Inventiva : Full Year 2019 Financial Results Presentation

INVENTIVA

(IVA)
03/10/2020 | 06:30pm EDT

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

March 10, 2020

DISCLAIMER

This document has been prepared by Inventiva (the "Company") solely for the purpose of this presentation. This presentation includes only summary information and does not purport to be comprehensive. Any information in this presentation, whether from internal or from external sources, is purely indicative and has no contractual value. The information contained in this presentation are provided as at the date of this presentation. Certain information included in this presentation and other statements or materials published or to be published by the Company are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and market in which the Company operates, and involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified under Chapter "Risk factors" in the Company's registration document (document de reference) filed with the French Financial markets authority (AMF - Autorité des marchés financiers), available on the Company's website (www.inventivapharma.com) and on the website of the AMF. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intents or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that the actual results of the Company's development activities and results of operations will not differ materially from the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to develop safe and effective products, to achieve positive results in clinical trials, to obtain marketing approval and market acceptance for its products, and to enter into and maintain collaborations; as well as the impact of competition and technological change; existing and future regulations affecting the Company's business; and the future scope of the Company's patent coverage or that of third parties.

The information contained in this presentation has not been subject to independent verification. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company or any of its affiliates, advisors, representatives, agents or employees as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, or opinions contained herein. Neither the Company, nor any of its respective affiliates, advisors, representatives, agents or employees, shall bear any responsibility or liability whatsoever (for negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. Such information is subject to modification at any time, including without limitation as a result of regulatory changes or changes with respect to market conditions, and neither the Company, nor any of its affiliates, advisors, representatives, agents or employees, shall, nor has any duty to, update you.

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 2

Today's speakers

Frédéric Cren, MA/MBA, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder

Pierre Broqua, Ph.D., CSO and Co-Founder

Jean Volatier, MA, CFO

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 3

Summary

  • Full year 2019 highlights
  • Clinical pipeline update
  • Financials
  • Near-termcatalysts

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 4

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Full year 2019 highlights

Lanifibranor program

  • Completion of patient recruitmentin the NATIVE Phase IIb clinical study in NASH
  • Fourth positive recommendationby the Data Safety Monitoring Board of the NATIVE clinical study
  • Lifting of the target class clinicalhold applying to PPAR agonists for lanifibranor by the FDA
  • Fast Track designationfrom the FDA in NASH
  • Approval ofnew patents protecting the use of lanifibranorin fibrotic conditions in 38 European countries and the US

Odiparcil program

  • Publication of positive resultsfrom the Phase IIa iMProveS clinical study in MPS VI
  • Launch of anew biomarker studyin adults and children with MPS VI
  • Grant ofRare Pediatric Disease Designation(RPDD) to odiparcil for the treatment of MPS VI by the FDA

Collaboration with AbbVie

  • €3.5 millionmilestone paymentfor the enrollment of the first psoriasis patient in the clinical study underway with ABBV-157

Financials

  • Three successfulcapital increases
  • Extension ofcash runway to end of Q2 2021

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 6

Clinical pipeline update

Lanifibranor

A new generation pan-PPAR agonist for a safe and efficacious treatment of fibrotic conditions

All three PPAR isoforms are needed for an optimal activity in NASH and for fibrosis improvement

Insulin resistance

Obesity

Insulin

Glucose

FFAs

Adipokines

Adiponectin

Macrophages

M2 M1

TNF-α

IL-8

IL-6

Adipokines

Insulin resistance

PPARα

PPARδ

PPARγ

Cirrhosis

Splanchnic

Inflammation angiogenesis

Intestinal

hyperpermeability

TG synthesis

Steatosis

ROS

Ballooning

Lipoprotein

β-oxydation

HepatocyteInflammation

TNF-α

Il-1β

ROS

TGF-β1

Kupffer cells

PDGF

/macrophages

Activated HSC

Quiescent HSC

Fibrosis

Portal pressure

Intrahepatic resistance

Portosystemic shunting

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 9

Lanifibranor's mechanism of action addresses all key features of

NASH

Metabolism

Steatosis

PPARα,δ,γ

Insulin sensitivity

PPARγ

FA uptake

HDLc

FA catabolism

TG

Lipogenesis

Inflammation and Ballooning

Fibrosis

NFkB-dependent gene

Stellate cell proliferation

PPARα,δ,γ

activation

PPARγ

and activation

Inflammasome

Collagen and fibronectin

Ballooning

production

Vascular

Portal pressure

PPARα,γ

LSEC capillarization

Intrahepatic vascular resistance

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 10

NATIVE: a Phase III enabling study in NASH

Trial design

Principal investigators

  • Prof. Francque (Antwerp University, Belgium)
  • Prof. Abdelmalek (Duke University, USA)

