Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Correction : Transaction in Own Shares

The issuer wishes to advise that the announcement released earlier this evening
stated an incorrect amount of shares held in treasury. The Company holds
5,984,594 shares in treasury. Apologies for any confusion.
Invesco Asia Trust plc
HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY
Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 12 November 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 141,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 281.0673p per share.
Following this transaction, the Company has 5,984,594 ordinary shares held in treasury and 69,015,287 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 74,999,881.
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
12 November 2019