Invesco Asia Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Asia Trust plc
HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY
Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 15 January 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 100,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 262p per share.
Following this transaction, the Company has 4,185,406 ordinary shares held in treasury and 70,814,475 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 74,999,881.
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
15 January 2019