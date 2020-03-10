Inventiva : Full Year 2019 Financial Results Presentation 0 03/10/2020 | 06:30pm EDT Send by mail :

DISCLAIMER This document has been prepared by Inventiva (the "Company") solely for the purpose of this presentation. This presentation includes only summary information and does not purport to be comprehensive. Any information in this presentation, whether from internal or from external sources, is purely indicative and has no contractual value. The information contained in this presentation are provided as at the date of this presentation. Certain information included in this presentation and other statements or materials published or to be published by the Company are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and market in which the Company operates, and involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified under Chapter "Risk factors" in the Company's registration document (document de reference) filed with the French Financial markets authority (AMF - Autorité des marchés financiers), available on the Company's website (www.inventivapharma.com) and on the website of the AMF. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intents or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that the actual results of the Company's development activities and results of operations will not differ materially from the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to develop safe and effective products, to achieve positive results in clinical trials, to obtain marketing approval and market acceptance for its products, and to enter into and maintain collaborations; as well as the impact of competition and technological change; existing and future regulations affecting the Company's business; and the future scope of the Company's patent coverage or that of third parties. The information contained in this presentation has not been subject to independent verification. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company or any of its affiliates, advisors, representatives, agents or employees as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, or opinions contained herein. Neither the Company, nor any of its respective affiliates, advisors, representatives, agents or employees, shall bear any responsibility or liability whatsoever (for negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. Such information is subject to modification at any time, including without limitation as a result of regulatory changes or changes with respect to market conditions, and neither the Company, nor any of its affiliates, advisors, representatives, agents or employees, shall, nor has any duty to, update you. Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 2 Today's speakers Frédéric Cren, MA/MBA, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder Pierre Broqua, Ph.D., CSO and Co-Founder Jean Volatier, MA, CFO Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 3 Summary Full year 2019 highlights

Clinical pipeline update

Financials

Near-term catalysts Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 4 Full Year 2019 Highlights Full year 2019 highlights Lanifibranor program Completion of patient recruitment in the NATIVE Phase IIb clinical study in NASH

in the NATIVE Phase IIb clinical study in NASH Fourth positive recommendation by the Data Safety Monitoring Board of the NATIVE clinical study

by the Data Safety Monitoring Board of the NATIVE clinical study Lifting of the target class clinical hold applying to PPAR agonists for lanifibranor by the FDA

hold applying to PPAR agonists for lanifibranor by the FDA Fast Track designation from the FDA in NASH

Approval of new patents protecting the use of lanifibranor in fibrotic conditions in 38 European countries and the US Odiparcil program Publication of positive results from the Phase IIa iMProveS clinical study in MPS VI

from the Phase IIa iMProveS clinical study in MPS VI Launch of a new biomarker study in adults and children with MPS VI

in adults and children with MPS VI Grant of Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) to odiparcil for the treatment of MPS VI by the FDA Collaboration with AbbVie €3.5 million milestone payment for the enrollment of the first psoriasis patient in the clinical study underway with ABBV-157 Financials Three successful capital increases

Extension of cash runway to end of Q2 2021 Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 6 Clinical pipeline update Lanifibranor A new generation pan-PPAR agonist for a safe and efficacious treatment of fibrotic conditions All three PPAR isoforms are needed for an optimal activity in NASH and for fibrosis improvement Insulin resistance Obesity Insulin Glucose FFAs Adipokines Adiponectin Macrophages M2  M1 TNF-α IL-8 IL-6 Adipokines Insulin resistance PPARα PPARδ PPARγ Cirrhosis Splanchnic Inflammation angiogenesis Intestinal hyperpermeability TG synthesis Steatosis ROS Ballooning Lipoprotein β-oxydation HepatocyteInflammation TNF-α Il-1β ROS TGF-β1 Kupffer cells PDGF /macrophages Activated HSC Quiescent HSC Fibrosis Portal pressure Intrahepatic resistance Portosystemic shunting Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 9 Lanifibranor's mechanism of action addresses all key features of NASH Metabolism Steatosis PPARα,δ,γ Insulin sensitivity PPARγ FA uptake HDLc FA catabolism TG Lipogenesis Inflammation and Ballooning Fibrosis NFkB-dependent gene Stellate cell proliferation PPARα,δ,γ activation PPARγ and activation Inflammasome Collagen and fibronectin Ballooning production Vascular Portal pressure PPARα,γ LSEC capillarization Intrahepatic vascular resistance Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 10 NATIVE: a Phase III enabling study in NASH Trial design Principal investigators Prof. Francque (Antwerp University, Belgium)

