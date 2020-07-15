Inventiva S A : Presentation – NATIVE Phase IIb Topline Results (NASH)
07/15/2020 | 04:36am EDT
Lanifibranor in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)
NATIVE Phase IIb Topline Results
June 16, 2020
DISCLAIMER
This document has been prepared by Inventiva (the "Company") solely for the purpose of this presentation. This presentation includes only summary information and does not purport to be comprehensive.
The information contained in this presentation has not been subject to independent verification. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company or any of its affiliates, advisors, representatives, agents or employees as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, or opinions contained herein. Neither the Company, nor any of its respective affiliates, advisors, representatives, agents or employees, shall bear any responsibility or liability whatsoever (for negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. Such information is subject to modification at any time, including without limitation as a result of regulatory changes or changes with respect to market conditions, and neither the Company, nor any of its affiliates, advisors, representatives, agents or employees, shall, nor has any duty to, update you.
Today's speakers
Frédéric Cren, MA/MBA, Chairman, CEO and cofounder
Pierre Broqua, Ph.D., CSO and cofounder
Marie-Paule Richard, MD, CMO
Prof. Sven Francque, MD
University Hospital Antwerp, Principal Investigator of NATIVE trial
Prof. Manal Abdelmalek, MD
Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Duke University, Principal Investigator of NATIVE trial
Highlights of topline results
Lanifibranor (1,200 mg) met the primary endpointwith a statistically significant reduction after 6 months of treatment of the Steatosis Activity Fibrosis score (SAF), which combines assessments of hepatocellular inflammation and ballooning, with no worsening of fibrosis in the Intention To Treat (ITT)1and Per Protocol (PP)2populations
Lanifibranor also met key secondary endpoints including NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis and, at the 1,200 mg dose, improvement of liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH in both ITT and PP populations
Lanifibranor is the first drug candidate to achieve statistically significant effects on the FDA and EMA primary endpoints relevant for seeking accelerated approval:
NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis
Improvement of fibrosis with no worsening of NASH
Lanifibranor continued to show afavorable tolerability profile
Positive topline results support Inventiva's decision to move forward with the clinical development of lanifibranor andenter into pivotal Phase III development
ITT: includes all patients randomized in the trial.
PP: includes all patients with paired biopsies and without deviation impacting efficacy assessment.
Lanifibranor: the only pan-PPAR agonist in clinical development for the treatment of NASH
Moderate and balanced pan-PPAR agonist activity
Differentiated chemical structure
Once daily oral administration
Composition of matter patent granted in 55 countries and method of use patent granted in the US, China and in the EU:limit of exclusivity in the US is 2035
FAST Track designation granted by FDA
Compound
PPARα
PPARδ
PPARγ
EC50 (nM)
EC50 (nM)
EC50 (nM)
Lanifibranor(1)
1630
850
230
Fenofibrate
2400
-
-
Pioglitazone
-
-
263
Rosiglitazone
-
-
13
Elafibranor(2)
10
100
-
Seladelpar(3)
-
2
-
Results justifying a NASH development
Favorable tolerability profile
Effects observed on insulin-sensitivity, dyslipidemia, steatosis, ballooning, inflammation, hepatic fibrosis and cirrhosis in preclinical models