Inclusion criteria

  • Biopsy confirmed NASH patients with an inflammation and ballooning score of 3 or 4
  • Steatosis score ≥ 1 and fibrosis score < 4 (no cirrhosis)

Screening

  • Liver biopsy

225patients treated for 24weeks + 4-weeksafety follow-up

Double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled

Placebo, 75 patients

Lanifibranor, 800 mg once daily, 75 patients

Lanifibranor, 1200 mg once daily, 75 patients

End of treatment

  • Liver biopsy

More information on: http://www.native-trial.com/; clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT03008070

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 11

Primary efficacy endpoint

Primary endpoint

Decrease from baseline to week 24 of at least 2 points of the inflammation and ballooning score without worsening of fibrosis

  • Main analysis: evaluation of treatment effect
    • 1200mg versus placebo
    • 800mg versus placebo
  • Analyses bysub-groups
    • Diabetic versusnon-diabetic
  • Evaluation of dose effect: 1200mg versus 800mg

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 12

Secondary endpoints

Key secondary endpoints

  • NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis
  • Improvement of fibrosis by at least 1 stage without no worsening of NASH
  • NASH improvers
    • Decrease from baseline to week 24 of at least 2 points of the NAS CRN score with no worsening of fibrosis

Other secondary endpoints

  • Change inISHAK-F: Improvement / No worsening
  • Change in glucose metabolism parameters (fasting glucose, insulin, HOMA index, HbA1c, …)
  • Change in liver function tests (ALT, AST, GGT, Alkaline Phosphatase, Total Bilirubin)
  • Change in main plasma lipid parameters (TC,HDL-C, calculated LDL-C, TG,…)
  • Change in efficacy inflammatory markers (fibrinogen,hs-CRP, alpha2 macroglobulin, haptoglobin,…)
  • Change in efficacy fibrosis markers(TIMP-1,TIMP-2, Hyaluronic acid, P3NP, NFS, FIB-4 score, ELF score, Pro-C3,…)
  • Change in efficacy chemistry markers (Plasma Iron, Transferrin, Ferritin)
  • Change in adiponectin

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 13

247 patients randomized exceeding the initial target of 225 patients

14 sites in the

United States>70 sitesrecruited 17 countries worldwide patients

13 in EU

United States

Canada, Australia Mauritius

Country

Patients

randomized

Europe

183

(74%)

US

36

(15%)

Australia

13

(5%)

Canada

8

(3%)

Mauritius

7

(3%)

Total

247

(100%)

(1) Database extraction January 2020

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 14

The screening strategy has successfully led to the recruitment of severe patients (I/II)

Patients without

Patients with

Total

Parameters

diabetes

diabetes

(N = 247 ; 100%)

(N = 147 ; 60%)

(N = 100 ; 40%)

Gender

Female

58%

59%

58%

Male

42%

41%

42%

Mean ± SD

51.8 ±13.5

56.2 ±10.4

53.6 ± 12.5

Age

Median

54.0

57.0

55.0

Min ; Max

20 ; 76

28 ; 77

20 ; 77

Mean ±SD

93.4 ±19.0

92.9 ± 18.7

93.2 ±18.9

Weight (kg)

Median

91.0

91.5

91.0

Min ; Max

51 ; 142

55 ; 145

51 ; 145

Mean ±SD

32.7 ±5.5

33.0 ±5.3

32.9 ±5.4

BMI (kg/m²)

Median

32.2

32.9

32.4

Min ; Max

21 ; 45

23 ; 44

21 ; 45

F0 - F1

27%

20%

24%

Fibrosis Score (%)

F2

44%

37%

41%

F3

29%

43%

35%

Mean SAF-Activity

3,22 out of 4

3,32 out of 4

3,26 out of 4

Score

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 15

The screening strategy has successfully led to the recruitment of severe patients (II/II)