Prof. Abdelmalek (Duke University, USA) Inclusion criteria Biopsy confirmed NASH patients with an inflammation and ballooning score of 3 or 4

Steatosis score ≥ 1 and fibrosis score < 4 (no cirrhosis) Screening Liver biopsy 225patients treated for 24weeks + 4-weeksafety follow-up Double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Placebo, 75 patients Lanifibranor, 800 mg once daily, 75 patients Lanifibranor, 1200 mg once daily, 75 patients End of treatment Liver biopsy More information on: http://www.native-trial.com/; clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT03008070 Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 11 Primary efficacy endpoint Primary endpoint Decrease from baseline to week 24 of at least 2 points of the inflammation and ballooning score without worsening of fibrosis Main analysis: evaluation of treatment effect

1200mg versus placebo 800mg versus placebo

Analyses by sub-groups Diabetic versus non-diabetic

Evaluation of dose effect: 1200mg versus 800mg Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 12 Secondary endpoints Key secondary endpoints NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis

Improvement of fibrosis by at least 1 stage without no worsening of NASH

NASH improvers

Decrease from baseline to week 24 of at least 2 points of the NAS CRN score with no worsening of fibrosis

Other secondary endpoints Change in ISHAK-F: Improvement / No worsening

ISHAK-F: Improvement / No worsening Change in glucose metabolism parameters (fasting glucose, insulin, HOMA index, HbA1c, …)

Change in liver function tests (ALT, AST, GGT, Alkaline Phosphatase, Total Bilirubin)

Change in main plasma lipid parameters (TC, HDL-C, calculated LDL-C, TG,…)

HDL-C, calculated LDL-C, TG,…) Change in efficacy inflammatory markers (fibrinogen, hs-CRP, alpha2 macroglobulin, haptoglobin,…)

hs-CRP, alpha2 macroglobulin, haptoglobin,…) Change in efficacy fibrosis markers (TIMP-1,TIMP-2, Hyaluronic acid, P3NP, NFS, FIB-4 score, ELF score, Pro-C3,…)

(TIMP-1,TIMP-2, Hyaluronic acid, P3NP, NFS, FIB-4 score, ELF score, Pro-C3,…) Change in efficacy chemistry markers (Plasma Iron, Transferrin, Ferritin)

Change in adiponectin Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 13 247 patients randomized exceeding the initial target of 225 patients 14 sites in the United States>70 sitesrecruited 17 countries worldwide patients ►13 in EU ►United States ►Canada, Australia ►Mauritius Country Patients randomized Europe 183 (74%) US 36 (15%) Australia 13 (5%) Canada 8 (3%) Mauritius 7 (3%) Total 247 (100%) (1) Database extraction January 2020 Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 14 The screening strategy has successfully led to the recruitment of severe patients (I/II) Patients without Patients with Total Parameters diabetes diabetes (N = 247 ; 100%) (N = 147 ; 60%) (N = 100 ; 40%) Gender Female 58% 59% 58% Male 42% 41% 42% Mean ± SD 51.8 ±13.5 56.2 ±10.4 53.6 ± 12.5 Age Median 54.0 57.0 55.0 Min ; Max 20 ; 76 28 ; 77 20 ; 77 Mean ±SD 93.4 ±19.0 92.9 ± 18.7 93.2 ±18.9 Weight (kg) Median 91.0 91.5 91.0 Min ; Max 51 ; 142 55 ; 145 51 ; 145 Mean ±SD 32.7 ±5.5 33.0 ±5.3 32.9 ±5.4 BMI (kg/m²) Median 32.2 32.9 32.4 Min ; Max 21 ; 45 23 ; 44 21 ; 45 F0 - F1 27% 20% 24% Fibrosis Score (%) F2 44% 37% 41% F3 29% 43% 35% Mean SAF-Activity 3,22 out of 4 3,32 out of 4 3,26 out of 4 Score Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 15 The screening strategy has successfully led to the recruitment of severe patients (II/II) Patient distribution according to the NAS score 140 120 123 100 80 60 50% 44 40 40 20 22 18% 16% 15 9% 2 6% 0 NAS = 3 NAS = 4 NAS = 5 NAS = 6 NAS = 7 NAS = 8 Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 16 NATIVE trial: confirmation of lanifibranor's good safety profile by four positive DSMBs Parameters DSMB # 1 DSMB # 2 DSMB # 3 DSMB # 4 Date of DSMB meeting patients reviewed / % of total patients in the study

