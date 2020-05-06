Inventiva : Shareholders Meeting of May 28, 2020 – Availability of the preparatory documents and methods for participating and voting at the meeting

PRESS RELEASE

Shareholders Meeting of May 28, 2020

Availability of the preparatory documents and methods for

participating and voting at the meeting

Daix (France), May 6, 2020 - Given the COVID-19 situation, and in accordance with the provisions of Order no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 adapting the form of meeting and decision-making rules for shareholders' meetings and governing bodies of legal entities during the pandemic, Inventiva informs its shareholders and the entire financial community that its Combined (Ordinary and Extraordinary) Shareholders Meeting will be a closed meeting, with no shareholders physically present, at 2pm on May 28, 2020 at the Company's registered office.

Terms of disposal of the preparatory documents

Documents for the Shareholders Meeting will be sent out by email. They can also be obtained upon request from the Company or downloaded from the "Investors/Shareholders Meeting" section of its website at www.inventivapharma.com.

Participation modalities

Shareholders will be able to participate at the General Meeting by logging in to a webcast using one of the following two options:

Option #1 - Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vn6d2y9g

Option #2 - Conference call: Numbers:

France: +33 (0) 1 70 70 82 21

Belgium: +32 (0) 2 400 3439

Germany: +49 (0) 69 2443 7403

Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 715 7566

Switzerland: +41 (0) 44 580 6084

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 009 5709

United States: +1 646-787-1226

Access code: 7696007

A replay of the Shareholders' Meeting will be available, approximately 2 hours after the event, at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vn6d2y9g

Voting modalities and written questions submission

Shareholders are invited to exercise their voting rights prior to the Shareholders Meeting, either by using the internet-based Votaccess secure platform or by sending in their form-based voting instructions by mail, or by appointing a representative. The arrangements for appointing third parties as representatives are those laid down in Article 6 of Decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020.

Since no shareholders will be present in person at the meeting, it will not be possible to ask questions orally during the Shareholders Meeting. However, in order to encourage dialog, shareholders will have the opportunity to send their written questions to the Board of Directors no later than four business days ahead of the Shareholders Meeting, that is by Friday, May 22, 2020. They must be sent to the Company's registered office by registered letter with return receipt requested. The questions must be accompanied by a certificate proving ownership of shares in the Company's registered share accounts or in the bearer share accounts administered by third-party intermediaries, as listed in Article L. 211-3 of the French Commercial Code.

