Inventiva : Full Year 2019 Financial Results Presentation

Full Year 2019 Financial Results
March 10, 2020
Today's speakers
Frédéric Cren, MA/MBA, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder
Pierre Broqua, Ph.D., CSO and Co-Founder
Jean Volatier, MA, CFO
Summary
Full year 2019 highlights
Clinical pipeline update
Financials
Near-termcatalysts
Full Year 2019 Highlights
Full year 2019 highlights
Lanifibranor program
Completion of patient recruitmentin the NATIVE Phase IIb clinical study in NASH
Fourth positive recommendationby the Data Safety Monitoring Board of the NATIVE clinical study
Lifting of the target class clinicalhold applying to PPAR agonists for lanifibranor by the FDA
Fast Track designationfrom the FDA in NASH
Approval ofnew patents protecting the use of lanifibranorin fibrotic conditions in 38 European countries and the US
Odiparcil program
Publication of positive resultsfrom the Phase IIa iMProveS clinical study in MPS VI
Launch of anew biomarker studyin adults and children with MPS VI
Grant ofRare Pediatric Disease Designation(RPDD) to odiparcil for the treatment of MPS VI by the FDA
Collaboration with AbbVie
€3.5 millionmilestone paymentfor the enrollment of the first psoriasis patient in the clinical study underway with ABBV-157
Financials
Three successfulcapital increases
Extension ofcash runway to end of Q2 2021
Clinical pipeline update
Lanifibranor
A new generation pan-PPAR agonist for a safe and efficacious treatment of fibrotic conditions
All three PPAR isoforms are needed for an optimal activity in NASH and for fibrosis improvement
Insulin resistance
Obesity
Insulin
Glucose
FFAs
Adipokines
Adiponectin
Macrophages
M2 M1
TNF-α
IL-8
IL-6
Adipokines
Insulin resistance
PPARα
PPARδ
PPARγ
Cirrhosis
Splanchnic
Inflammation angiogenesis
Intestinal
hyperpermeability
TG synthesis
Steatosis
ROS
Ballooning
Lipoprotein
β-oxydation
HepatocyteInflammation
TNF-α
Il-1β
ROS
TGF-β1
Kupffer cells
PDGF
/macrophages
Activated HSC
Quiescent HSC
Fibrosis
Portal pressure
Intrahepatic resistance
Portosystemic shunting
Lanifibranor's mechanism of action addresses all key features of
NASH
Metabolism
Steatosis
PPARα,δ,γ
Insulin sensitivity
PPARγ
FA uptake
HDLc
FA catabolism
TG
Lipogenesis
Inflammation and Ballooning
Fibrosis
NFkB-dependent gene
Stellate cell proliferation
PPARα,δ,γ
activation
PPARγ
and activation
Inflammasome
Collagen and fibronectin
Ballooning
production
Vascular
Portal pressure
PPARα,γ
LSEC capillarization
Intrahepatic vascular resistance
NATIVE: a Phase III enabling study in NASH
Trial design
Principal investigators
Prof. Francque (Antwerp University, Belgium)
Prof. Abdelmalek (Duke University, USA)
Inclusion criteria
Biopsy confirmed NASH patients with an inflammation and ballooning score of 3 or 4
Steatosis score ≥ 1 and fibrosis score < 4 (no cirrhosis)
Screening
Liver biopsy
225patients treated for 24weeks + 4-weeksafety follow-up
Change in efficacy chemistry markers (Plasma Iron, Transferrin, Ferritin)
Change in adiponectin
247 patients randomized exceeding the initial target of 225 patients
14 sites in the
United States>70 sitesrecruited 17 countries worldwide patients
►13 in EU
►United States
►Canada, Australia ►Mauritius
Country
Patients
randomized
Europe
183
(74%)
US
36
(15%)
Australia
13
(5%)
Canada
8
(3%)
Mauritius
7
(3%)
Total
247
(100%)
(1) Database extraction January 2020
The screening strategy has successfully led to the recruitment of severe patients (I/II)
Patients without
Patients with
Total
Parameters
diabetes
diabetes
(N = 247 ; 100%)
(N = 147 ; 60%)
(N = 100 ; 40%)
Gender
Female
58%
59%
58%
Male
42%
41%
42%
Mean ± SD
51.8 ±13.5
56.2 ±10.4
53.6 ± 12.5
Age
Median