patients having finished the study / % of total patients in the study DSMB conclusion: continuation of the study as planned June 2018 October 2018 March 2019 September 2019 52 / 21% 94 / 38% 156 / 63% 227 / 92% 18 / 7% 36 / 15% 86 / 35% 139 / 57% Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 17 NATIVE: key milestones Activity Date Last Patient First Visit September 2019 Last Patient Last Visit Q1 2020 Database hard lock Q2 2020 Headline results publication Q2 2020 Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 18 Inventiva Pharma to host a KOL Breakfast at the International Liver Congress (EASL) 2020 Annual Meeting The meeting will feature presentations by KOLs Pierre Bedossa, M.D., University Paris‐ Diderot, France and Sven Francque, M.D., University Hospital Antwerp who will discuss the NATIVE clinical study and its patient selection strategy. Friday, April 17, 2020, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at IBIS Styles Excel London Hotel Odiparcil An orally available small molecule GAG clearance therapy to treat several forms of MPS Odiparcil: an orally available small molecule substrate reduction therapy to treat several forms of MPS Decreases lysosomal accumulation of GAGs by promoting formation of soluble chondroitin sulfate (CS) and dermatan sulfate (DS) which can be excreted in the urine

of GAGs by promoting formation of soluble chondroitin sulfate (CS) and dermatan sulfate (DS) which can be excreted in the urine Oral administration and distribution in tissues that are poorly penetrated by enzyme replacement therapy

and in tissues that are poorly penetrated by enzyme replacement therapy Potential to be prescribed in combination with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) and as monotherapy

combination with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) and as monotherapy Odiparcil-mediated reduction of intracellular GAG accumulation demonstrated in in vitro and in vivo models

reduction of intracellular GAG accumulation Positive Phase IIa clinical study (iMProveS) in MPS VI adult patients with good safety and efficacy results. Phase I/II SAFE-KIDDs clinical study (pediatric study) in preparation

Low toxicity in vivo and favorable safety and tolerability profile demonstrated in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical studies in unrelated indication (1) (administered to >1,800 subjects)

favorable safety and tolerability in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical studies "Method of use" patent granted in the United States and in Europe with LOE (2) 2039, including 5-year extension

