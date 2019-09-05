Invesco Asia Trust : Result of AGM

Invesco Asia Trust plc
HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Results
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 5 September 2019, shareholders approved the following resolutions on a show of hands:
Ordinary Business
Ordinary Resolutions
1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 April 2019;
2. To declare a final dividend of 2.90p per ordinary share;
3. To approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration;
4. To re-elect Owen Jonathan, a Director of the Company;
5. To re-elect Tom Maier, a Director of the Company;
6. To re-elect Fleur Meijs, a Director of the Company;
7. To re-elect Neil Rogan, a Director of the Company;
8. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor to the Company;
9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor;
Special Business
Ordinary Resolution
10. To release the Directors from their obligation to convene a General Meeting of the Company in 2020 to propose a special resolution to wind up the Company on a voluntary basis.
11. To authorise the Directors to allot securities.
Special Resolutions
12. To authorise the Directors to allot securities disapplying statutory pre-emption rights.
13. To authorise the Directors to buy back up to 14.99% of the Company’s issued ordinary shares.
14. That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days.
A breakdown of the proxy votes registered is shown below.
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Votes Withheld
|
|(including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)
|
|
Ordinary resolutions:
|1.
|40,560,224
|0
|2,500
|2.
|40,560,224
|2,500
|0
|3.
|40,464,850
|42,516
|55,358
|4.
|32,811,649
|7,741,798
|9,277
|5.
|32,729,694
|7,823,753
|9,277
|6.
|32,795,298
|7,749,286
|18,139
|7.
|32,805,457
|7,739,127
|18,139
|8.
|40,517,110
|43,787
|1,827
|9.
|40,539,440
|20,507
|2,777
|10.
|32,818,436
|7,769,439
|7,630
Special resolutions:
|11.
|40,528,721
|18,207
|15,796
|12.
|40,514,337
|34,357
|14,030
|13.
|40,524,365
|35,367
|2,992
|14.
|40,223,725
|328,249
|10,750
The Company has 74,999,881 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue, of which 5,501,094 shares are held in Treasury. On a poll these carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 69,498,787. The above tables represent the number of votes registered. 58% of the Company’s issued share capital is represented by the voting. The proxy votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company’s website at: www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
5 September 2019
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173