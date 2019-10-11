Log in
Inventis : Acquisition Agreement

10/11/2019

Inventis Limited [ASX: IVT] -Option to purchase Workstations Pty Ltd.

Inventis limited [ASX: IVT] can confirm that its 100% owned subsidiary, Vibe Furniture, has entered into a Call Option Agreement to acquire 100% of Workstations Pty Ltd.

The agreement is pending the successful completion of the following:

  1. Payment of the Option Fee in the sum of $1 plus GST;
  2. The Completion of a Loan Security Agreement with Inventis; and
  3. A loan is made available by the group's financiers and paid to Workstation Pty Ltd in the sum of $265,000.

The Company is able to exercise the call option at its discretion, subject to a share sale agreement and satisfaction of the abovementioned conditions.

Although Workstations is a recent start­ up, it has exceeded its forecast targets and is now trading profitably. https://workstations.com.au

It currently has over $6 Million of quotes pending in its order pipeline.

The business will provide the group with additional scale, valuable experienced staff, and additional potential to market the Company's existing product lines.

Anthony Mankarios, Inventis Limited Director, said "This is consistent with our plan to add scale to our furniture division. The group will decide on the exercise of the option in due course. The group's goal is to reach its total furniture network revenue targets of $20 million pa."

In addition to this, we have also entered into early preliminary discussions with other third parties seeking to join the group.

The group's Chairman Mr Tony Noun said the "Company is at an exciting stage of development and expects to add valuable talent in the coming months. In support of this proposition, to attract, reward and retain talent, we anticipate that a suitable Employee Share Option Plan will be made available to our staff at the next AGM, currently scheduled for Friday 15 November 2019."

By order of the Board

Alfred Kobylanski

Company Secretary.

Disclaimer

Inventis Limited published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 05:15:02 UTC