Patient distribution according to the NAS score

140

120

123

100

80

60

50%

44

40

40

20

22

18%

16%

15

9%

2

6%

0

NAS = 3

NAS = 4

NAS = 5

NAS = 6

NAS = 7

NAS = 8

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 16

NATIVE trial: confirmation of lanifibranor's good safety profile by four positive DSMBs

Parameters

DSMB # 1

DSMB # 2

DSMB # 3

DSMB # 4

Date of DSMB meeting

  • patients reviewed / % of total patients in the study
  • patients having finished the study / % of total patients in the study

DSMB conclusion: continuation of the study as planned

June 2018

October 2018

March 2019

September 2019

52 / 21%

94 / 38%

156 / 63%

227 / 92%

18 / 7%

36 / 15%

86 / 35%

139 / 57%

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 17

NATIVE: key milestones

Activity

Date

Last Patient First Visit

September 2019

Last Patient Last Visit

Q1 2020

Database hard lock

Q2 2020

Headline results publication

Q2 2020

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 18

Inventiva Pharma to host a KOL Breakfast at the International Liver Congress (EASL) 2020 Annual Meeting

The meeting will feature presentations by KOLs Pierre Bedossa, M.D., University Paris‐ Diderot, France and Sven Francque, M.D., University Hospital Antwerp who will discuss the NATIVE clinical study and its patient selection strategy.

Friday, April 17, 2020, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at IBIS Styles Excel London Hotel

Odiparcil

An orally available small molecule GAG clearance therapy to treat several forms of MPS

Odiparcil: an orally available small molecule substrate reduction therapy to treat several forms of MPS

  • Decreases lysosomal accumulationof GAGs by promoting formation of soluble chondroitin sulfate (CS) and dermatan sulfate (DS) which can be excreted in the urine
  • Oral administrationand distributionin tissues that are poorly penetrated by enzyme replacement therapy
  • Potential to be prescribed incombination with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) and as monotherapy
  • Odiparcil-mediatedreduction of intracellular GAG accumulation demonstrated inin vitroandin vivomodels
  • Positive Phase IIa clinical study (iMProveS) in MPS VI adult patientswith good safety and efficacy results. Phase I/IISAFE-KIDDsclinical study (pediatric study) in preparation
  • Low toxicityin vivoandfavorable safety and tolerability profile demonstratedin multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical studies in unrelated indication(1)(administered to >1,800 subjects)
  • "Method of use" patent granted in the United States and in Europe withLOE(2)2039, including5-yearextension
  • Orphan Drug Designation in MPS VIgranted in the US and in the EU andRare Pediatric Disease Designation in MPS VI granted in the US
  1. Trial conducted by GSK prior to Inventiva's founding (2) LOE: Loss of exclusivity

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 21

Odiparcil: a unique mechanism of action potentially synergistic with

ERT

Odiparcil diverts endogenous protein-bound GAG synthesis to soluble odiparcil-bound chondroitin sulfate (CS) and dermatan sulfate (DS) synthesis

Galactosyl transferase I (GTI)

Galactosyl transferase I (GTI)

Synthesis of

Synthesis of

proteoglycans

Odiparcil

soluble DS

(HS, CS, DS)

and CS

Odiparcil

Odiparcil decreases intracellular GAG accumulation in vitroin MPS VI patient cells

Intracellular CS storage

Extracellular GAG

Fluorescence intensity

300000

200000

100000

Control (IC50=2.8 µM)

MPS VI fibroblasts

GAG overloaded cells

Odiparcil

sulfated GAGS (µg/mL)

25

20

15

10

5

MPS VI (IC50=3 µM)

0

MPS VI (IC50=2.7 µM)

Total

Veh. 10- 8

10- 7

10- 6

10- 5

0

Odiparcil concentration (M)

Veh.10- 8 10- 7 10- 6 10- 5

Odiparcil concentration (M)

Odiparcil observed to reduce GAG accumulation in MPS VI patient cells

Source: H. Noh, J. I. Lee; Current and potential therapeutic strategies for mucopolysaccharidoses; Journal of Clinical Pharmacy, company data

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 22

Odiparcil: potential to address several types of MPS by its capacity to produce soluble dermatan and chondroitin sulfates

