Inventiva S A : Presentation – NATIVE Phase IIb Topline Results (NASH)

DISCLAIMER This document has been prepared by Inventiva (the "Company") solely for the purpose of this presentation. This presentation includes only summary information and does not purport to be comprehensive. Any information in this presentation, whether from internal or from external sources, is purely indicative and has no contractual value. The information contained in this presentation are provided as at the date of this presentation. Certain information included in this presentation and other statements or materials published or to be published by the Company are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and market in which the Company operates, and involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified under Chapter "Risk factors" in the Company's registration document (document de reference) filed with the French Financial markets authority (AMF - Autorité des marchés financiers), available on the Company's website (www.inventivapharma.com) and on the website of the AMF. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intents or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that the actual results of the Company's development activities and results of operations will not differ materially from the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to develop safe and effective products, to achieve positive results in clinical trials, to obtain marketing approval and market acceptance for its products, and to enter into and maintain collaborations; as well as the impact of competition and technological change; existing and future regulations affecting the Company's business; and the future scope of the Company's patent coverage or that of third parties. The information contained in this presentation has not been subject to independent verification. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company or any of its affiliates, advisors, representatives, agents or employees as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, or opinions contained herein. Neither the Company, nor any of its respective affiliates, advisors, representatives, agents or employees, shall bear any responsibility or liability whatsoever (for negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. Such information is subject to modification at any time, including without limitation as a result of regulatory changes or changes with respect to market conditions, and neither the Company, nor any of its affiliates, advisors, representatives, agents or employees, shall, nor has any duty to, update you. NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 2 Today's speakers Frédéric Cren, MA/MBA, Chairman, CEO and cofounder Pierre Broqua, Ph.D., CSO and cofounder Marie-Paule Richard, MD, CMO Prof. Sven Francque, MD University Hospital Antwerp, Principal Investigator of NATIVE trial Prof. Manal Abdelmalek, MD Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Duke University, Principal Investigator of NATIVE trial NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 3 Highlights of topline results Lanifibranor (1,200 mg) met the primary endpoint with a statistically significant reduction after 6 months of treatment of the Steatosis Activity Fibrosis score (SAF), which combines assessments of hepatocellular inflammation and ballooning, with no worsening of fibrosis in the Intention To Treat (ITT) 1 and Per Protocol (PP) 2 populations

after 6 months of treatment Lanifibranor also met key secondary endpoints including NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis and, at the 1,200 mg dose, improvement of liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH in both ITT and PP populations

including NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis and, at the 1,200 mg dose, improvement of liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH in both ITT and PP populations Lanifibranor is the first drug candidate to achieve statistically significant effects on the FDA and EMA primary endpoints relevant for seeking accelerated approval:

NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis Improvement of fibrosis with no worsening of NASH

Lanifibranor continued to show a favorable tolerability profile

Positive topline results support Inventiva's decision to move forward with the clinical development of lanifibranor and enter into pivotal Phase III development ITT: includes all patients randomized in the trial. PP: includes all patients with paired biopsies and without deviation impacting efficacy assessment. NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 4 Lanifibranor: the only pan-PPAR agonist in clinical development for the treatment of NASH Moderate and balanced pan-PPAR agonist activity  Differentiated chemical structure  Once daily oral administration Composition of matter patent granted in 55 countries and method of use patent granted in the US, China and in the EU: limit of exclusivity in the US is 2035

FAST Track designation granted by FDA Compound PPARα PPARδ PPARγ EC50 (nM) EC50 (nM) EC50 (nM)  Lanifibranor(1) 1630 850 230  Fenofibrate 2400 - -  Pioglitazone - - 263  Rosiglitazone - - 13  Elafibranor(2) 10 100 -  Seladelpar(3) - 2 - Results justifying a NASH development Favorable tolerability profile Effects observed on insulin-sensitivity, dyslipidemia, steatosis, ballooning, inflammation, hepatic fibrosis and cirrhosis in preclinical models

on insulin-sensitivity, dyslipidemia, steatosis, ballooning, inflammation, hepatic fibrosis and cirrhosis in preclinical models Phase IIa (1) trial demonstrated pan-PPAR agonist activity, supporting dose selection for NASH clinical trial 24-months rodent and 12-month monkey studies leading to PPAR class clinical hold lifted by FDA

rodent and 12-month monkey studies leading to by FDA Phase I trials with more than 200 healthy volunteers (2) and Phase IIa trial with 47 TD2M patients

healthy volunteers and Phase IIa trial with TD2M patients Approximately 250 patients treated for 24 or 48 weeks in Inventiva's completed Phase IIb clinical trials

patients treated for 24 or 48 weeks in Inventiva's completed Phase IIb clinical trials In connection with these trials, lanifibranor has undergone a total of 7

