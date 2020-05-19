Log in
INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC

(IAT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/19 10:17:29 am
246.1535 GBp   +0.88%
Invesco Asia Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/19/2020 | 10:25am EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Vanessa Donegan
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Invesco Asia Trust plc
b) LEI 549300YM9USHRKIET173
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 10p each
 

GB0004535307
b) Nature of the transaction Dividend Reinvestment
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.585 p 69
d) Aggregated information AS PER ABOVE SINGLE TRANSACTION
e) Date of the transaction 22/04/2020
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

© PRNewswire 2020