MPS Type

Frequency

DS

CS

HS

KS

MPS I-H

MPS I-S

1/100,000

MPS I-H/S

MPS II Types A & B

1/100,000

MPS IV Type A

1/40,000 to

1/200,000

MPS VI

1/240,000 to

1/400,000

MPS VII

Very rare

Source:Rheumatology 2011 Therapy for mucopolysaccharodises; Vassili Valayannopoulos and Frits A. Wijburg

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 23

Odiparcil penetrates hard-to-reach tissues

Odiparcil is well distributed in tissues and organs that are poorly penetrated by recombinant enzymes, poorly vascularized or protected by a barrier

Heart

Bone

Cornea

Cartilage

Odiparcil(1)

rhASB(2)

Not tested

Not detected

Not detected

Source: (1) Odiparcil: tissue distribution following 25mg/kg oral administration , TID for 5 days; (2) Recombinant human ARB: Expressed as ratio of ARSB enzyme activity in the liver in MPS VI cats after repeat infusion

(conditions: preliminary trial, Trial A and Trial B from Auclair et al. 2003)

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 24

Odiparcil: GAG clearance mechanism of action observed in MPS VI mice

Odiparcil decreases GAG accumulation in tissues

* Index]

40

p<0.001

p<0.001

30

[Area

20

in liver

10

GAG

0

WT

MPS VI

MPS VI + Odi

Odiparcil restores mobility

40

p<0.001

p<0.05

pole [sec]

30

20

on

time

10

0

WT

MPS VI

MPS VI + Odi

Source: Company data

Soluble GAGs produced from odiparcil are excreted in urine

ofcreatinine)

6000

p<0.0001

4000

(µg/mg

GAG

2000

Sulfated

0

WT

MPS VI

MPS VI + Odi

Wild-type and

MPS VI mice

Odiparcil restores an healthy corneal structure and decreases

corneal GAG storage

epithelium stroma

WT

MPSVI

MPS VI + Odi

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 25

Odiparcil: preliminary data also indicate activity in MPS I mice

  • Total GAG reductionin liver and eye(1)
  • Reduction in the thickening of cartilageas measured in distal femoral growth plate (males and females data pooled together)
  • Positive changes in the morphology of the growth plate(in MPS I control "wobbly" boundary, reduction of protrusions in MPS I odiparcil treated)

Normalized Liver GAG

**

6

***

Distal femoral growth plate length

mean

**

4

200

***

***

WT control

***

WT

150

to

2

Fold

µm100

0

50

Normalized Eye GAG

0

***

2.0

***

WT mean

***

*

1.5

1.0

to

Fold

0.5

0.0

MPS I control

MPS I 7.5 g/kg odiparcil

  1. males treated for 9 months and females for 10 months with odiparcil diet (for pooling, all data points normalized to the respective mean of the wt control)

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 26

iMProveS Phase IIa trial with odiparcil in MPS VI

Phase IIa

Population

  • Phase III enabling study with evidence for dose selection

and PK / PD response characterization

≥ 16yo

  • Clinicaltrials.gov identifier:NCT03370653

15patientsdouble blind + 5 patientsopen label

6weeks

4weeks

26week treatment

4weeks

Screening

Placebo + ERT

(4w) and

Screening,

Odiparcil, 250 mg bid + ERT

15 patients

preliminary

Follow up

baseline and

safety

Odiparcil, 500 mg bid + ERT

randomization

assessment

(2w)

Odiparcil, 500 mg bid

5 patients

End of treatment

Endpoints

Safety

  • Clinical and biological assessments (standard tests)

Pharmacokinetics

  • Odiparcil plasma levels

Efficacy

  • Leukocyte, skin and urinary GAG content
  • Activity and mobility tests(6-minute walk test, upper limb function, shoulder mobility range)
  • Cardiac, vascular and respiratory functions
  • Eye impairment, hearing capacity, pain assessment, quality of life questionnaires

