INVENTIVA S.A.

(IVA)
Inventiva S A : Presentation – NATIVE Phase IIb Topline Results (NASH)

07/15/2020 | 04:36am EDT

Lanifibranor in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

NATIVE Phase IIb Topline Results

June 16, 2020

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 2

Today's speakers

Frédéric Cren, MA/MBA, Chairman, CEO and cofounder

Pierre Broqua, Ph.D., CSO and cofounder

Marie-Paule Richard, MD, CMO

Prof. Sven Francque, MD

University Hospital Antwerp, Principal Investigator of NATIVE trial

Prof. Manal Abdelmalek, MD

Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Duke University, Principal Investigator of NATIVE trial

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 3

Highlights of topline results

  • Lanifibranor (1,200 mg) met the primary endpoint with a statistically significant reduction after 6 months of treatment of the Steatosis Activity Fibrosis score (SAF), which combines assessments of hepatocellular inflammation and ballooning, with no worsening of fibrosis in the Intention To Treat (ITT)1 and Per Protocol (PP)2 populations
  • Lanifibranor also met key secondary endpoints including NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis and, at the 1,200 mg dose, improvement of liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH in both ITT and PP populations
  • Lanifibranor is the first drug candidate to achieve statistically significant effects on the FDA and EMA primary endpoints relevant for seeking accelerated approval:
    • NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis
    • Improvement of fibrosis with no worsening of NASH
  • Lanifibranor continued to show a favorable tolerability profile
  • Positive topline results support Inventiva's decision to move forward with the clinical development of lanifibranor and enter into pivotal Phase III development
  1. ITT: includes all patients randomized in the trial.
  2. PP: includes all patients with paired biopsies and without deviation impacting efficacy assessment.

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 4

Lanifibranor: the only pan-PPAR agonist in clinical development for the treatment of NASH

Moderate and balanced pan-PPAR agonist activity

Differentiated chemical structure

Once daily oral administration

  • Composition of matter patent granted in 55 countries and method of use patent granted in the US, China and in the EU: limit of exclusivity in the US is 2035
  • FAST Track designation granted by FDA

Compound

PPARα

PPARδ

PPARγ

EC50 (nM)

EC50 (nM)

EC50 (nM)

Lanifibranor(1)

1630

850

230

Fenofibrate

2400

-

-

Pioglitazone

-

-

263

Rosiglitazone

-

-

13

Elafibranor(2)

10

100

-

Seladelpar(3)

-

2

-

Results justifying a NASH development

Favorable tolerability profile

  • Effects observed on insulin-sensitivity, dyslipidemia, steatosis, ballooning, inflammation, hepatic fibrosis and cirrhosis in preclinical models
  • Phase IIa(1) trial demonstrated pan-PPAR agonist activity, supporting dose selection for NASH clinical trial
  • 24-monthsrodent and 12-month monkey studies leading to PPAR class clinical hold lifted by FDA
  • Phase I trials with more than 200 healthy volunteers(2) and Phase IIa trial with 47 TD2M patients
  • Approximately 250 patients treated for 24 or 48 weeks in Inventiva's completed Phase IIb clinical trials
  • In connection with these trials, lanifibranor has undergone a total of 7
    DSMB reviews without recommendations of protocol change

(1) Conducted by Abbott prior to our founding; (2) Including 125 healthy volunteers in the phase I conducted by Abbott prior to our founding.

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 5

Trial design

Clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT03008070

Screening

24-week treatment + 4-weekfollow-up

End of treatment

Double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled

Liver biopsy

Liver biopsy

Placebo

Lanifibranor, 800 mg once daily

Randomisation 1/1/1

Lanifibranor, 1200 mg once daily

Stratification on

type 2 diabetes mellitus

(T2DM)

Patient population

# patients

Definition

Safety / Intention-to-Treat (ITT)

247

Patients randomized having received at least one dose of

lanifibranor/placebo

Per Protocol (PP)

194

Patients with paired biopsies and without deviation impacting efficacy

results

  • Main inclusion criteria: patients with biopsy-proven NASH confirmed by central reader having Steatosis- Activity-Fibrosis (SAF) scores of 1-3 for steatosis, 3-4 for activity, and <4 for fibrosis

More information on: http://www.native-trial.com/

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 6

247 patients randomized in 71 sites worldwide

49 sites in

4 sites in

Canada

Europe

Country

Patients

randomized

Europe

183

(74%)