DSMB reviews without recommendations of protocol change (1) Conducted by Abbott prior to our founding; (2) Including 125 healthy volunteers in the phase I conducted by Abbott prior to our founding. NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 5 Trial design Clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT03008070 Screening 24-week treatment + 4-weekfollow-up End of treatment Double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled  Liver biopsy  Liver biopsy Placebo Lanifibranor, 800 mg once daily • Randomisation 1/1/1 Lanifibranor, 1200 mg once daily • Stratification on type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) Patient population # patients Definition Safety / Intention-to-Treat (ITT) 247 Patients randomized having received at least one dose of lanifibranor/placebo Per Protocol (PP) 194 Patients with paired biopsies and without deviation impacting efficacy results Main inclusion criteria : patients with biopsy-proven NASH confirmed by central reader having Steatosis- Activity-Fibrosis (SAF) scores of 1-3 for steatosis, 3-4 for activity, and <4 for fibrosis More information on: http://www.native-trial.com/ NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 6 247 patients randomized in 71 sites worldwide 49 sites in 4 sites in Canada Europe Country Patients randomized Europe 183 (74%) US 36 (15%) Australia 13 (5%) 12 sites in the Canada 8 (3%) United States Mauritius 7 (3%) Total 247 (100%) 1 site in 5 sites in Mauritius Australia 17 countries worldwide (number of sites having randomized at least 1 patient) Europe: Austria (1), Belgium (5), Bulgaria (5), Czech Republic (3), France (13), Germany (5), Italy (4), Poland (3), Slovenia (1), Spain (4), Switzerland (2), United Kingdom (3)

North America: United States (12), Canada (4)

Australia (5)

Mauritius (1) NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 7 Efficacy endpoints Primary endpoint Decrease from baseline to week 24 of at least 2 points of inflammation and ballooning and no worsening of fibrosis (as measured by SAF activity score) Secondary endpoints Resolution of NASH and no worsening of fibrosis

Improvement of fibrosis by at least 1 stage and no worsening of NASH

Decrease from baseline to week 24 of at least 2 points of the NAS CRN score and no worsening of fibrosis

Resolution of NASH and improvement of fibrosis by at least 1 stage

Change in glucose metabolism parameters (fasting glucose, insulin, HOMA index, HbA1c, …)

Change in liver enzymes tests (ALT, AST, GGT, Alkaline Phosphatase, Total Bilirubin)

Change in main plasma lipid parameters (TC, HDL-C, calculated LDL-C, TG,…) Other outcome measures Change in inflammatory markers (fibrinogen, hs-CRP, alpha2 macroglobulin, haptoglobin,…)

hs-CRP, alpha2 macroglobulin, haptoglobin,…) Change in fibrosis markers (TIMP-1,TIMP-2, Hyaluronic acid, P3NP, NFS, FIB-4 score, ELF score, Pro-C3,…) NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 8 NATIVE endpoints use both SAF and NAS scoring The severity of hepatocellular ballooning and inflammation is a strong predictor for the presence of hepatic fibrosis and the risk for fibrosis progression

NATIVE primary endpoint is a reduction of ≥ 2 points of the SAF activity score, which excludes steatosis and focuses on inflammation and ballooning

Other key endpoints assess disease progression using both biopsy scoring measurements: SAF and NAS Decrease of 2 points of SAF activity

score SAF NAS Steatosis-Activity- NAFLD Activity Score Fibrosis 0 - 3 Steatosis 0 - 3 0 - 2 Inflammation 0 - 3 0 - 2 Ballooning 0 - 2 0 - 4 Fibrosis 0 - 4 ≥ 2 points reduction of NAS NASHscore resolution Fibrosis improvement NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 9 Patient disposition (N = 247) 247 patients randomised and treated Placebo Lanifibranor 800 mg/day Lanifibranor 1200 mg/day N = 81 N = 83 N = 83 74 (91%) patients completed the 24-week treatment 7 (9%) patients prematurely withdrawn: Adverse events (n=3) Withdrawal by patient (n=2) Forbidden concomitant medication (n=2)

and adverse event as secondary reason 77 (93%) patients completed the 24-week treatment 6 (7%) patients prematurely withdrawn: Adverse events (n=3)