More information on:http://www.improves-mpsvi-trial.com/

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 27

Safety

  • Theclinical study met its safety primary objectivefurther supporting the good overall safety profile of odiparcil already observed in previous Phase I and Phase II clinical studies
  • All 4 European investigatorsof the iMProveS studyreported positive experience with odiparcil in terms of safety
  • The majority of adverse events weremild or moderate
  • One death occurred in the placebo group
  • Three serious adverse events (SAEs) were assessed astreatment-related in patients in the odiparcil groups.
    • Two SAEs were biological findings qualified aslaboratoryfalse-positive
    • One SAE was a skin reaction, which is frequently observed in MPS patients
  • Compared to previous Phase I and II clinical studies conducted with odiparcil for the prevention of thrombosis,no new safety findings were observed

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 28

Odiparcil pharmacodynamics: total GAG levels in urine and PK/PD correlation

A dose-dependent urinary GAGs clearance, used as an activity biomarker, was clearly demonstrated in the entire odiparcil treated patient population

3000

Total urinary GAG

creatinine

2000

µg/mg

1000

0

Bsl

V4

Bsl

V4

Bsl

V4

Bsl

V4

V2

V7

V2

V7

V2

V7

V2

V7

  • uGAG (total) is increased after 4 week of odiparcil
  • uGAG increase reaches a steady state after 4 weeks of treatment
  • At 1000 mg/day the increase is comparable in ERT and

non-ERT cohorts

  • Urinary GAG (total) is correlated with odiparcil exposure in plasma

ERT + placebo ERT + odiparcil 500mg ERT + odiparcil 1000mg Non-ERT, odiparcil 1000mg

  • The PK profile obtained in MPS VI patients treated with odiparcil is not impacted by ERT and is consistent with profiles previously observed in other Phase I and Phase II studies in prevention of thrombosis

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 29

Efficacy

Partially addressed by ERT

Endurance and mobility

  • 6-minutewalk test (6MWT)
  • 9 hole peg test (9HPT)
  • Range of motion of left and right shoulders(S-ROM)

Respiratory function

    • Forced vital capacity (FVC)
    • Forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1)
  • Number of evaluable patients at Visit 7 (26w) N=13
  • Efficacy parameters assessed at baseline and end-of-treatment (EOT)
  • Two efficacy analyses
    • Statistical approach
    • Interpretation of blinded individual results by experts

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Not addressed by ERT (hard-to-reach tissues)

Cardiac and vascular system

  • ECG, Echocardiogram
  • Carotid intima media thickness (CIMT)

Ophthalmology

  • Visual acuity
  • Corneal clouding
    • Subjective evaluation (slit lamp)
    • Quantitative measurement (iris camera: corneal opacity measure (COM))

Pain assessment

  • Brief Pain Inventory (BPI) questionnaire
    • 'Intensity' dimension
    • 'Interferences' dimension

Audiology

  • Pure tone audiometry (PTA)

Property of Inventiva │ 30

Efficacy: trends of improvement on 6MWT and FVC

6MWT

FVC

ERT-PLB

ERT-PLB

ERT-250 BID

ERT-250 BID

ERT-500 BID

ERT-500 BID

non-ERT-500 BID

non-ERT-500 BID

-150

-100

-50

0

50

-150-100-50

0

50

100

worsening

improvement

worsening

improvement

change from reference (m)

change from reference (mL)

Trends for improvement in ERT-250 BID and non-

Improvement in all odiparcil treated groups

ERT-500 BID compared to ERT-placebo

compared to ERT-Pl

9HPT

Shoulder-ROM

(best shoulder)

ERT-PLB

ERT-PLB

ERT-250 BID

ERT-250 BID

ERT-500 BID

ERT-500 BID

non-ERT-500 BID

non-ERT-500 BID

-150

-100

-50

0 25

-60-40-20

0

20

40 60

worsening

improvement

worsening

improvement

change from reference (s)

change from reference (°)

No significant differences between groups are observed

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 31

Efficacy: several patients treated by ERT and odiparcil demonstrated improvements in one or several parameters

Treatment

Respiratory

Ophthalmology

Cardiology

(N=10)

(FVC)

(COM left eye, right eye)

1

1

Placebo + ERT

(slightly improved)

(slightly improved)

0

Patient A: +4, +11

-

(N=4)

-

Patient B: ↓ 30% LVMI

3

2

4

(slightly improved)

(improved)

(3 slightly improved + 1 improved)