US

36

(15%)

Australia

13

(5%)

12 sites in the

Canada

8

(3%)

United States

Mauritius

7

(3%)

Total

247

(100%)

1 site in

5 sites in

Mauritius

Australia

17 countries worldwide (number of sites having randomized at least 1 patient)

  • Europe: Austria (1), Belgium (5), Bulgaria (5), Czech Republic (3), France (13), Germany (5), Italy (4), Poland (3), Slovenia (1), Spain (4), Switzerland (2), United Kingdom (3)
  • North America: United States (12), Canada (4)
  • Australia (5)
  • Mauritius (1)

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 7

Efficacy endpoints

Primary endpoint

  • Decrease from baseline to week 24 of at least 2 points of inflammation and ballooning and no worsening of fibrosis (as measured by SAF activity score)

Secondary endpoints

  • Resolution of NASH and no worsening of fibrosis
  • Improvement of fibrosis by at least 1 stage and no worsening of NASH
  • Decrease from baseline to week 24 of at least 2 points of the NAS CRN score and no worsening of fibrosis
  • Resolution of NASH and improvement of fibrosis by at least 1 stage
  • Change in glucose metabolism parameters (fasting glucose, insulin, HOMA index, HbA1c, …)
  • Change in liver enzymes tests (ALT, AST, GGT, Alkaline Phosphatase, Total Bilirubin)
  • Change in main plasma lipid parameters (TC, HDL-C, calculated LDL-C, TG,…)

Other outcome measures

  • Change in inflammatory markers (fibrinogen, hs-CRP, alpha2 macroglobulin, haptoglobin,…)
  • Change in fibrosis markers (TIMP-1,TIMP-2, Hyaluronic acid, P3NP, NFS, FIB-4 score, ELF score, Pro-C3,…)

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 8

NATIVE endpoints use both SAF and NAS scoring

  • The severity of hepatocellular ballooning and inflammation is a strong predictor for the presence of hepatic fibrosis and the risk for fibrosis progression
  • NATIVE primary endpoint is a reduction of ≥ 2 points of the SAF activity score, which excludes steatosis and focuses on inflammation and ballooning
  • Other key endpoints assess disease progression using both biopsy scoring measurements: SAF and NAS

Decrease of

  • 2 points of SAF activity
    score

SAF

NAS

Steatosis-Activity-

NAFLD Activity Score

Fibrosis

0 - 3

Steatosis

0 - 3

0 - 2

Inflammation

0 - 3

0 - 2

Ballooning

0 - 2

0 - 4

Fibrosis

0 - 4

≥ 2 points reduction

of NAS

NASHscore resolution

Fibrosis improvement

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 9

Patient disposition (N = 247)

247 patients randomised and treated

Placebo

Lanifibranor 800 mg/day

Lanifibranor 1200 mg/day

N = 81

N = 83

N = 83

74 (91%) patients completed the 24-week treatment

7 (9%) patients prematurely withdrawn:

    • Adverse events (n=3)
    • Withdrawal by patient (n=2)
    • Forbidden concomitant medication (n=2)
  • and adverse event as secondary reason

77 (93%) patients completed the 24-week treatment

6 (7%) patients prematurely withdrawn:

  • Adverse events (n=3)
  • Lost to follow-up (n=1)
  • Withdrawal by patient* (n=1)
  • Non-compliance(n=1)

77 ( 93%) patients completed the 24-week treatment

6 (7%) patients prematurely withdrawn:

  • Adverse events (n=3)
  • Lost to follow-up (n=1)
  • Withdrawal by patient (n=2)

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 10

Patient Baseline Demographics and Characteristics (I/II)

ITT (N = 247)

Parameters (unit)

Placebo

Lanifibranor

Lanifibranor

Overall

-

800 mg/day

1200 mg/day

-

n (%) or mean ± SD

N = 81

N = 83

N = 83

N = 247

Demographics

Female

41 (51%)

54 (65%)

49 (59%)

144 (58%)

Age (years)

53.4 ± 13.1

55.0 ± 10.4

52.2 ± 13.8

53.6 ± 12.5

White

74 (91%)

80 (96%)

78 (94%)

232 (94%)

Weight (kg)

95.1 ± 17.3

91.6 ± 19.3

93.0 ± 19.9

93.2 ± 18.9

Body Mass Index (kg/m²)

