of 2019 net profit in 2020 decreased by 27% largely as a result of higher loan impairment charges due to risks related to COVID-19 pandemic). During the shareholders' meeting the decision was also taken not to pay dividends for 2019. PwC has been elected as the new auditor of MAIB.

International consortium consisting of the EBRD, Invalda INVL and Horizon Capital, operating through the UK-based company HEIM Partners, owns 41.09% of MAIB's shares, which were acquired during the share sale auction in October 2018. The remaining shares of the bank are owned by more than 3 thousand local shareholders.

MD Partners and the EBRD each hold 37.5% of the shares of HEIM Partners, while US-based Emerging Europe Growth Fund III, managed by Horizon Capital, holds a 25% stake.

Invalda INVL owns 51.37% of the shares of MD Partners, while the remaining 48.63% are held by INVL Special Opportunities Fund, an investment fund for informed investors managed by INVL Asset Management, one of the leading asset management companies in Lithuania.

The company belongs to the asset management group of Invalda INVL, which manages pension and investment funds, individual portfolios, private equity, and other alternative investments.

Disclaimer

Invalda Invl AB published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 09:15:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur INVALDA INVL
05:16aINVALDA INVL : Vytautas Plunksnis will lead the Supervisory Board of Moldova-Agr..
PU
07/24INVALDA INVL : INVL Baltic Farmland had net profit of EUR 165 000 in first half ..
PU
07/21INVALDA INVL : Liquidity of Invalda INVL shares will be increased by Šiau..
AQ
07/16INVALDA INVL : signed employee stock option contracts
AQ
07/01INVALDA INVL : The resolutions of the General Shareholders Meeting of Invalda IN..
AQ
06/30INVALDA INVL : INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund acquires majority stake in Eco Baltia
AQ
06/09INVALDA INVL : Draft resolutions for the shareholders' meeting of Invalda INVL t..
AQ
06/09INVALDA INVL : Convocation of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of ..
AQ
06/04INVALDA INVL : transferred its own shares to the employees by exercising the sto..
AQ
06/02INVALDA INVL : Notification on transactions in the issuer's securities
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 32,0 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
Net income 2019 20,8 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net cash 2019 5,85 M 6,85 M 6,85 M
P/E ratio 2019 3,84x
Yield 2019 11,8%
Capitalization 83,6 M 98,4 M 97,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 6,04x
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 501
Free-Float 9,78%
Chart INVALDA INVL
Duration : Period :
Invalda INVL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Darius ulnis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alvydas Banys Chairman
Raimondas Rajeckas Chief Financial Officer
Indre Mieikyte Director
Vytautas Plunksnis Investor Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVALDA INVL5.15%98
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)2.76%45 149
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.71%24 773
HAL TRUST-17.58%11 513
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB-5.00%10 811
LIFCO AB (PUBL)18.88%6 982
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group