54.0
57.0
55.0
Min ; Max
20 ; 76
28 ; 77
20 ; 77
Mean ±SD
93.4 ±19.0
92.9 ± 18.7
93.2 ±18.9
Weight (kg)
Median
91.0
91.5
91.0
Min ; Max
51 ; 142
55 ; 145
51 ; 145
Mean ±SD
32.7 ±5.5
33.0 ±5.3
32.9 ±5.4
BMI (kg/m²)
Median
32.2
32.9
32.4
Min ; Max
21 ; 45
23 ; 44
21 ; 45
F0 - F1
27%
20%
24%
Fibrosis Score (%)
F2
44%
37%
41%
F3
29%
43%
35%
Mean SAF-Activity
3,22 out of 4
3,32 out of 4
3,26 out of 4
Score
The screening strategy has successfully led to the recruitment of severe patients (II/II)
Patient distribution according to the NAS score
140
120
123
100
80
60
50%
44
40
40
20
22
18%
16%
15
9%
2
6%
0
NAS = 3
NAS = 4
NAS = 5
NAS = 6
NAS = 7
NAS = 8
NATIVE trial: confirmation of lanifibranor's good safety profile by four positive DSMBs
Parameters
DSMB # 1
DSMB # 2
DSMB # 3
DSMB # 4
Date of DSMB meeting
patients reviewed / % of total patients in the study
patients having finished the study / % of total patients in the study
DSMB conclusion: continuation of the study as planned
June 2018
October 2018
March 2019
September 2019
52 / 21%
94 / 38%
156 / 63%
227 / 92%
18 / 7%
36 / 15%
86 / 35%
139 / 57%
NATIVE: key milestones
Activity
Date
Last Patient First Visit
September 2019
Last Patient Last Visit
Q1 2020
Database hard lock
Q2 2020
Headline results publication
Q2 2020
Inventiva Pharma to host a KOL Breakfast at the International Liver Congress (EASL) 2020 Annual Meeting
The meeting will feature presentations by KOLs Pierre Bedossa, M.D., University Paris‐ Diderot, France and Sven Francque, M.D., University Hospital Antwerp who will discuss the NATIVE clinical study and its patient selection strategy.
Friday, April 17, 2020, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at IBIS Styles Excel London Hotel
Odiparcil
An orally available small molecule GAG clearance therapy to treat several forms of MPS
Odiparcil: an orally available small molecule substrate reduction therapy to treat several forms of MPS
Decreases lysosomal accumulationof GAGs by promoting formation of soluble chondroitin sulfate (CS) and dermatan sulfate (DS) which can be excreted in the urine
Oral administrationand distributionin tissues that are poorly penetrated by enzyme replacement therapy
Potential to be prescribed incombination with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) and as monotherapy
Odiparcil-mediatedreduction of intracellular GAG accumulation demonstrated inin vitroandin vivomodels
Positive Phase IIa clinical study (iMProveS) in MPS VI adult patientswith good safety and efficacy results. Phase I/IISAFE-KIDDsclinical study (pediatric study) in preparation
Low toxicityin vivoandfavorable safety and tolerability profile demonstratedin multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical studies in unrelated indication(1)(administered to >1,800 subjects)
"Method of use" patent granted in the United States and in Europe withLOE(2)2039, including5-yearextension
Orphan Drug Designation in MPS VIgranted in the US and in the EU andRare Pediatric Disease Designation in MPS VI granted in the US
Trial conducted by GSK prior to Inventiva's founding (2) LOE: Loss of exclusivity
Odiparcil: a unique mechanism of action potentially synergistic with
ERT
Odiparcil diverts endogenous protein-bound GAG synthesis to soluble odiparcil-bound chondroitin sulfate (CS) and dermatan sulfate (DS) synthesis
Galactosyl transferase I (GTI)
Galactosyl transferase I (GTI)
Synthesis of
Synthesis of
proteoglycans
Odiparcil
soluble DS
(HS, CS, DS)
and CS
Odiparcil
Odiparcil decreases intracellular GAG accumulation in vitroin MPS VI patient cells
Intracellular CS storage
Extracellular GAG
Fluorescence intensity
300000
200000
100000
Control (IC50=2.8 µM)