250mg bid

250mg bid

250mg bid

Patient C: + 5%

-

Patient C: ↓ 17% LVMI

Odiparcil + ERT

-

Patient D: +11, +14

Patient D: no longer mitral regurgitation

(N=6)

500mg bid

500mg bid

500mg bid

Patient E: + 4%

-

-

Patient F: +9%

Patient F: +13(1)

Patient F: ↓ severity mitral regurgitation

-

-

Patient G: ↓ 14.5% LVMI, ↓ severity

aortic regurgitation, ↓ CIMT both carotids

(1) Corneal transplant of the other eye; LVMI: left ventricular mass index (echocardiogram); CIMT: carotida intima media thickness

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 32

Efficacy: signals of efficacy were also detected in patients only treated with odiparcil

Odiparcil

Respiratory

500mg Bid

Ophthalmology

Cardiology

Range of Motion

Other

(FVC)

(N=3)

Improved range of

Patient H

Improved FVC

NA

Stable

motion on both

Pain improved

by +18%

shoulders

(+17,8%/+21,0%)

Improved range of

Patient I

Stable

Stable

Slightly

motion on both

Pain improved

Worsened

shoulders

(+8,1%/+8,5%)

Patient J

  • Severe patient

hospitalized

NA

Stable

Worsening

Worsening

Pain improved

Poor

compliance

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 33

Odiparcil: clinical development path for approval in MPS VI

Non‐interventional

Non‐interventional

Biomarker Study

Biomarker Study

MPS VI patients (7y to adult)

MPS VI patients (7y to adult)

‐ Add on to ERT, n=12

‐ Add on to ERT, n=12

Phase IIa(6‐m treatment)

MPS VI adults (16y+) ‐ Add on to ERT, n=15,

‐ Not receiving ERT, n=5

Phase Ib/II(6‐m treatment) MPS VI children (5y to 15y)

‐ Add on to ERT

BM6 and BM6Ext

    • BM (leukoGAG) - BM6
    • BM (leukoGAG & skinGAG) - BM6Ext
  • Safety
  • PK, PD (uGAG) and BM (leukoGAG, skinGAG)
  • Exploratory assessment of efficacy

SafeKIDDS

  • Safety
  • PK withpediatric formulation
  • PD (uGAG, anti‐IIa) and BM (leukoGAG, skinGAG)
  • Exploratory assessment of efficacy

Phase III

Safety

MPS VI patients (5y to adult)

Efficacy

BM: Biomarkers

  • leukoGAG: levels of GAGs in leukocytes
  • skinGAG: levels of GAGs in skin

PD: Pharmacodynamics

  • uGAG: urinary GAG
  • anti-IIa:anti-thrombin IIa activity

Corporate Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 34

Inventiva Pharma to present and host a Satellite Session at the 16thinternational Symposium on MPS and Related Disease (Barcelona, July 31, 2020 - August 2, 2020)

The presentation of the iMProveS results, upon organizer's invitation, will be given by Pr. Nathalie Guffon (Centre de Référence des Maladies Héréditaires du Métabolisme, HCL, Lyon, France) on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at 4:20 PM.

The satellite session "Remaining Unmet Needs in MPS VI", sponsored by Inventiva, will take place on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 7:30 AM.

Collaboration with AbbVie: ABBV-157

ABBV-157, a clinical compound co-discovered by Inventiva, has block-buster potential in several auto-immune diseases

RORγis a master regulator of Th17

IL-17 / 23 approach has been validated by

differentiation and IL-17 expression

several successful biologics

Sales

Receptor, gamma (thymus)

RORγt =Retinoic acid-relatedOrphan

Brand Name

Company

Target

(2019, B$)(1)

Stelara

Janssen

IL-12 and IL-23

6,3

Cosentyx

Novartis

IL-17A

3,5

Taltz

Eli Lilly

IL-17A

1,4

  • Target Product Profile:Humira in a pill + oral + better safety
  • ABBV-157,a potent RORγ, addresses large markets dominated by biologics: psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, IBD, uveitis, …

ABBV-157 POC expected in 2020

  • Single ascending dose and multiple ascending dosestudies in healthy volunteerscompleted
  • Second clinical study initiated: a randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled,multiple-dose study to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of ABBV-157 in 60 healthy volunteers and patients with chronic plaque psoriasis(clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT03922607)
    • Study start date: June 2019 / Study completion: October 2020(2)