32.8 ± 5.1

32.5 ± 5.5

33.3 ± 5.5

32.9 ± 5.4

Type 2 diabetes

35 (43%)

33 (40%)

35 (42%)

103 (42%)

Liver biopsy characteristics

SAF Activity score

3.3 ± 0.5

3.2 ± 0.5

3.3 ± 0.5

3.3 ± 0.5

(inflammation + ballooning)

NAFLD Activity Score (NAS) ≥6

56 (69.1%)

63 (75.9%)

61 (73.5%)

180 (72.9%)

Fibrosis stage F2/F3

57 (70.4%)

68 (81.9%)

63 (75.9%)

188 (76.1%)

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 11

Patient Baseline Demographics and Characteristics (II/II)

ITT (N = 247)

Parameters (unit)

Placebo

Lanifibranor

Lanifibranor

-

800 mg/day

1200 mg/day

mean ± SD

N = 81

N = 83

N = 83

Liver enzymes

Alanine aminotransferase, ALT (UI/L)

56.9

± 31.6

64.1

± 41.4

63.6

± 43.4

Aspartate aminotransferase, AST (UI/L)

43.3

± 24.1

53.9

± 43.4

43.9

± 24.8

Gamma glutamyl transferase, GGT (UI/L)

67.9

± 80.4

101.6 ± 146.1

67.1

± 93.1

Plasma lipids levels

HDL-Cholesterol (mmol/L)

1.2

± 0.3

1.3

± 0.3

1.2

± 0.3

Triglycerides (mmol/L)

2.0

± 0.8

1.9

± 0.9

2.0

± 0.9

Glucose metabolism for diabetic patients

(n= 103)

Fasting Glucose (mmol/L)

6.9

± 2.0

7.3

± 2.2

6.6 ±1.2

HbA1c (%)

6.5

± 0.7

6.7

± 0.8

6.6

± 0.7

Insulin (pmol/L)

222.7

± 186.5

246.3 ± 213.4

278.5

± 233.5

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 12

Dose-dependent and statistically significant (1200 mg) reduction of 2 points of inflammation and ballooning (SAF Activity Score) and no worsening of fibrosis

Primary Efficacy Endpoint

ITT Population (N = 247)

p=0.004*

p=0.061

patients

49%

41%

%

27%

(N= 81)

(N= 83)

(N= 83)

Placebo

Lanifibranor 800 mg

Lanifibranor 1200 mg

Per Protocol Population (N = 194)

p=0.015*

p=0.058

%patients

51%

55%

34%

(N= 62)

(N= 63)

(N= 69)

Placebo

Lanifibranor 800 mg

Lanifibranor 1200 mg

    • Statistically significant in accordance to the statistical analysis plan (SAP)
  • Lanifibranor (1200 mg) metthe primary endpoint in both ITT and PP populations

Primary efficacy endpoint: Response is defined as a decrease from baseline to week 24 of at least 2 points of the SAF Activity score (SAF-A) and no worsening of the CRN Fibrosis score (CRN-F). No worsening means that the score remains stable or decreases.

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 13

Dose-dependent and statistically significant results in resolution of NASH and no worsening of fibrosis

Secondary endpoint

ITT Population (N = 247)

Per Protocol Population (N = 194)

p<0.001*

patients

p=0.043*

45%

%

33%

19%

(N= 81)

(N= 83)

(N= 83)

Placebo

Lanifibranor 800 mg

Lanifibranor 1200 mg

* Statistically significant in accordance to the statistical analysis plan (SAP)

p=0.002*

p=0.039*

patients

49%

40%

%

23%

(N= 62)

(N= 63)

(N= 69)

Placebo

Lanifibranor 800 mg

Lanifibranor 1200 mg

  • Both lanifibranor dose groups metresolution of NASH and no worsening of fibrosis in both ITT and PP populations
  • 49% of patients treated with lanifibranor 1200mg daily in the PP population had their NASH resolved

Resolution of NASH and no worsening of fibrosis at week 24: CRN-I = 0 or 1, CRN-B = 0 and no worsening of CRN-F from baseline.