The severity of hepatocellular ballooning and inflammation is a strong predictor for the presence of hepatic fibrosis and the risk for fibrosis progression
NATIVE primary endpoint is a reduction of ≥ 2 points of the SAF activity score, which excludes steatosis and focuses on inflammation and ballooning
Other key endpoints assess disease progression using both biopsy scoring measurements: SAF and NAS
Decrease of
2 points of SAF activity
score
SAF
NAS
Steatosis-Activity-
NAFLD Activity Score
Fibrosis
0 - 3
Steatosis
0 - 3
0 - 2
Inflammation
0 - 3
0 - 2
Ballooning
0 - 2
0 - 4
Fibrosis
0 - 4
≥ 2 points reduction
of NAS
NASHscore resolution
Fibrosis improvement
Patient disposition (N = 247)
247 patients randomised and treated
Placebo
Lanifibranor 800 mg/day
Lanifibranor 1200 mg/day
N = 81
N = 83
N = 83
74 (91%) patients completed the 24-week treatment
7 (9%) patients prematurely withdrawn:
Adverse events (n=3)
Withdrawal by patient (n=2)
Forbidden concomitant medication (n=2)
and adverse event as secondary reason
77 (93%) patients completed the 24-week treatment
6 (7%) patients prematurely withdrawn:
Adverse events (n=3)
Lost to follow-up (n=1)
Withdrawal by patient* (n=1)
Non-compliance(n=1)
77 ( 93%) patients completed the 24-week treatment
6 (7%) patients prematurely withdrawn:
Adverse events (n=3)
Lost to follow-up (n=1)
Withdrawal by patient (n=2)
Patient Baseline Demographics and Characteristics (I/II)
ITT (N = 247)
Parameters (unit)
Placebo
Lanifibranor
Lanifibranor
Overall
-
800 mg/day
1200 mg/day
-
n (%) or mean ± SD
N = 81
N = 83
N = 83
N = 247
Demographics
Female
41 (51%)
54 (65%)
49 (59%)
144 (58%)
Age (years)
53.4 ± 13.1
55.0 ± 10.4
52.2 ± 13.8
53.6 ± 12.5
White
74 (91%)
80 (96%)
78 (94%)
232 (94%)
Weight (kg)
95.1 ± 17.3
91.6 ± 19.3
93.0 ± 19.9
93.2 ± 18.9
Body Mass Index (kg/m²)
32.8 ± 5.1
32.5 ± 5.5
33.3 ± 5.5
32.9 ± 5.4
Type 2 diabetes
35 (43%)
33 (40%)
35 (42%)
103 (42%)
Liver biopsy characteristics
SAF Activity score
3.3 ± 0.5
3.2 ± 0.5
3.3 ± 0.5
3.3 ± 0.5
(inflammation + ballooning)
NAFLD Activity Score (NAS) ≥6
56 (69.1%)
63 (75.9%)
61 (73.5%)
180 (72.9%)
Fibrosis stage F2/F3
57 (70.4%)
68 (81.9%)
63 (75.9%)
188 (76.1%)
Patient Baseline Demographics and Characteristics (II/II)
ITT (N = 247)
Parameters (unit)
Placebo
Lanifibranor
Lanifibranor
-
800 mg/day
1200 mg/day
mean ± SD
N = 81
N = 83
N = 83
Liver enzymes
Alanine aminotransferase, ALT (UI/L)
56.9
± 31.6
64.1
± 41.4
63.6
± 43.4
Aspartate aminotransferase, AST (UI/L)
43.3
± 24.1
53.9
± 43.4
43.9
± 24.8
Gamma glutamyl transferase, GGT (UI/L)
67.9
± 80.4
101.6 ± 146.1
67.1
± 93.1
Plasma lipids levels
HDL-Cholesterol (mmol/L)
1.2
± 0.3
1.3
± 0.3
1.2
± 0.3
Triglycerides (mmol/L)
2.0
± 0.8
1.9
± 0.9
2.0
± 0.9
Glucose metabolism for diabetic patients
(n= 103)
Fasting Glucose (mmol/L)
6.9
± 2.0
7.3
± 2.2
6.6 ±1.2
HbA1c (%)
6.5
± 0.7
6.7
± 0.8
6.6
± 0.7
Insulin (pmol/L)
222.7
± 186.5
246.3 ± 213.4
278.5
± 233.5
Dose-dependent and statistically significant (1200 mg) reduction of 2 points of inflammation and ballooning (SAF Activity Score) and no worsening of fibrosis
Primary Efficacy Endpoint
ITT Population (N = 247)
p=0.004*
p=0.061
patients
49%
41%
%
27%
(N= 81)
(N= 83)
(N= 83)
Placebo
Lanifibranor 800 mg
Lanifibranor 1200 mg
Per Protocol Population (N = 194)
p=0.015*
p=0.058
%patients
51%
55%
34%
(N= 62)
(N= 63)
(N= 69)
Placebo
Lanifibranor 800 mg
Lanifibranor 1200 mg
Statistically significant in accordance to the statistical analysis plan (SAP)
Lanifibranor (1200 mg)metthe primary endpoint in both ITT and PP populations
Primary efficacy endpoint: Response is defined as a decrease from baseline to week 24 of at least 2 points of the SAF Activity score (SAF-A) and no worsening of the CRN Fibrosis score (CRN-F). No worsening means that the score remains stable or decreases.