Lost to follow-up (n=1)

follow-up (n=1) Withdrawal by patient* (n=1)

Non-compliance (n=1) 77 ( 93%) patients completed the 24-week treatment 6 (7%) patients prematurely withdrawn: Adverse events (n=3)

Lost to follow-up (n=1)

follow-up (n=1) Withdrawal by patient (n=2) NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 10 Patient Baseline Demographics and Characteristics (I/II) ITT (N = 247) Parameters (unit) Placebo Lanifibranor Lanifibranor Overall - 800 mg/day 1200 mg/day - n (%) or mean ± SD N = 81 N = 83 N = 83 N = 247 Demographics Female 41 (51%) 54 (65%) 49 (59%) 144 (58%) Age (years) 53.4 ± 13.1 55.0 ± 10.4 52.2 ± 13.8 53.6 ± 12.5 White 74 (91%) 80 (96%) 78 (94%) 232 (94%) Weight (kg) 95.1 ± 17.3 91.6 ± 19.3 93.0 ± 19.9 93.2 ± 18.9 Body Mass Index (kg/m²) 32.8 ± 5.1 32.5 ± 5.5 33.3 ± 5.5 32.9 ± 5.4 Type 2 diabetes 35 (43%) 33 (40%) 35 (42%) 103 (42%) Liver biopsy characteristics SAF Activity score 3.3 ± 0.5 3.2 ± 0.5 3.3 ± 0.5 3.3 ± 0.5 (inflammation + ballooning) NAFLD Activity Score (NAS) ≥6 56 (69.1%) 63 (75.9%) 61 (73.5%) 180 (72.9%) Fibrosis stage F2/F3 57 (70.4%) 68 (81.9%) 63 (75.9%) 188 (76.1%) NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 11 Patient Baseline Demographics and Characteristics (II/II) ITT (N = 247) Parameters (unit) Placebo Lanifibranor Lanifibranor - 800 mg/day 1200 mg/day mean ± SD N = 81 N = 83 N = 83 Liver enzymes Alanine aminotransferase, ALT (UI/L) 56.9 ± 31.6 64.1 ± 41.4 63.6 ± 43.4 Aspartate aminotransferase, AST (UI/L) 43.3 ± 24.1 53.9 ± 43.4 43.9 ± 24.8 Gamma glutamyl transferase, GGT (UI/L) 67.9 ± 80.4 101.6 ± 146.1 67.1 ± 93.1 Plasma lipids levels HDL-Cholesterol (mmol/L) 1.2 ± 0.3 1.3 ± 0.3 1.2 ± 0.3 Triglycerides (mmol/L) 2.0 ± 0.8 1.9 ± 0.9 2.0 ± 0.9 Glucose metabolism for diabetic patients (n= 103) Fasting Glucose (mmol/L) 6.9 ± 2.0 7.3 ± 2.2 6.6 ±1.2 HbA1c (%) 6.5 ± 0.7 6.7 ± 0.8 6.6 ± 0.7 Insulin (pmol/L) 222.7 ± 186.5 246.3 ± 213.4 278.5 ± 233.5 NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 12 Dose-dependent and statistically significant (1200 mg) reduction of 2 points of inflammation and ballooning (SAF Activity Score) and no worsening of fibrosis Primary Efficacy Endpoint ITT Population (N = 247) p=0.004* p=0.061 patients 49% 41% % 27% (N= 81) (N= 83) (N= 83) Placebo Lanifibranor 800 mg Lanifibranor 1200 mg Per Protocol Population (N = 194) p=0.015* p=0.058 %patients 51% 55% 34% (N= 62) (N= 63) (N= 69) Placebo Lanifibranor 800 mg Lanifibranor 1200 mg Statistically significant in accordance to the statistical analysis plan (SAP)

Lanifibranor (1200 mg) met the primary endpoint in both ITT and PP populations Primary efficacy endpoint: Response is defined as a decrease from baseline to week 24 of at least 2 points of the SAF Activity score (SAF-A) and no worsening of the CRN Fibrosis score (CRN-F). No worsening means that the score remains stable or decreases. NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 13 Dose-dependent and statistically significant results in resolution of NASH and no worsening of fibrosis Secondary endpoint ITT Population (N = 247) Per Protocol Population (N = 194) p<0.001* patients p=0.043* 45% % 33% 19% (N= 81) (N= 83) (N= 83) Placebo Lanifibranor 800 mg Lanifibranor 1200 mg * Statistically significant in accordance to the statistical analysis plan (SAP) p=0.002* p=0.039* patients 49% 40% % 23% (N= 62) (N= 63) (N= 69) Placebo Lanifibranor 800 mg Lanifibranor 1200 mg Both lanifibranor dose groups met resolution of NASH and no worsening of fibrosis in both ITT and PP populations

