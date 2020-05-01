Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Invesco Asia Trust plc    IAT   GB0004535307

INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC

(IAT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/01 08:21:52 am
250 GBp   -1.57%
08:46aINVESCO ASIA TRUST : Statement re Inside Information
PR
04/24INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Doc re rights attached to equity shares
PR
04/21INVESCO ASIA TRUST : s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invesco Asia Trust : Statement re Inside Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 08:46am EDT

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE:   Statement re Inside Information

Invesco Asia Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service.  Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report.

Nira Mistry
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited

1 May 2020

Ordinary Shares - Listing Category: Premium – Equity Closed-ended Investment Funds


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC
08:46aINVESCO ASIA TRUST : Statement re Inside Information
PR
04/24INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Doc re rights attached to equity shares
PR
04/21INVESCO ASIA TRUST : s) in Company
PR
03/19INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/16INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Edison issues review on Invesco Asia Trust (IAT)
PU
03/10INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
03/09INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/20INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Half Yearly Financial Report on NSM
PR
01/14INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/10INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Half-year Report
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group