Orphan Drug Designation in MPS VI granted in the US and in the EU and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation in MPS VI granted in the US Trial conducted by GSK prior to Inventiva's founding (2) LOE: Loss of exclusivity Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 21 Odiparcil: a unique mechanism of action potentially synergistic with ERT Odiparcil diverts endogenous protein-bound GAG synthesis to soluble odiparcil-bound chondroitin sulfate (CS) and dermatan sulfate (DS) synthesis Galactosyl transferase I (GTI) Galactosyl transferase I (GTI) Synthesis of Synthesis of proteoglycans Odiparcil soluble DS (HS, CS, DS) and CS Odiparcil Odiparcil decreases intracellular GAG accumulation in vitroin MPS VI patient cells Intracellular CS storage Extracellular GAG Fluorescence intensity 300000 200000 100000 Control (IC50=2.8 µM) MPS VI fibroblasts GAG overloaded cells Odiparcil sulfated GAGS (µg/mL) 25 20 15 10 5 MPS VI (IC50=3 µM) 0 MPS VI (IC50=2.7 µM) Total Veh. 10- 8 10- 7 10- 6 10- 5 0 Odiparcil concentration (M) Veh.10- 8 10- 7 10- 6 10- 5 Odiparcil concentration (M) Odiparcil observed to reduce GAG accumulation in MPS VI patient cells Source: H. Noh, J. I. Lee; Current and potential therapeutic strategies for mucopolysaccharidoses; Journal of Clinical Pharmacy, company data Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 22 Odiparcil: potential to address several types of MPS by its capacity to produce soluble dermatan and chondroitin sulfates MPS Type Frequency DS CS HS KS MPS I-H   MPS I-S 1/100,000  MPS I-H/S   MPS II Types A & B 1/100,000   MPS IV Type A 1/40,000 to   1/200,000 MPS VI 1/240,000 to   1/400,000 MPS VII Very rare    Source:Rheumatology 2011 Therapy for mucopolysaccharodises; Vassili Valayannopoulos and Frits A. Wijburg Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 23 Odiparcil penetrates hard-to-reach tissues Odiparcil is well distributed in tissues and organs that are poorly penetrated by recombinant enzymes, poorly vascularized or protected by a barrier Heart Bone Cornea Cartilage Odiparcil(1) rhASB(2) Not tested Not detected Not detected Source: (1) Odiparcil: tissue distribution following 25mg/kg oral administration , TID for 5 days; (2) Recombinant human ARB: Expressed as ratio of ARSB enzyme activity in the liver in MPS VI cats after repeat infusion (conditions: preliminary trial, Trial A and Trial B from Auclair et al. 2003) Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 24 Odiparcil: GAG clearance mechanism of action observed in MPS VI mice Odiparcil decreases GAG accumulation in tissues * Index] 40 p<0.001 p<0.001 30 [Area 20 in liver 10 GAG 0 WT MPS VI MPS VI + Odi Odiparcil restores mobility 40 p<0.001 p<0.05 pole [sec] 30 20 on time 10 0 WT MPS VI MPS VI + Odi Source: Company data Soluble GAGs produced from odiparcil are excreted in urine ofcreatinine) 6000 p<0.0001 4000 (µg/mg GAG 2000 Sulfated 0 WT MPS VI MPS VI + Odi Wild-type and MPS VI mice Odiparcil restores an healthy corneal structure and decreases corneal GAG storage epithelium stroma WT MPSVI MPS VI + Odi Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 25 Odiparcil: preliminary data also indicate activity in MPS I mice Total GAG reduction in liver and eye (1)

Reduction in the thickening of cartilage as measured in distal femoral growth plate (males and females data pooled together)

as measured in distal femoral growth plate (males and females data pooled together) Positive changes in the morphology of the growth plate (in MPS I control "wobbly" boundary, reduction of protrusions in MPS I odiparcil treated) Normalized Liver GAG ** 6 *** Distal femoral growth plate length mean ** 4 200 *** *** WT control *** WT 150 to 2 Fold µm100 0 50 Normalized Eye GAG 0 *** 2.0 *** WT mean *** * 1.5 1.0 to Fold 0.5 0.0 MPS I control MPS I 7.5 g/kg odiparcil males treated for 9 months and females for 10 months with odiparcil diet (for pooling, all data points normalized to the respective mean of the wt control) Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 26 iMProveS Phase IIa trial with odiparcil in MPS VI Phase IIa Population Phase III enabling study with evidence for dose selection and PK / PD response characterization ≥ 16yo Clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT03370653 15patientsdouble blind + 5 patientsopen label 6weeks 4weeks 26week treatment 4weeks Screening Placebo + ERT (4w) and Screening, Odiparcil, 250 mg bid + ERT 15 patients preliminary Follow up baseline and safety Odiparcil, 500 mg bid + ERT randomization assessment (2w) Odiparcil, 500 mg bid 5 patients End of treatment Endpoints Safety Clinical and biological assessments (standard tests) Pharmacokinetics Odiparcil plasma levels Efficacy Leukocyte, skin and urinary GAG content

Activity and mobility tests (6-minute walk test, upper limb function, shoulder mobility range)

(6-minute walk test, upper limb function, shoulder mobility range) Cardiac, vascular and respiratory functions

