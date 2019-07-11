Log in
INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC

Invesco Asia Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

07/11/2019 | 11:41am EDT

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE:   PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 11 July 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 75,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 288p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 4,706,647 ordinary shares held in treasury and 70,293,234 ordinary shares in circulation.  The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 74,999,881.

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

11 July 2019