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 14

Dose-dependent and statistically significant results in resolution of NASH and no worsening of fibrosis in F2/F3 patients in both ITT and PP populations

Secondary endpoint in F2/F3 patients

ITT Population in F2/F3 (N = 188)

Per Protocol Population in F2/F3 (N = 149)

p<0.001*

p=0.011*

patients

44%

%

34%

9%

(N= 57)

(N= 68)

(N= 63)

Placebo

Lanifibranor 800 mg

Lanifibranor 1200 mg

p<0.001*

p=0.016*

patients

51%

40%

%

11%

(N= 45)

(N= 53)

(N= 51)

Placebo

Lanifibranor 800 mg

Lanifibranor 1200 mg

    • Statistically significant in accordance to the statistical analysis plan (SAP)
  • In the ITT population, approximately four times and five times more patients in the 800mg/day dose and 1200mg/day group respectively metthe secondary endpoint compared to placebo

Resolution of NASH and no worsening of fibrosis at week 24: CRN-I = 0 or 1, CRN-B = 0 and no worsening of CRN-F from baseline.

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 15

Dose-dependent and statistically significant (1200 mg) improvement of fibrosis and no worsening of NASH

Secondary endpoint

ITT Population (N = 247)

Per Protocol Population (N = 194)

p=0.011*

patients

p=0.53

42%

%

24%

28%

(N= 81)

(N= 83)

(N= 83)

Placebo

Lanifibranor 800 mg

Lanifibranor 1200 mg

p=0.04*

% patients

p=0.75

46%

32%

29%

(N= 62)

(N= 63)

(N= 69)

Placebo

Lanifibranor 800 mg

Lanifibranor 1200 mg

    • Statistically significant in accordance to the statistical analysis plan (SAP)
  • Lanifibranor 1200 mg group metimprovement of fibrosis and no worsening of NASH in both ITT and PP populations
  • 46% of patients treated with lanifibranor 1200mg daily in the PP population had their fibrosis reduced in 6 months

Improvement of liver fibrosis ≥ 1 stage and no worsening of NASH at week 24: Improvement of CRN-F ≥ 1 stage and no increase of CRN-S,CRN-I or CRN-B.

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 16

Dose-dependent and statistically significant results on both resolution of NASH and fibrosis improvement

Secondary endpoint

ITT Population (N = 247)

Per Protocol Population (N = 194)

p<0.001*

% patients

p=0.017*

31%

21%

7%

(N= 81)

(N= 83)

(N= 83)

Placebo

Lanifibranor 800 mg

Lanifibranor 1200 mg

p=0.001*

% patients

p=0.036*

33%

24%

10%

(N= 62)

(N= 63)

(N= 69)

Placebo

Lanifibranor 800 mg

Lanifibranor 1200 mg

    • Statistically significant in accordance to the statistical analysis plan (SAP)
  • Both lanifibranor dose groups metresolution of NASH and fibrosis improvement in both ITT and PP populations
  • In the ITT population, three times and four times more patients in the 800mg/day dose and 1200mg/day group respectively metthe secondary endpoint compared to placebo

Resolution of NASH and Improvement of liver fibrosis ≥ 1 stage at week 24: CRN-I = 0 or 1, CRN-B = 0 and Improvement of CRN-F ≥ 1 stage.

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 17

Statistically significant decrease in liver enzymes

Other secondary endpoints in ITT (N = 247)

Absolute change from baseline in ALT

Absolute change from baseline in AST

Mean absolute change (UI/L)

10

0 -10

-20

**

**

**

-30

**

**

**

0

W4

W14

W24

Placebo Lanifibranor 800mg Lanifibranor 1200mg

Mean absolute change (UI/L)

10

0

-10

*

*

**

*

-20

*

**

W4

0

W14

W24

Placebo Lanifibranor 800mg Lanifibranor 1200mg

* p<0.01 **p<0.001

Absolute change from baseline in GGT

(UI/L)

10

0

change

-20

absolute

-10

-30

**

**

**

-40

Mean

**

-50

**

**

0

W4

W14

W24

Placebo Lanifibranor 800mg Lanifibranor 1200mg

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

  • Statistically significant decrease of ALT, AST and GGT in both lanifibranor dose groups observed beginning after 4 weeks

Property of Inventiva │ 18

Statistically significant change in HDL-cholesterol and triglycerides

Other secondary endpoints in ITT (N = 247)

Absolute change from baseline in HDL-C

Absolute change from baseline in triglycerides

Mean absolute change (mmol/L)