Dose-dependent and statistically significant results in resolution of NASH and no worsening of fibrosis
Secondary endpoint
ITT Population (N = 247)
Per Protocol Population (N = 194)
p<0.001*
patients
p=0.043*
45%
%
33%
19%
(N= 81)
(N= 83)
(N= 83)
Placebo
Lanifibranor 800 mg
Lanifibranor 1200 mg
* Statistically significant in accordance to the statistical analysis plan (SAP)
p=0.002*
p=0.039*
patients
49%
40%
%
23%
(N= 62)
(N= 63)
(N= 69)
Placebo
Lanifibranor 800 mg
Lanifibranor 1200 mg
Both lanifibranor dose groupsmetresolution of NASH and no worsening of fibrosis in both ITT and PP populations
49% of patients treated with lanifibranor 1200mg daily in the PP population had their NASH resolved
Resolution of NASH and no worsening of fibrosis at week 24: CRN-I = 0 or 1, CRN-B = 0 and no worsening of CRN-F from baseline.
Dose-dependent and statistically significant results in resolution of NASH and no worsening of fibrosis in F2/F3 patients in both ITT and PP populations
Secondary endpoint in F2/F3 patients
ITT Population in F2/F3 (N = 188)
Per Protocol Population in F2/F3 (N = 149)
p<0.001*
p=0.011*
patients
44%
%
34%
9%
(N= 57)
(N= 68)
(N= 63)
Placebo
Lanifibranor 800 mg
Lanifibranor 1200 mg
p<0.001*
p=0.016*
patients
51%
40%
%
11%
(N= 45)
(N= 53)
(N= 51)
Placebo
Lanifibranor 800 mg
Lanifibranor 1200 mg
Statistically significant in accordance to the statistical analysis plan (SAP)
In the ITT population, approximately four times and five times more patients in the 800mg/day dose and 1200mg/day group respectivelymetthe secondary endpoint compared to placebo
Resolution of NASH and no worsening of fibrosis at week 24: CRN-I = 0 or 1, CRN-B = 0 and no worsening of CRN-F from baseline.
Dose-dependent and statistically significant (1200 mg) improvement of fibrosis and no worsening of NASH
Secondary endpoint
ITT Population (N = 247)
Per Protocol Population (N = 194)
p=0.011*
patients
p=0.53
42%
%
24%
28%
(N= 81)
(N= 83)
(N= 83)
Placebo
Lanifibranor 800 mg
Lanifibranor 1200 mg
p=0.04*
% patients
p=0.75
46%
32%
29%
(N= 62)
(N= 63)
(N= 69)
Placebo
Lanifibranor 800 mg
Lanifibranor 1200 mg
Statistically significant in accordance to the statistical analysis plan (SAP)
Lanifibranor 1200 mg groupmetimprovement of fibrosis and no worsening of NASH in both ITT and PP populations
46% of patients treated with lanifibranor 1200mg daily in the PP population had their fibrosis reduced in 6 months
Improvement of liver fibrosis ≥ 1 stage and no worsening of NASH at week 24: Improvement of CRN-F ≥ 1 stage and no increase of CRN-S,CRN-I or CRN-B.
Dose-dependent and statistically significant results on both resolution of NASH and fibrosis improvement
Secondary endpoint
ITT Population (N = 247)
Per Protocol Population (N = 194)
p<0.001*
% patients
p=0.017*
31%
21%
7%
(N= 81)
(N= 83)
(N= 83)
Placebo
Lanifibranor 800 mg
Lanifibranor 1200 mg
p=0.001*
% patients
p=0.036*
33%
24%
10%
(N= 62)
(N= 63)
(N= 69)
Placebo
Lanifibranor 800 mg
Lanifibranor 1200 mg
Statistically significant in accordance to the statistical analysis plan (SAP)
Both lanifibranor dose groupsmetresolution of NASH and fibrosis improvement in both ITT and PP populations
In the ITT population, three times and four times more patients in the 800mg/day dose and 1200mg/day group respectivelymetthe secondary endpoint compared to placebo
Resolution of NASH and Improvement of liver fibrosis ≥ 1 stage at week 24: CRN-I = 0 or 1, CRN-B = 0 and Improvement of CRN-F ≥ 1 stage.
