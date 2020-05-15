Inventiva : Q1 2020 Revenues and Cash Position

PRESS RELEASE

Q1 2020 Financial Information1

Cash and cash equivalents at €46.9m as at March 31, 2020

Q1 revenues at €0.1 million

Daix (France), May 14, 2020- Inventiva (Euronext: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today reported its cash position and revenues for the first quarter of 2020.

Cash Position

As at March 31, 2020, Inventiva's cash and cash equivalents stood at €46.9 million, compared to €35.8 million as at December 31, 2019.

Inventiva's cash and cash equivalents amounted to €11.1 million at March 31, 2020, including a negative impact of €3.6 million from operating activities (vs. - €8.6 million in the first quarter of 2019). R&D expenses for the first quarter, mainly driven by the development of lanifibranor in NASH and odiparcil in MPS VI, were down 41% compared to the first quarter of 2019. This reduction mainly reflects the termination of lanifibranor's clinical development for the treatment of the systemic sclerosis (SSc) in February 2019, as well as savings related to the redundancy plan (Plan de Sauvegarde de l'Emploi) implemented following the end of the program. Net cash from operating activities in the first quarter of 2020 was also positively impacted by the receipt of the 2018 research tax credit in the amount of €4.2 million payment in January 2020. In addition, the Company received a €3.5 million prepayment of the 2019 research tax credit in April 2020.

Net cash from financing activities amounted to €14.6 million in the first three months of 2020, driven by the issuance of €15 million (gross proceeds) of ordinary shares in February 2020 to the Company's main investors. This financing is expected to extend the Company's cash runway until the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Revenues

The Company's revenues for the first quarter of 2020 amounted to €0.1 million against €1.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Next key milestones expected

Publication of the results of the Phase IIb NATIVE ( NAsh Trial to Validate IVA337 Efficacy ) clinical study evaluating lanifibranor in the treatment of NASH - expected in June 2020

) clinical study evaluating lanifibranor in the treatment of NASH - Completion of AbbVie's ongoing clinical study with ABBV-157 in psoriasis patients - expected in the fourth quarter of 2020

1Non-audited financial information