Eye impairment, hearing capacity, pain assessment, quality of life questionnaires More information on:http://www.improves-mpsvi-trial.com/ Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 27 Safety The clinical study met its safety primary objective further supporting the good overall safety profile of odiparcil already observed in previous Phase I and Phase II clinical studies

further supporting the good overall safety profile of odiparcil already observed in previous Phase I and Phase II clinical studies All 4 European investigators of the iMProveS study reported positive experience with odiparcil in terms of safety

reported positive experience The majority of adverse events were mild or moderate

One death occurred in the placebo group

Three serious adverse events (SAEs) were assessed as treatment-related in patients in the odiparcil groups.

treatment-related in patients in the odiparcil groups. Two SAEs were biological findings qualified as laboratory false-positive One SAE was a skin reaction, which is frequently observed in MPS patients

Compared to previous Phase I and II clinical studies conducted with odiparcil for the prevention of thrombosis, no new safety findings were observed Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 28 Odiparcil pharmacodynamics: total GAG levels in urine and PK/PD correlation A dose-dependent urinary GAGs clearance, used as an activity biomarker, was clearly demonstrated in the entire odiparcil treated patient population 3000 Total urinary GAG creatinine 2000 µg/mg 1000 0 Bsl V4 Bsl V4 Bsl V4 Bsl V4 V2 V7 V2 V7 V2 V7 V2 V7 uGAG (total) is increased after 4 week of odiparcil

uGAG increase reaches a steady state after 4 weeks of treatment

At 1000 mg/day the increase is comparable in ERT and non-ERT cohorts Urinary GAG (total) is correlated with odiparcil exposure in plasma ERT + placebo ERT + odiparcil 500mg ERT + odiparcil 1000mg Non-ERT, odiparcil 1000mg The PK profile obtained in MPS VI patients treated with odiparcil is not impacted by ERT and is consistent with profiles previously observed in other Phase I and Phase II studies in prevention of thrombosis Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 29 Efficacy Partially addressed by ERT Endurance and mobility 6-minute walk test (6MWT)

walk test (6MWT) 9 hole peg test (9HPT)

Range of motion of left and right shoulders (S-ROM) Respiratory function Forced vital capacity (FVC) Forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1)

Number of evaluable patients at Visit 7 (26w) N=13

Efficacy parameters assessed at baseline and end- of-treatment (EOT)

of-treatment (EOT) Two efficacy analyses

Statistical approach Interpretation of blinded individual results by experts

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Not addressed by ERT (hard-to-reach tissues) Cardiac and vascular system ECG, Echocardiogram

Carotid intima media thickness (CIMT) Ophthalmology Visual acuity

Corneal clouding

Subjective evaluation (slit lamp) Quantitative measurement (iris camera: corneal opacity measure (COM))