Statistically significant decrease in liver enzymes
Other secondary endpoints in ITT (N = 247)
Absolute change from baseline in ALT
Absolute change from baseline in AST
Mean absolute change (UI/L)
10
0 -10
-20
**
**
**
-30
**
**
**
0
W4
W14
W24
Placebo Lanifibranor 800mg Lanifibranor 1200mg
Mean absolute change (UI/L)
10
0
-10
*
*
**
*
-20
*
**
W4
0
W14
W24
Placebo Lanifibranor 800mg Lanifibranor 1200mg
* p<0.01 **p<0.001
Absolute change from baseline in GGT
(UI/L)
10
0
change
-20
absolute
-10
-30
**
**
**
-40
Mean
**
-50
**
**
0
W4
W14
W24
Placebo Lanifibranor 800mg Lanifibranor 1200mg
Statistically significant change in HDL-cholesterol and triglycerides
Other secondary endpoints in ITT (N = 247)
Absolute change from baseline in HDL-C
Absolute change from baseline in triglycerides
Mean absolute change (mmol/L)
0.25
**
**
0.15
**
*
**
**
0.05
-0.05
0
W4
W14
W24
Placebo Lanifibranor 800mg Lanifibranor 1200mg
Mean absolute change (mmol/L)
0.2
0
-0.2
-0.4
**
**
**
-0.6
**
0
W4
W14
W24
Placebo
Lanifibranor 800mg
Lanifibranor 1200mg
**
* p<0.01 **p<0.001
No change in LDL-cholesterol
Statistically significant reductions of fasting glucose and insulin, HbA1c in type 2 diabetes (T2DM) patients with NASH
Secondary endpoints in T2DM patients with NASH (N = 103)
Absolute change from baseline in fasting
Absolute change from baseline in HbA1c
(%)
0.5
change
0
absolute
-0.5
**
**
Mean
-1
**
**
0
W4
W14
W24
Placebo (N = 35)
Lanifibranor 800mg (N = 33)
Lanifibranor 1200mg (N = 35)
**p<0.001
glucose
(mmol/L)
0.5
0
change
-0.5
**
-1
**
absolute
**
**
-2
**
-1.5
**
Mean
0
W4
W14
W24
Placebo (N= 35)
Lanifibranor 800mg (N= 33)
Lanifibranor 1200mg (N= 35)
Absolute change from baseline in insulin at W24
(pmol/L)
0
-50
change
-100
absolute
-150
**
**
-200
Mean
Placebo (N= 32) Lanifibranor 800mg (N= 31)
Lanifibranor 1200mg (N= 33)
Lanifibranor improves insulin sensitivity and glycemic control in NASH patients
Lanifibranor: a continued favorable tolerability profile (I/II)
Safety population N = 247
N (%) patients reporting Adverse Event (AE)
Placebo
800 mg
1200 mg
(N = 81)
(N = 83)
(N = 83)
Any Treatment-Emergent AE (TEAE)
50
(61.7%)
59
(71.1%)
62
(74.7%)
- Drug-related TEAE
19
(23.5%)
25
(30.1%)
23
(27.7%)
Any TEAE leading to drug withdrawal
3
(3.7%)
4
(4.8%)
3
(3.6%)
- Drug-related TEAE leading to drug withdrawal
2
(2.5%)
1 (1.2%)(1)
2 (2.4%)(2)
Any Serious TEAE
3
(3.7%)
3
(3.6%)
7
(8.4%)
- Drug-related Serious TEAE
2 (2.5%)(3)
-
-
(1)
One patient with moderate diarrhea
(2)
One patient with mild cardiac failure; one patient with mild diarrhea, abdominal pain, dizziness
(3)
2 SUSARs: one patient with mild cardiac failure; one patient with moderate urticaria
Consistent with known insulin sensitizing pharmacology, a mean weight increase from baseline of 2.4 kg (2,6%) at the 800 mg/day dose and 2.7 kg (3,1%) at the 1200 mg/day dose was observed.