0.25

**

**

0.15

**

*

**

**

0.05

-0.05

0

W4

W14

W24

Placebo Lanifibranor 800mg Lanifibranor 1200mg

Mean absolute change (mmol/L)

0.2

0

-0.2

-0.4

**

**

**

-0.6

**

0

W4

W14

W24

Placebo

Lanifibranor 800mg

Lanifibranor 1200mg

**

* p<0.01 **p<0.001

  • No change in LDL-cholesterol

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 19

Statistically significant reductions of fasting glucose and insulin, HbA1c in type 2 diabetes (T2DM) patients with NASH

Secondary endpoints in T2DM patients with NASH (N = 103)

Absolute change from baseline in fasting

Absolute change from baseline in HbA1c

(%)

0.5

change

0

absolute

-0.5

**

**

Mean

-1

**

**

0

W4

W14

W24

Placebo (N = 35)

Lanifibranor 800mg (N = 33)

Lanifibranor 1200mg (N = 35)

**p<0.001

glucose

(mmol/L)

0.5

0

change

-0.5

**

-1

**

absolute

**

**

-2

**

-1.5

**

Mean

0

W4

W14

W24

Placebo (N= 35)

Lanifibranor 800mg (N= 33)

Lanifibranor 1200mg (N= 35)

Absolute change from baseline in insulin at W24

(pmol/L)

0

-50

change

-100

absolute

-150

**

**

-200

Mean

Placebo (N= 32) Lanifibranor 800mg (N= 31)

Lanifibranor 1200mg (N= 33)

  • Lanifibranor improves insulin sensitivity and glycemic control in NASH patients

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 20

Lanifibranor: a continued favorable tolerability profile (I/II)

Safety population N = 247

N (%) patients reporting Adverse Event (AE)

Placebo

800 mg

1200 mg

(N = 81)

(N = 83)

(N = 83)

Any Treatment-Emergent AE (TEAE)

50

(61.7%)

59

(71.1%)

62

(74.7%)

- Drug-related TEAE

19

(23.5%)

25

(30.1%)

23

(27.7%)

Any TEAE leading to drug withdrawal

3

(3.7%)

4

(4.8%)

3

(3.6%)

- Drug-related TEAE leading to drug withdrawal

2

(2.5%)

1 (1.2%)(1)

2 (2.4%)(2)

Any Serious TEAE

3

(3.7%)

3

(3.6%)

7

(8.4%)

- Drug-related Serious TEAE

2 (2.5%)(3)

-

-

(1)

One patient with moderate diarrhea

(2)

One patient with mild cardiac failure; one patient with mild diarrhea, abdominal pain, dizziness

(3)

2 SUSARs: one patient with mild cardiac failure; one patient with moderate urticaria

  • Consistent with known insulin sensitizing pharmacology, a mean weight increase from baseline of 2.4 kg (2,6%) at the 800 mg/day dose and 2.7 kg (3,1%) at the 1200 mg/day dose was observed.

Placebo

800 mg

1200 mg

(N = 81)

(N = 83)

(N = 81)

Peripheral edema

2 (2.5%)

5 (6.0%)

7* (8.4%)

- Drug-related peripheral edema

-

2 (2.4%)

2 (2.4%)

* One AE of severe intensity

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 21

Lanifibranor: a continued favorable tolerability profile (II/II)

Safety population N = 247

Patients reporting treatment-emergent

Placebo

800 mg

1200 mg

Serious AE (SAE); N (%)

(N = 81)

(N = 83)

(N = 83)

Total

3 (3.7%)

3 (3.6%)

7 (8.4%)

Treatment-Emergent Serious AE linked to biopsy procedure

- Post-procedural haematoma/haemorrhage

-

1 (1.2%)

1 (1.2%)

- Post-procedural pain

-

-

1 (1.2%)

- Pneumobilia (post-procedural)

-

-

1 (1.2%)

Other Treatment-Emergent Serious AE

- Wrist fracture

1 (1.2%)

-

-

- Angina unstable

-

-

1 (1.2%)

- Cardiac failure

1 (1.2%)

-

-

- Gastroenteritis

-

-

1 (1.2%)

- Pyelonephritis

-

-

1 (1.2%)

- Pancreatitis

-

1 (1.2%)

-

- Undifferentiated connective tissue disease

-

1 (1.2%)

-

- Urticaria

1 (1.2%)

-

-

- Foot operation

-

-

1 (1.2%)