resolution of NASH and no worsening of fibrosis in both ITT and PP populations 49% of patients treated with lanifibranor 1200mg daily in the PP population had their NASH resolved Resolution of NASH and no worsening of fibrosis at week 24: CRN-I = 0 or 1, CRN-B = 0 and no worsening of CRN-F from baseline. NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 14 Dose-dependent and statistically significant results in resolution of NASH and no worsening of fibrosis in F2/F3 patients in both ITT and PP populations Secondary endpoint in F2/F3 patients ITT Population in F2/F3 (N = 188) Per Protocol Population in F2/F3 (N = 149) p<0.001* p=0.011* patients 44% % 34% 9% (N= 57) (N= 68) (N= 63) Placebo Lanifibranor 800 mg Lanifibranor 1200 mg p<0.001* p=0.016* patients 51% 40% % 11% (N= 45) (N= 53) (N= 51) Placebo Lanifibranor 800 mg Lanifibranor 1200 mg Statistically significant in accordance to the statistical analysis plan (SAP)

In the ITT population, approximately four times and five times more patients in the 800mg/day dose and 1200mg/day group respectively met the secondary endpoint compared to placebo Resolution of NASH and no worsening of fibrosis at week 24: CRN-I = 0 or 1, CRN-B = 0 and no worsening of CRN-F from baseline. NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 15 Dose-dependent and statistically significant (1200 mg) improvement of fibrosis and no worsening of NASH Secondary endpoint ITT Population (N = 247) Per Protocol Population (N = 194) p=0.011* patients p=0.53 42% % 24% 28% (N= 81) (N= 83) (N= 83) Placebo Lanifibranor 800 mg Lanifibranor 1200 mg p=0.04* % patients p=0.75 46% 32% 29% (N= 62) (N= 63) (N= 69) Placebo Lanifibranor 800 mg Lanifibranor 1200 mg Statistically significant in accordance to the statistical analysis plan (SAP)

Lanifibranor 1200 mg group met improvement of fibrosis and no worsening of NASH in both ITT and PP populations

improvement of fibrosis and no worsening of NASH in both ITT and PP populations 46% of patients treated with lanifibranor 1200mg daily in the PP population had their fibrosis reduced in 6 months Improvement of liver fibrosis ≥ 1 stage and no worsening of NASH at week 24: Improvement of CRN-F ≥ 1 stage and no increase of CRN-S,CRN-I or CRN-B. NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 16 Dose-dependent and statistically significant results on both resolution of NASH and fibrosis improvement Secondary endpoint ITT Population (N = 247) Per Protocol Population (N = 194) p<0.001* % patients p=0.017* 31% 21% 7% (N= 81) (N= 83) (N= 83) Placebo Lanifibranor 800 mg Lanifibranor 1200 mg p=0.001* % patients p=0.036* 33% 24% 10% (N= 62) (N= 63) (N= 69) Placebo Lanifibranor 800 mg Lanifibranor 1200 mg Statistically significant in accordance to the statistical analysis plan (SAP)

Both lanifibranor dose groups met resolution of NASH and fibrosis improvement in both ITT and PP populations