Pain assessment Brief Pain Inventory (BPI) questionnaire

'Intensity' dimension 'Interferences' dimension

Audiology Pure tone audiometry (PTA) Property of Inventiva │ 30 Efficacy: trends of improvement on 6MWT and FVC 6MWT FVC ERT-PLB ERT-PLB ERT-250 BID ERT-250 BID ERT-500 BID ERT-500 BID non-ERT-500 BID non-ERT-500 BID -150 -100 -50 0 50 -150-100-50 0 50 100 worsening improvement worsening improvement change from reference (m) change from reference (mL) Trends for improvement in ERT-250 BID and non- Improvement in all odiparcil treated groups ERT-500 BID compared to ERT-placebo compared to ERT-Pl 9HPT Shoulder-ROM (best shoulder) ERT-PLB ERT-PLB ERT-250 BID ERT-250 BID ERT-500 BID ERT-500 BID non-ERT-500 BID non-ERT-500 BID -150 -100 -50 0 25 -60-40-20 0 20 40 60 worsening improvement worsening improvement change from reference (s) change from reference (°) No significant differences between groups are observed Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 31 Efficacy: several patients treated by ERT and odiparcil demonstrated improvements in one or several parameters Treatment Respiratory Ophthalmology Cardiology (N=10) (FVC) (COM left eye, right eye) 1 1 Placebo + ERT (slightly improved) (slightly improved) 0 Patient A: +4, +11 - (N=4) - Patient B: ↓ 30% LVMI 3 2 4 (slightly improved) (improved) (3 slightly improved + 1 improved) 250mg bid 250mg bid 250mg bid Patient C: + 5% - Patient C: ↓ 17% LVMI Odiparcil + ERT - Patient D: +11, +14 Patient D: no longer mitral regurgitation (N=6) 500mg bid 500mg bid 500mg bid Patient E: + 4% - - Patient F: +9% Patient F: +13(1) Patient F: ↓ severity mitral regurgitation - - Patient G: ↓ 14.5% LVMI, ↓ severity aortic regurgitation, ↓ CIMT both carotids (1) Corneal transplant of the other eye; LVMI: left ventricular mass index (echocardiogram); CIMT: carotida intima media thickness Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 32 Efficacy: signals of efficacy were also detected in patients only treated with odiparcil Odiparcil Respiratory 500mg Bid Ophthalmology Cardiology Range of Motion Other (FVC) (N=3) Improved range of Patient H Improved FVC NA Stable motion on both Pain improved by +18% shoulders (+17,8%/+21,0%) Improved range of Patient I Stable Stable Slightly motion on both Pain improved Worsened shoulders (+8,1%/+8,5%) Patient J Severe patient hospitalized NA Stable Worsening Worsening Pain improved •Poor compliance Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 33 Odiparcil: clinical development path for approval in MPS VI Non‐interventional Non‐interventional Biomarker Study Biomarker Study MPS VI patients (7y to adult) MPS VI patients (7y to adult) ‐ Add on to ERT, n=12 ‐ Add on to ERT, n=12 Phase IIa(6‐m treatment) MPS VI adults (16y+) ‐ Add on to ERT, n=15, ‐ Not receiving ERT, n=5 Phase Ib/II(6‐m treatment) MPS VI children (5y to 15y) ‐ Add on to ERT BM6 and BM6Ext BM (leukoGAG) - BM6 BM (leukoGAG & skinGAG) - BM6Ext

Safety

PK, PD (uGAG) and BM (leukoGAG, skinGAG)

Exploratory assessment of efficacy Safe‐KIDDS Safety

PK with pediatric formulation

pediatric formulation PD (uGAG, anti‐IIa) and BM (leukoGAG, skinGAG)

Exploratory assessment of efficacy Phase III  Safety MPS VI patients (5y to adult)  Efficacy BM: Biomarkers leukoGAG: levels of GAGs in leukocytes

skinGAG: levels of GAGs in skin PD: Pharmacodynamics uGAG: urinary GAG

anti-IIa: anti-thrombin IIa activity Corporate Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 34 Inventiva Pharma to present and host a Satellite Session at the 16thinternational Symposium on MPS and Related Disease (Barcelona, July 31, 2020 - August 2, 2020) The presentation of the iMProveS results, upon organizer's invitation, will be given by Pr. Nathalie Guffon (Centre de Référence des Maladies Héréditaires du Métabolisme, HCL, Lyon, France) on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at 4:20 PM. The satellite session "Remaining Unmet Needs in MPS VI", sponsored by Inventiva, will take place on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 7:30 AM. Collaboration with AbbVie: ABBV-157 ABBV-157, a clinical compound co-discovered by Inventiva, has block-buster potential in several auto-immune diseases RORγis a master regulator of Th17 IL-17 / 23 approach has been validated by differentiation and IL-17 expression several successful biologics Sales Receptor, gamma (thymus) RORγt =Retinoic acid-relatedOrphan Brand Name Company Target (2019, B$)(1) Stelara Janssen IL-12 and IL-23 6,3 Cosentyx Novartis IL-17A 3,5 Taltz Eli Lilly IL-17A 1,4 Target Product Profile: Humira in a pill + oral + better safety

Humira in a pill + oral + better safety ABBV-157, a potent ROR γ , addresses large markets dominated by biologics: psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, IBD, uveitis, … ABBV-157 POC expected in 2020 Single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose studies in healthy volunteers completed

completed Second clinical study initiated : a randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled,multiple-dose study to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of ABBV-157 in 60 healthy volunteers and patients with chronic plaque psoriasis (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT03922607 )