MPS VI fibroblasts
GAG overloaded cells
Odiparcil
sulfated GAGS (µg/mL)
25
20
15
10
5
MPS VI (IC50=3 µM)
0
MPS VI (IC50=2.7 µM)
Total
Veh. 10- 8
10- 7
10- 6
10- 5
0
Odiparcil concentration (M)
Veh.10- 8 10- 7 10- 6 10- 5
Odiparcil concentration (M)
Odiparcil observed to reduce GAG accumulation in MPS VI patient cells
Source: H. Noh, J. I. Lee; Current and potential therapeutic strategies for mucopolysaccharidoses; Journal of Clinical Pharmacy, company data
Odiparcil: potential to address several types of MPS by its capacity to produce soluble dermatan and chondroitin sulfates
MPS Type
Frequency
DS
CS
HS
KS
MPS I-H
MPS I-S
1/100,000
MPS I-H/S
MPS II Types A & B
1/100,000
MPS IV Type A
1/40,000 to
1/200,000
MPS VI
1/240,000 to
1/400,000
MPS VII
Very rare
Source:Rheumatology 2011 Therapy for mucopolysaccharodises; Vassili Valayannopoulos and Frits A. Wijburg
Odiparcil penetrates hard-to-reach tissues
Odiparcil is well distributed in tissues and organs that are poorly penetrated by recombinant enzymes, poorly vascularized or protected by a barrier
Heart
Bone
Cornea
Cartilage
Odiparcil(1)
rhASB(2)
Not tested
Not detected
Not detected
Source: (1) Odiparcil: tissue distribution following 25mg/kg oral administration , TID for 5 days; (2) Recombinant human ARB: Expressed as ratio of ARSB enzyme activity in the liver in MPS VI cats after repeat infusion
(conditions: preliminary trial, Trial A and Trial B from Auclair et al. 2003)
Odiparcil: GAG clearance mechanism of action observed in MPS VI mice
Odiparcil decreases GAG accumulation in tissues
* Index]
40
p<0.001
p<0.001
30
[Area
20
in liver
10
GAG
0
WT
MPS VI
MPS VI + Odi
Odiparcil restores mobility
40
p<0.001
p<0.05
pole [sec]
30
20
on
time
10
0
WT
MPS VI
MPS VI + Odi
Source: Company data
Soluble GAGs produced from odiparcil are excreted in urine
ofcreatinine)
6000
p<0.0001
4000
(µg/mg
GAG
2000
Sulfated
0
WT
MPS VI
MPS VI + Odi
Wild-type and
MPS VI mice
Odiparcil restores an healthy corneal structure and decreases
corneal GAG storage
epithelium stroma
WT
MPSVI
MPS VI + Odi
Odiparcil: preliminary data also indicate activity in MPS I mice
Total GAG reductionin liver and eye(1)
Reduction in the thickening of cartilageas measured in distal femoral growth plate (males and females data pooled together)
Positive changes in the morphology of the growth plate(in MPS I control "wobbly" boundary, reduction of protrusions in MPS I odiparcil treated)
Normalized Liver GAG
**
6
***
Distal femoral growth plate length
mean
**
4
200
***
***
WT control
***
WT
150
to
2
Fold
µm100
0
50
Normalized Eye GAG
0
***
2.0
***
WT mean
***
*
1.5
1.0
to
Fold
0.5
0.0
MPS I control
MPS I 7.5 g/kg odiparcil
males treated for 9 months and females for 10 months with odiparcil diet (for pooling, all data points normalized to the respective mean of the wt control)
iMProveS Phase IIa trial with odiparcil in MPS VI
Phase IIa
Population
Phase III enabling study with evidence for dose selection
and PK / PD response characterization
≥ 16yo
Clinicaltrials.gov identifier:NCT03370653
15patientsdouble blind + 5 patientsopen label
6weeks
4weeks
26week treatment
4weeks
Screening
Placebo + ERT
(4w) and
Screening,
Odiparcil, 250 mg bid + ERT
15 patients
preliminary
Follow up
baseline and
safety
Odiparcil, 500 mg bid + ERT
randomization
assessment
(2w)
Odiparcil, 500 mg bid
5 patients
End of treatment
Endpoints
Safety
Clinical and biological assessments (standard tests)
Pharmacokinetics
Odiparcil plasma levels
Efficacy
Leukocyte, skin and urinary GAG content
Activity and mobility tests(6-minute walk test, upper limb function, shoulder mobility range)
Cardiac, vascular and respiratory functions