resolution of NASH and fibrosis improvement in both ITT and PP populations In the ITT population, three times and four times more patients in the 800mg/day dose and 1200mg/day group respectively met the secondary endpoint compared to placebo Resolution of NASH and Improvement of liver fibrosis ≥ 1 stage at week 24: CRN-I = 0 or 1, CRN-B = 0 and Improvement of CRN-F ≥ 1 stage. NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 17 Statistically significant decrease in liver enzymes Other secondary endpoints in ITT (N = 247) Absolute change from baseline in ALT Absolute change from baseline in AST Mean absolute change (UI/L) 10 0 -10 -20 ** ** ** -30 ** ** ** 0 W4 W14 W24 Placebo Lanifibranor 800mg Lanifibranor 1200mg Mean absolute change (UI/L) 10 0 -10 * * ** * -20 * ** W4 0 W14 W24 Placebo Lanifibranor 800mg Lanifibranor 1200mg * p<0.01 **p<0.001 Absolute change from baseline in GGT (UI/L) 10 0 change -20 absolute -10 -30 ** ** ** -40 Mean ** -50 ** ** 0 W4 W14 W24 Placebo Lanifibranor 800mg Lanifibranor 1200mg NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Statistically significant decrease of ALT, AST and GGT in both lanifibranor dose groups observed beginning after 4 weeks Property of Inventiva │ 18 Statistically significant change in HDL-cholesterol and triglycerides Other secondary endpoints in ITT (N = 247) Absolute change from baseline in HDL-C Absolute change from baseline in triglycerides Mean absolute change (mmol/L) 0.25 ** ** 0.15 ** * ** ** 0.05 -0.05 0 W4 W14 W24 Placebo Lanifibranor 800mg Lanifibranor 1200mg Mean absolute change (mmol/L) 0.2 0 -0.2 -0.4 ** ** ** -0.6 ** 0 W4 W14 W24 Placebo Lanifibranor 800mg Lanifibranor 1200mg ** * p<0.01 **p<0.001 No change in LDL-cholesterol NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 19 Statistically significant reductions of fasting glucose and insulin, HbA1c in type 2 diabetes (T2DM) patients with NASH Secondary endpoints in T2DM patients with NASH (N = 103) Absolute change from baseline in fasting Absolute change from baseline in HbA1c (%) 0.5 change 0 absolute -0.5 ** ** Mean -1 ** ** 0 W4 W14 W24 Placebo (N = 35) Lanifibranor 800mg (N = 33) Lanifibranor 1200mg (N = 35) **p<0.001 glucose (mmol/L) 0.5 0 change -0.5 ** -1 ** absolute ** ** -2 ** -1.5 ** Mean 0 W4 W14 W24 Placebo (N= 35) Lanifibranor 800mg (N= 33) Lanifibranor 1200mg (N= 35) Absolute change from baseline in insulin at W24 (pmol/L) 0 -50 change -100 absolute -150 ** ** -200 Mean Placebo (N= 32) Lanifibranor 800mg (N= 31) Lanifibranor 1200mg (N= 33) Lanifibranor improves insulin sensitivity and glycemic control in NASH patients NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 20 Lanifibranor: a continued favorable tolerability profile (I/II) Safety population N = 247 N (%) patients reporting Adverse Event (AE) Placebo 800 mg 1200 mg (N = 81) (N = 83) (N = 83) Any Treatment-Emergent AE (TEAE) 50 (61.7%) 59 (71.1%) 62 (74.7%) - Drug-related TEAE 19 (23.5%) 25 (30.1%) 23 (27.7%) Any TEAE leading to drug withdrawal 3 (3.7%) 4 (4.8%) 3 (3.6%) - Drug-related TEAE leading to drug withdrawal 2 (2.5%) 1 (1.2%)(1) 2 (2.4%)(2) Any Serious TEAE 3 (3.7%) 3 (3.6%) 7 (8.4%) - Drug-related Serious TEAE 2 (2.5%)(3) - - (1) One patient with moderate diarrhea (2) One patient with mild cardiac failure; one patient with mild diarrhea, abdominal pain, dizziness (3) 2 SUSARs: one patient with mild cardiac failure; one patient with moderate urticaria Consistent with known insulin sensitizing pharmacology, a mean weight increase from baseline of 2.4 kg (2,6%) at the 800 mg/day dose and 2.7 kg (3,1%) at the 1200 mg/day dose was observed. Placebo 800 mg 1200 mg (N = 81) (N = 83) (N = 81) Peripheral edema 2 (2.5%) 5 (6.0%) 7* (8.4%) - Drug-related peripheral edema - 2 (2.4%) 2 (2.4%) * One AE of severe intensity NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 21 Lanifibranor: a continued favorable tolerability profile (II/II) Safety population N = 247 Patients reporting treatment-emergent Placebo 800 mg 1200 mg Serious AE (SAE); N (%) (N = 81) (N = 83) (N = 83) Total 3 (3.7%) 3 (3.6%) 7 (8.4%) Treatment-Emergent Serious AE linked to biopsy procedure - Post-procedural haematoma/haemorrhage - 1 (1.2%) 1 (1.2%) - Post-procedural pain - - 1 (1.2%) - Pneumobilia (post-procedural) - - 1 (1.2%) Other Treatment-Emergent Serious AE - Wrist fracture 1 (1.2%) - - - Angina unstable - - 1 (1.2%) - Cardiac failure 1 (1.2%) - - - Gastroenteritis - - 1 (1.2%) - Pyelonephritis - - 1 (1.2%) - Pancreatitis - 1 (1.2%) - - Undifferentiated connective tissue disease - 1 (1.2%) - - Urticaria 1 (1.2%) - - - Foot operation - - 1 (1.2%) NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Property of Inventiva │ 22 Lanifibranor NATIVE results and other oral NASH drug candidates (I/II) Phase II results of orally available drug candidates: NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis 60% Placebo Active 50% 45% 40% 30% 21.3% 24.7% 19% 19.0% 20% 16.7% 13.3% 12.0% 10% 5.0% 6.5% 0% Ocaliva Aramchol Elafibranor Resmetirom Phase II Phase II Phase II Phase II Phase II 6 months 18 months 12 months 12 months 9 months N = 247 283 247 276 125 P = <0,001 0,08 0,051 0,045 0,03 No head-to-head clinical trials have been conducted; results obtained from different trials, with different designs, endpoints and patient populations. Results may not be comparable. Source: lanifibranor native results 1200 mg/day, ITT population; ocaliva 25mg : Farnesoid X nuclear receptor ligand obeticholic acid for non-cirrhotic,non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (FLINT): a multicentre, randomised, placebo-controlled trial The Lancer November 6 2014; elafibranor 120mg: Ratziu et al, Gastorenterology 2016; 150:1147-1159 ; resmetirom 80mg ± 20mg: Harrison et al, Lancet 2019 ; S0140-6736(19)32517-6; Aramchol 600mg :AASLD 2018 presentation NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Non-confidential - Property of Inventiva │ 23 Lanifibranor NATIVE results and other oral NASH drug candidates (II/II) Phase II results of orally available drug candidates: fibrosis improvement without worsening of NASH(1) 60% Placebo Active 50% 42% 40% 35.3% 30% 29.5% 28.8% 24% 23.5% 20% 19.3% 17.5% 10% 0% Ocaliva Elafibranor Aramchol Resmetirom Phase II Phase II Phase II Phase II Phase II 6 months 18 months 12 months 12 months 9 months N = 247 283 276 247 125 P = 0,011 0,004 N/A 0,21 No stats reported No head-to-head clinical trials have been conducted; results obtained from different trials, with different designs, endpoints and patient populations. Results may not be comparable. Source: lanifibranor native results 1200 mg/day, ITT population; ocaliva 25mg: Farnesoid X nuclear receptor ligand obeticholic acid for non-cirrhotic,non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (FLINT): a multicentre, randomised, placebo- controlled trial The Lancer November 6 2014; elafibranor 120mg: Ratziu et al, Gastorenterology 2016; 150:1147-1159 ; resmetirom 80mg ± 20mg: Harrison et al, Lancet 2019 ; S0140-6736(19)32517-6; Aramchol 600mg :AASLD 2018 presentation. NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Non-confidential - Property of Inventiva │ 24 Conclusion Lanifibranor (1,200 mg) met the primary endpoint with a statistically significant reduction after 6 months of treatment of the Steatosis Activity Fibrosis score (SAF), which combines assessments of hepatocellular inflammation and ballooning, with no worsening of fibrosis in the Intention To Treat (ITT) 1 and Per Protocol (PP) 2 populations

after 6 months of treatment Lanifibranor also met key secondary endpoints including NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis and, at the 1,200 mg dose, improvement of liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH in both ITT and PP populations

including NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis and, at the 1,200 mg dose, improvement of liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH in both ITT and PP populations Lanifibranor is the first drug candidate to achieve statistically significant effects on the FDA and EMA primary endpoints relevant for seeking accelerated approval:

NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis Improvement of fibrosis with no worsening of NASH

Lanifibranor continued to show a favorable tolerability profile

Positive topline results support Inventiva's decision to move forward with the clinical development of lanifibranor and enter into pivotal Phase III development ITT: includes all patients randomized in the trial. PP: includes all patients with paired biopsies and without deviation impacting efficacy assessment. NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Non-confidential - Property of Inventiva │ 25 Lanifibranor: NASH key milestones Finalization of Phase III synopsis and protocol: ongoing

End of Phase IIb meeting with FDA: expected in Q4 2020

Scientific advice meeting with EMA: expected in Q4 2020

Finalization of Phase II trial in NAFLD patients with TD2M conducted by Pr. Cusi

Launch of pivotal Phase III trial in NASH NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020 Non-confidential - Property of Inventiva │ 26 Q & A Attachments Original document