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Property of Inventiva │ 22

Lanifibranor NATIVE results and other oral NASH drug candidates (I/II)

Phase II results of orally available drug candidates: NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis

60%

Placebo Active

50%

45%

40%

30%

21.3%

24.7%

19%

19.0%

20%

16.7%

13.3%

12.0%

10%

5.0%

6.5%

0%

Ocaliva

Aramchol

Elafibranor

Resmetirom

Phase II

Phase II

Phase II

Phase II

Phase II

6 months

18 months

12 months

12 months

9 months

N =

247

283

247

276

125

P =

<0,001

0,08

0,051

0,045

0,03

No head-to-head clinical trials have been conducted; results obtained from different trials, with different designs, endpoints and patient populations. Results may not be comparable.

Source: lanifibranor native results 1200 mg/day, ITT population; ocaliva 25mg : Farnesoid X nuclear receptor ligand obeticholic acid for non-cirrhotic,non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (FLINT): a multicentre, randomised,

placebo-controlled trial The Lancer November 6 2014; elafibranor 120mg: Ratziu et al, Gastorenterology 2016; 150:1147-1159 ; resmetirom 80mg ± 20mg: Harrison et al, Lancet 2019 ; S0140-6736(19)32517-6; Aramchol 600mg :AASLD 2018 presentation

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Non-confidential - Property of Inventiva │ 23

Lanifibranor NATIVE results and other oral NASH drug candidates (II/II)

Phase II results of orally available drug candidates: fibrosis improvement without worsening of NASH(1)

60%

Placebo

Active

50%

42%

40%

35.3%

30%

29.5%

28.8%

24%

23.5%

20%

19.3%

17.5%

10%

0%

Ocaliva

Elafibranor

Aramchol

Resmetirom

Phase II

Phase II

Phase II

Phase II

Phase II

6 months

18 months

12 months

12 months

9 months

N =

247

283

276

247

125

P =

0,011

0,004

N/A

0,21

No stats reported

No head-to-head clinical trials have been conducted; results obtained from different trials, with different designs, endpoints and patient populations. Results may not be comparable.

Source: lanifibranor native results 1200 mg/day, ITT population; ocaliva 25mg: Farnesoid X nuclear receptor ligand obeticholic acid for non-cirrhotic,non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (FLINT): a multicentre, randomised, placebo-

controlled trial The Lancer November 6 2014; elafibranor 120mg: Ratziu et al, Gastorenterology 2016; 150:1147-1159 ; resmetirom 80mg ± 20mg: Harrison et al, Lancet 2019 ; S0140-6736(19)32517-6; Aramchol 600mg :AASLD 2018 presentation.

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Non-confidential - Property of Inventiva │ 24

Conclusion

  • Lanifibranor (1,200 mg) met the primary endpoint with a statistically significant reduction after 6 months of treatment of the Steatosis Activity Fibrosis score (SAF), which combines assessments of hepatocellular inflammation and ballooning, with no worsening of fibrosis in the Intention To Treat (ITT)1 and Per Protocol (PP)2 populations
  • Lanifibranor also met key secondary endpoints including NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis and, at the 1,200 mg dose, improvement of liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH in both ITT and PP populations
  • Lanifibranor is the first drug candidate to achieve statistically significant effects on the FDA and EMA primary endpoints relevant for seeking accelerated approval:
    • NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis
    • Improvement of fibrosis with no worsening of NASH
  • Lanifibranor continued to show a favorable tolerability profile
  • Positive topline results support Inventiva's decision to move forward with the clinical development of lanifibranor and enter into pivotal Phase III development
  1. ITT: includes all patients randomized in the trial.
  2. PP: includes all patients with paired biopsies and without deviation impacting efficacy assessment.

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Non-confidential - Property of Inventiva │ 25

Lanifibranor: NASH key milestones

  • Finalization of Phase III synopsis and protocol: ongoing
  • End of Phase IIb meeting with FDA: expected in Q4 2020
  • Scientific advice meeting with EMA: expected in Q4 2020
  • Finalization of Phase II trial in NAFLD patients with TD2M conducted by Pr. Cusi
  • Launch of pivotal Phase III trial in NASH

NATIVE Phase IIb Webcast | June 2020

Non-confidential - Property of Inventiva │ 26

Q & A

Disclaimer

Inventiva SA published this content on 16 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