Eye impairment, hearing capacity, pain assessment, quality of life questionnaires
The PK profile obtained in MPS VI patients treated with odiparcil is not impacted by ERT and is consistent with profiles previously observed in other Phase I and Phase II studies in prevention of thrombosis
Efficacy
Partially addressed by ERT
Endurance and mobility
6-minutewalk test (6MWT)
9 hole peg test (9HPT)
Range of motion of left and right shoulders(S-ROM)
Respiratory function
Forced vital capacity (FVC)
Forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1)
Number of evaluable patients at Visit 7 (26w) N=13
Efficacy parameters assessed at baseline and end-of-treatment (EOT)
Two efficacy analyses
Statistical approach
Interpretation of blinded individual results by experts
No significant differences between groups are observed
Efficacy: several patients treated by ERT and odiparcil demonstrated improvements in one or several parameters
Treatment
Respiratory
Ophthalmology
Cardiology
(N=10)
(FVC)
(COM left eye, right eye)
1
1
Placebo + ERT
(slightly improved)
(slightly improved)
0
Patient A: +4, +11
-
(N=4)
-
Patient B: ↓ 30% LVMI
3
2
4
(slightly improved)
(improved)
(3 slightly improved + 1 improved)
250mg bid
250mg bid
250mg bid
Patient C: + 5%
-
Patient C: ↓ 17% LVMI
Odiparcil + ERT
-
Patient D: +11, +14
Patient D: no longer mitral regurgitation
(N=6)
500mg bid
500mg bid
500mg bid
Patient E: + 4%
-
-
Patient F: +9%
Patient F: +13(1)
Patient F: ↓ severity mitral regurgitation
-
-
Patient G: ↓ 14.5% LVMI, ↓ severity
aortic regurgitation, ↓ CIMT both carotids
(1) Corneal transplant of the other eye; LVMI: left ventricular mass index (echocardiogram); CIMT: carotida intima media thickness
Efficacy: signals of efficacy were also detected in patients only treated with odiparcil
Odiparcil
Respiratory
500mg Bid
Ophthalmology
Cardiology
Range of Motion
Other
(FVC)
(N=3)
Improved range of
Patient H
Improved FVC
NA
Stable
motion on both
Pain improved
by +18%
shoulders
(+17,8%/+21,0%)
Improved range of
Patient I
Stable
Stable
Slightly
motion on both
Pain improved
Worsened
shoulders
(+8,1%/+8,5%)
Patient J
Severe patient
hospitalized
NA
Stable
Worsening
Worsening
Pain improved
•Poor
compliance
Odiparcil: clinical development path for approval in MPS VI
Non‐interventional
Non‐interventional
Biomarker Study
Biomarker Study
MPS VI patients (7y to adult)
MPS VI patients (7y to adult)
‐ Add on to ERT, n=12
‐ Add on to ERT, n=12
Phase IIa(6‐m treatment)
MPS VI adults (16y+) ‐ Add on to ERT, n=15,
‐ Not receiving ERT, n=5
Phase Ib/II(6‐m treatment) MPS VI children (5y to 15y)
‐ Add on to ERT
BM6 and BM6Ext
BM (leukoGAG) - BM6
BM (leukoGAG & skinGAG) - BM6Ext
Safety
PK, PD (uGAG) and BM (leukoGAG, skinGAG)
Exploratory assessment of efficacy
Safe‐KIDDS
Safety
PK withpediatric formulation
PD (uGAG, anti‐IIa) and BM (leukoGAG, skinGAG)
Exploratory assessment of efficacy
Phase III
Safety
MPS VI patients (5y to adult)
Efficacy
BM: Biomarkers
leukoGAG: levels of GAGs in leukocytes
skinGAG: levels of GAGs in skin
PD: Pharmacodynamics
uGAG: urinary GAG
anti-IIa:anti-thrombin IIa activity
Inventiva Pharma to present and host a Satellite Session at the 16thinternational Symposium on MPS and Related Disease (Barcelona, July 31, 2020 - August 2, 2020)
The presentation of the iMProveS results, upon organizer's invitation, will be given by Pr. Nathalie Guffon (Centre de Référence des Maladies Héréditaires du Métabolisme, HCL, Lyon, France) on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at 4:20 PM.
The satellite session "Remaining Unmet Needs in MPS VI", sponsored by Inventiva, will take place on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 7:30 AM.
