Invalda INVL : to conduct share buy-back from 28 May to 10 June

Invalda INVL, one of the Baltic region's leading asset management groups, will conduct a buy-back of its own shares from 28 May to 10 June this year. The maximum number shares to be acquired in the buy-back is 200 thousand, the buy-back price per share is EUR 5.67, and the maximum total price of the acquired shares is EUR 1.134 million. If offered shares exceed the number to be acquired, then the number of shares being sold by all sellers will be reduced proportionally.

'By buying back shares, we are giving shareholders a chance to choose to maintain all their investments in Invalda INVL shares or, if needed, to sell them at a price equal to the last published value of equity per share,' said Darius Šulnis, the president of Invalda INVL.

In addition, under the 2016 stock option programme, Invalda INVL has issued 52 906 new ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 and an issue price of EUR 1, thus increasing its share capital. Following the share capital increase, the number of shares of the company is 11.9 million shares, and the share price on the stock exchange as of 23 May was EUR 5.5, putting Invalda INVL's total capitalization at EUR 63.9 million.

Seeking to provide members of the team with favourable opportunities to become shareholders of the company and get part of the value created by their common efforts, Invalda INVL each year gives employees of the group a chance to acquire options. In 2019 for last year's results employees made options agreements based on which they acquired the right to purchase 70 400 ordinary registered shares of Invalda INVL in 2022 at the price of EUR 1 per share.

Invalda INVL, operating since 1991, is one of the leading asset management groups in the Baltic countries. Companies the group owns in Lithuania and Latvia manage more than 20 mutual and pension funds (2nd and 3rd pillar), alternative investments, individual portfolios, private equity, private debt and other financial instruments. The group's companies have more than EUR 675 million of assets under management, entrusted to them by over 200 000 clients in Lithuania and Latvia and international investors. The shares of Invalda INVL have traded on the Nasdaq Baltic securities exchange since 1995.



Return to news list