: a randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled,multiple-dose study to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of ABBV-157 in 60 healthy volunteers and (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT03922607 Study start date: June 2019 / Study completion: October 2020 (2)

Inventiva eligible to milestone payments and sales royalties Source: (1) 2019 full year press-relese; (2) clinicaltrials.gov Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 37 Financials Key financials and shareholder base Key financials ISIN code FR0013233012 Market Euronext Paris Shares outstanding 30.687.750 Market cap €95m (March 9, 2020) Cash position €35.8m compared to €56.7m as of December 31, 2018 (Dec. 31, 2019) Runway until end of Q2 2021 Revenues in 2019 €7m compared to €3.2m in (Dec. 31, 2019) 2018 R&D expenditures €33.8m compared to €31.6m in 2019 (Dec. 31, 2019) 2018 A strong and diversified shareholder base Free float* Founders 15,8% 31,2% * Including Perceptive Advisors BVF 22,4% Employees & others 2,0% Sofinnova 7,2% NEA Novo 8,0% 13,4% Analyst coverage HC Wainwright Ed Arce LifeSci Capital Patrick Dolezal Jefferies Peter Welford KBC Lenny Van Steenhuyse Société Générale Delphine Le Louët Gilbert Dupont Jamila El Bougrini Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 39 Full year 2019: a solid financial position with an extended cash runway Income Statement Key figures (in thousands of euro, except share 2019 and per share amounts) Revenue 6,998 Other income 4,293 Research and development (33,791) expenses Marketing - business (249) development expenses General and administrative (6,045) expenses Other operating income (1,475) (expenses) Operating profit (loss) (30,312) Financial income 175 Financial expenses (81) Net financial income (loss) 93 Income tax ‐ Net loss for the period (30,218) Cash Position Key figures December 31, (in thousands of euros) 2019 Cash & cash equivalents 35,840 H1 2019 Presentation 2018 3,197 4,853 (31,638) (225) (5,062) (3,395) (33,253) 142 (253) (111) (253) (33,617) December 31, 2018 56,692 Highlights 2019 revenues more than doubled at €7.0m, compared to €3.2m in 2018, including a €3.5m milestone payment from AbbVie

7% increase in R&D investment, €33.8m vs €31.6m in 2018

Continued efforts dedicated to the development of lanifibranor (NASH) and odiparcil (MPS) R&D expenses stable at 84% of total operating expenses - more than 2/3 d dedicated to clinical development

Cash position at €35.8m vs €56.7m as of 12.31.2018 (cash runway until end of Q2 2021 considering the €15.0m gross proceeds raised on February 11, 2020)

Net operating cash flow at - €28.4m vs - €34.2m in 2018, reflecting positive cash inflows (€3.5m AbbVie milestone, €3.6m R&D tax credit), partly offset by increased R&D efforts; to be noted: €4.2m 2018 R&D tax credit received in January 2020 Reminder: €32.5m and €8.6m private placements in Q2 2018 and H2 2019 (net proceeds) respectively

Financial Calendar May 14, 2020: Publication of Q1 2020 financial results (revenues and cash) ( after market closing ) Property of Inventiva │ 40 Near-term catalysts Recent and upcoming key milestones Lanifibranor Headline results: Phase IIb NATIVE clinical study in NASH - H1 2020 Odiparcil Positive results of the Phase IIa iMProveS clinical study in MPS VI

Launch of Phase I/II SAFE-KIDDs clinical study (pediatric study) in MPS VI - by the end of 2020 ABBV-157 ABBV-157 milestone payment received for the inclusion of the first psoriasis patient in the ongoing clinical study: €3.5m in Q4 2019

milestone payment received for the inclusion of the first psoriasis patient in the ongoing clinical study: ABBV-157 clinical POC - H2 2020 Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 42 Q&A Contacts Inventiva Brunswick Frédéric Cren Yannick Tetzlaff / Tristan Roquet Montégon CEO / Aude Lepreux Media relations info@inventivapharma.com inventiva@brunswickgroup.com +33 (0)3 80 44 75 00 + 33 1 53 96 83 83 Attachments Original document