Collaboration with AbbVie: ABBV-157
ABBV-157, a clinical compound co-discovered by Inventiva, has block-buster potential in several auto-immune diseases
RORγis a master regulator of Th17
IL-17 / 23 approach has been validated by
differentiation and IL-17 expression
several successful biologics
Sales
Receptor, gamma (thymus)
RORγt =Retinoic acid-relatedOrphan
Brand Name
Company
Target
(2019, B$)(1)
Stelara
Janssen
IL-12 and IL-23
6,3
Cosentyx
Novartis
IL-17A
3,5
Taltz
Eli Lilly
IL-17A
1,4
Target Product Profile:Humira in a pill + oral + better safety
ABBV-157,a potent RORγ, addresses large markets dominated by biologics: psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, IBD, uveitis, …
ABBV-157 POC expected in 2020
Single ascending dose and multiple ascending dosestudies in healthy volunteerscompleted
Second clinical study initiated: a randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled,multiple-dose study to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of ABBV-157 in 60 healthy volunteers and patients with chronic plaque psoriasis(clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT03922607)
Study start date: June 2019 / Study completion: October 2020(2)
Inventiva eligible to milestone payments and sales royalties
Source: (1) 2019 full year press-relese; (2) clinicaltrials.gov
Financials
Key financials and shareholder base
Key financials
ISIN code
FR0013233012
Market
Euronext Paris
Shares outstanding
30.687.750
Market cap
€95m
(March 9, 2020)
Cash position
€35.8m compared to €56.7m
as of December 31, 2018
(Dec. 31, 2019)
Runway until end of Q2 2021
Revenues in 2019
€7m compared to €3.2m in
(Dec. 31, 2019)
2018
R&D expenditures
€33.8m compared to €31.6m
in 2019
(Dec. 31, 2019)
2018
A strong and diversified shareholder base
Free float*
Founders
15,8%
31,2%
* Including
Perceptive Advisors
BVF
22,4%
Employees &
others 2,0%
Sofinnova 7,2%
NEA
Novo 8,0%
13,4%
Analyst coverage
HC Wainwright
Ed Arce
LifeSci Capital
Patrick Dolezal
Jefferies
Peter Welford
KBC
Lenny Van Steenhuyse
Société Générale
Delphine Le Louët
Gilbert Dupont
Jamila El Bougrini
Full year 2019: a solid financial position with an extended cash runway
Income Statement
Key figures
(in thousands of euro, except share
2019
and per share amounts)
Revenue
6,998
Other income
4,293
Research and development
(33,791)
expenses
Marketing - business
(249)
development expenses
General and administrative
(6,045)
expenses
Other operating income
(1,475)
(expenses)
Operating profit (loss)
(30,312)
Financial income
175
Financial expenses
(81)
Net financial income (loss)
93
Income tax
‐
Net loss for the period
(30,218)
Cash Position
Key figures
December 31,
(in thousands of euros)
2019
Cash & cash equivalents
35,840
2018
3,197
4,853
(31,638)
(225)
(5,062)
(3,395)
(33,253)
142
(253)
(111)
(253)
(33,617)
December 31,
2018
56,692
Highlights
2019 revenues more than doubled at €7.0m, compared to €3.2m in 2018, including a €3.5m milestone payment from AbbVie
7% increase in R&D investment, €33.8m vs €31.6m in 2018
Continued efforts dedicated to the development of lanifibranor (NASH) and odiparcil (MPS)
R&D expenses stable at 84% of total operating expenses - more than 2/3ddedicated to clinical development
Cash position at €35.8m vs €56.7m as of 12.31.2018(cash runway until end of Q2 2021 considering the €15.0m gross proceeds raised on February 11, 2020)
Net operating cash flow at - €28.4m vs - €34.2m in 2018, reflecting positive cash inflows (€3.5m AbbVie milestone, €3.6m R&D tax credit), partly offset by increased R&D efforts; to be noted: €4.2m 2018 R&D tax credit received in January 2020
Reminder: €32.5m and €8.6m private placements in Q2 2018 and H2 2019 (net proceeds) respectively
Financial Calendar
May 14, 2020: Publication of Q1 2020 financial results (revenues and cash)(after market closing)
Near-term catalysts
Recent and upcoming key milestones
Lanifibranor
Headline results: Phase IIb NATIVE clinical study in NASH -H1 2020
Odiparcil
Positive results of the Phase IIa iMProveS clinical study in MPS VI
Launch of Phase I/IISAFE-KIDDs clinical study (pediatric study) in MPS VI - by the end of 2020
ABBV-157
ABBV-157milestone payment received for the inclusion of the first psoriasis patient in the ongoing clinical study: €3.5m in Q4 2019