Inventiva eligible to milestone payments and sales royalties

Source: (1) 2019 full year press-relese; (2) clinicaltrials.gov

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 37

Financials

Key financials and shareholder base

Key financials

ISIN code

FR0013233012

Market

Euronext Paris

Shares outstanding

30.687.750

Market cap

€95m

(March 9, 2020)

Cash position

€35.8m compared to €56.7m

as of December 31, 2018

(Dec. 31, 2019)

Runway until end of Q2 2021

Revenues in 2019

€7m compared to €3.2m in

(Dec. 31, 2019)

2018

R&D expenditures

€33.8m compared to €31.6m

in 2019

(Dec. 31, 2019)

2018

A strong and diversified shareholder base

Free float*

Founders

15,8%

31,2%

* Including

Perceptive Advisors

BVF

22,4%

Employees &

others 2,0%

Sofinnova 7,2%

NEA

Novo 8,0%

13,4%

Analyst coverage

HC Wainwright

Ed Arce

LifeSci Capital

Patrick Dolezal

Jefferies

Peter Welford

KBC

Lenny Van Steenhuyse

Société Générale

Delphine Le Louët

Gilbert Dupont

Jamila El Bougrini

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 39

Full year 2019: a solid financial position with an extended cash runway

Income Statement

Key figures

(in thousands of euro, except share

2019

and per share amounts)

Revenue

6,998

Other income

4,293

Research and development

(33,791)

expenses

Marketing - business

(249)

development expenses

General and administrative

(6,045)

expenses

Other operating income

(1,475)

(expenses)

Operating profit (loss)

(30,312)

Financial income

175

Financial expenses

(81)

Net financial income (loss)

93

Income tax

Net loss for the period

(30,218)

Cash Position

Key figures

December 31,

(in thousands of euros)

2019

Cash & cash equivalents

35,840

H1 2019 Presentation

2018

3,197

4,853

(31,638)

(225)

(5,062)

(3,395)

(33,253)

142

(253)

(111)

(253)

(33,617)

December 31,

2018

56,692

Highlights

  • 2019 revenues more than doubled at €7.0m, compared to €3.2m in 2018, including a €3.5m milestone payment from AbbVie
  • 7% increase in R&D investment, €33.8m vs €31.6m in 2018
    • Continued efforts dedicated to the development of lanifibranor (NASH) and odiparcil (MPS)
    • R&D expenses stable at 84% of total operating expenses - more than 2/3ddedicated to clinical development
  • Cash position at €35.8m vs €56.7m as of 12.31.2018(cash runway until end of Q2 2021 considering the €15.0m gross proceeds raised on February 11, 2020)
    • Net operating cash flow at - €28.4m vs - €34.2m in 2018, reflecting positive cash inflows (€3.5m AbbVie milestone, €3.6m R&D tax credit), partly offset by increased R&D efforts; to be noted: €4.2m 2018 R&D tax credit received in January 2020
    • Reminder: €32.5m and €8.6m private placements in Q2 2018 and H2 2019 (net proceeds) respectively

Financial Calendar

  • May 14, 2020: Publication of Q1 2020 financial results (revenues and cash)(after market closing)

Property of Inventiva │ 40

Near-term catalysts

Recent and upcoming key milestones

Lanifibranor

  • Headline results: Phase IIb NATIVE clinical study in NASH -H1 2020

Odiparcil

  • Positive results of the Phase IIa iMProveS clinical study in MPS VI
  • Launch of Phase I/IISAFE-KIDDs clinical study (pediatric study) in MPS VI - by the end of 2020

ABBV-157

  • ABBV-157milestone payment received for the inclusion of the first psoriasis patient in the ongoing clinical study: €3.5m in Q4 2019
  • ABBV-157clinical POC - H2 2020

Full Year 2019 Presentation | 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 42

Q&A

Contacts

Inventiva

Brunswick

Frédéric Cren

Yannick Tetzlaff / Tristan Roquet Montégon

CEO

/ Aude Lepreux

Media relations

info@inventivapharma.com

inventiva@brunswickgroup.com

+33 (0)3 80 44 75 00

+ 33 1 53 96 83 83

Disclaimer

Inventiva SA published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 22:29:04 UTC
