Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Invalda INVL    IVL1L   LT0000102279

INVALDA INVL

(IVL1L)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invalda INVL : to conduct share buy-back from 28 May to 10 June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 03:18am EDT

Invalda INVL, one of the Baltic region's leading asset management groups, will conduct a buy-back of its own shares from 28 May to 10 June this year. The maximum number shares to be acquired in the buy-back is 200 thousand, the buy-back price per share is EUR 5.67, and the maximum total price of the acquired shares is EUR 1.134 million. If offered shares exceed the number to be acquired, then the number of shares being sold by all sellers will be reduced proportionally.
'By buying back shares, we are giving shareholders a chance to choose to maintain all their investments in Invalda INVL shares or, if needed, to sell them at a price equal to the last published value of equity per share,' said Darius Šulnis, the president of Invalda INVL.
In addition, under the 2016 stock option programme, Invalda INVL has issued 52 906 new ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 and an issue price of EUR 1, thus increasing its share capital. Following the share capital increase, the number of shares of the company is 11.9 million shares, and the share price on the stock exchange as of 23 May was EUR 5.5, putting Invalda INVL's total capitalization at EUR 63.9 million.
Seeking to provide members of the team with favourable opportunities to become shareholders of the company and get part of the value created by their common efforts, Invalda INVL each year gives employees of the group a chance to acquire options. In 2019 for last year's results employees made options agreements based on which they acquired the right to purchase 70 400 ordinary registered shares of Invalda INVL in 2022 at the price of EUR 1 per share.
Invalda INVL, operating since 1991, is one of the leading asset management groups in the Baltic countries. Companies the group owns in Lithuania and Latvia manage more than 20 mutual and pension funds (2nd and 3rd pillar), alternative investments, individual portfolios, private equity, private debt and other financial instruments. The group's companies have more than EUR 675 million of assets under management, entrusted to them by over 200 000 clients in Lithuania and Latvia and international investors. The shares of Invalda INVL have traded on the Nasdaq Baltic securities exchange since 1995.

Return to news list

Disclaimer

Invalda Invl AB published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 07:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVALDA INVL
03:18aINVALDA INVL : to conduct share buy-back from 28 May to 10 June
PU
02:41aINVALDA INVL : The decision of the Management Board of Invalda INVL on the purch..
AQ
02:41aINVALDA INVL : The new wording of the Articles of Association of Invalda INVL ha..
AQ
05/21INVALDA INVL : Regarding information received from INVL Asset Management
AQ
05/15INVALDA INVL : Presentation of Invalda INVL
AQ
05/06INVALDA INVL : signed employee stock option contracts
AQ
04/30INVALDA INVL : Employees of Invalda INVL group companies will continue to be giv..
PU
04/30INVALDA INVL : The resolutions of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of I..
AQ
04/30INVALDA INVL : Audited annual information of Invalda INVL for 2018
AQ
04/26INVALDA INVL : INVL Baltic Real Estate will pay dividends of EUR 1.71 million fo..
PU
More news
Chart INVALDA INVL
Duration : Period :
Invalda INVL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Darius ulnis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alvydas Banys Chairman
Raimondas Rajeckas Chief Financial Officer
Indre Mieikyte Director
Vytautas Plunksnis Investor Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVALDA INVL17.02%0
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD-0.33%36 997
INVESTOR AB15.71%34 520
KINNEVIK21.20%7 439
REMGRO LIMITED-6.31%6 716
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%6 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About