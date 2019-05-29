Nawal Ouzren and Heinz Maeusli appointed to Inventiva’s Board of Directors



Daix (France), May 29, 2019 – Inventiva (Euronext: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of diseases in the areas of fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and oncology, today announced the appointment of Nawal Ouzren and Heinz Maeusli as members of its Board of Directors following the Company’s Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting on May 27, 2019.

As such, Mrs Nawal Ouzren and Mr Heinz Maeusli will follow Mr Chris Newton, Mrs Nanna Lüneborg and Mr Jean-Louis Junien whose terms of office as Directors have officially ended. Mr Jean-Louis Junien will now focus on the creation of Inventiva’s Scientific Advisory Board. In addition, during the Annual General Meeting, the mandates of Frédéric Cren, Pierre Broqua, CELL + and Pienter-Jan BVBA have been renewed.

Frédéric Cren, Chairman, CEO and Cofounder of Inventiva, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nawal and Heinz as new members of Inventiva’s Board of Directors. Their solid track records in the pharmaceutical industry and their complementary profiles will be a great addition to Inventiva’s Board. Their experiences in listed companies of various sizes paired with a strong knowledge of the European and US financial markets will be very valuable for Inventiva’s future development. On behalf of the whole Board, I would like to extend my thanks to Chris, Nanna and Jean-Louis for their continued dedication and contribution to Inventiva’s development in the past few years.”

The results of the vote related to the composition of the Board of Directors as well as those related to the remaining resolutions are available on Inventiva’s website: http://inventivapharma.com/investors/shareholder-meetings/ .

About Nawal Ouzren

With more than 15 years of experience in operational and strategic management within the pharmaceutical industry, Mrs Ouzren has been Chief Executive Officer and Director of Sensorion since 2017. She started her career at Baxter, where she was Strategy and Operational Excellence Manager, Quality Operations Director and Senior Director Strategy before becoming Vice President of the BioSimilars business unit. In 2014, Mrs Ouzren became Vice President of the Global Hemophilia Franchise at Baxalta, which had been incorporated within the Shire group. In 2016, she headed up the Global Genetic Diseases Franchise at Shire, where she supervised all marketing, business and strategy aspects of this global division’s product portfolio.

Nawal Ouzren holds a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the Technical University of Berlin, Germany, and a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from the Université de Technologie de Compiègne, France.

About Heinz Maeusli

Chief Financial Officer of Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA) from 2003 to 2018, Heinz Maeusli has been instrumental in growing this company into a global leader in its sector. As such, he has driven the listing of AAA on the Nasdaq stock exchange in November 2015 and contributed to AAA’s sale to Novartis in January 2018. Throughout his career, he has developed an expertise in the operational, organizational, financial and cultural complexities of growing and integrating international companies.

Heinz Maeusli holds an MBA from Columbia University, New York, USA and a lic.oec. from the University of St.Gallen in Switzerland.





About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the areas of fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and oncology.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates – lanifibranor and odiparcil – in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) and mucopolysaccharidosis (“MPS”), respectively, as well as a deep pipeline of earlier stage programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease. Inventiva is currently evaluating lanifibranor in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of this disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.

Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical‑stage asset, for the treatment of patients with MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. The Company is currently investigating odiparcil in a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with the MPS VI subtype.

In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program. The Company has established two strategic partnerships with AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (“IPF”) respectively. AbbVie has started the clinical development phase of ABBV‑157, a drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva. Both collaborations entitle Inventiva to receive milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from the partnerships.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 90 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, around 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly‑owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: IVA – ISIN: FR0013233012). www.inventivapharma.com