Placebo
800 mg
1200 mg
(N = 81)
(N = 83)
(N = 81)
Peripheral edema
2 (2.5%)
5 (6.0%)
7* (8.4%)
- Drug-related peripheral edema
-
2 (2.4%)
2 (2.4%)
* One AE of severe intensity
Lanifibranor: a continued favorable tolerability profile (II/II)
Safety population N = 247
Patients reporting treatment-emergent
Placebo
800 mg
1200 mg
Serious AE (SAE); N (%)
(N = 81)
(N = 83)
(N = 83)
Total
3 (3.7%)
3 (3.6%)
7 (8.4%)
Treatment-Emergent Serious AE linked to biopsy procedure
- Post-procedural haematoma/haemorrhage
-
1 (1.2%)
1 (1.2%)
- Post-procedural pain
-
-
1 (1.2%)
- Pneumobilia (post-procedural)
-
-
1 (1.2%)
Other Treatment-Emergent Serious AE
- Wrist fracture
1 (1.2%)
-
-
- Angina unstable
-
-
1 (1.2%)
- Cardiac failure
1 (1.2%)
-
-
- Gastroenteritis
-
-
1 (1.2%)
- Pyelonephritis
-
-
1 (1.2%)
- Pancreatitis
-
1 (1.2%)
-
- Undifferentiated connective tissue disease
-
1 (1.2%)
-
- Urticaria
1 (1.2%)
-
-
- Foot operation
-
-
1 (1.2%)
Lanifibranor NATIVE results and other oral NASH drug candidates (I/II)
Phase II results of orally available drug candidates: NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis
60%
Placebo Active
50%
45%
40%
30%
21.3%
24.7%
19%
19.0%
20%
16.7%
13.3%
12.0%
10%
5.0%
6.5%
0%
Ocaliva
Aramchol
Elafibranor
Resmetirom
Phase II
Phase II
Phase II
Phase II
Phase II
6 months
18 months
12 months
12 months
9 months
N =
247
283
247
276
125
P =
<0,001
0,08
0,051
0,045
0,03
No head-to-head clinical trials have been conducted; results obtained from different trials, with different designs, endpoints and patient populations. Results may not be comparable.
Source: lanifibranor native results 1200 mg/day, ITT population; ocaliva 25mg : Farnesoid X nuclear receptor ligand obeticholic acid for non-cirrhotic,non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (FLINT): a multicentre, randomised,
placebo-controlled trial The Lancer November 6 2014; elafibranor 120mg: Ratziu et al, Gastorenterology 2016; 150:1147-1159 ; resmetirom 80mg ± 20mg: Harrison et al, Lancet 2019 ; S0140-6736(19)32517-6; Aramchol 600mg :AASLD 2018 presentation
Lanifibranor NATIVE results and other oral NASH drug candidates (II/II)
Phase II results of orally available drug candidates: fibrosis improvement without worsening of NASH(1)
60%
Placebo
Active
50%
42%
40%
35.3%
30%
29.5%
28.8%
24%
23.5%
20%
19.3%
17.5%
10%
0%
Ocaliva
Elafibranor
Aramchol
Resmetirom
Phase II
Phase II
Phase II
Phase II
Phase II
6 months
18 months
12 months
12 months
9 months
N =
247
283
276
247
125
P =
0,011
0,004
N/A
0,21
No stats reported
No head-to-head clinical trials have been conducted; results obtained from different trials, with different designs, endpoints and patient populations. Results may not be comparable.
Source: lanifibranor native results 1200 mg/day, ITT population; ocaliva 25mg: Farnesoid X nuclear receptor ligand obeticholic acid for non-cirrhotic,non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (FLINT): a multicentre, randomised, placebo-
controlled trial The Lancer November 6 2014; elafibranor 120mg: Ratziu et al, Gastorenterology 2016; 150:1147-1159 ; resmetirom 80mg ± 20mg: Harrison et al, Lancet 2019 ; S0140-6736(19)32517-6; Aramchol 600mg :AASLD 2018 presentation.
Lanifibranor: NASH key milestones
Finalization of Phase III synopsis and protocol:ongoing
End of Phase IIb meeting with FDA:expected in Q4 2020
Scientific advice meeting with EMA:expected in Q4 2020
Finalization of Phase II trial in NAFLD patients with TD2M conducted by Pr. Cusi