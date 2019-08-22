Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  INVESCO Asia Trust plc    IAT   GB0004535307

INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC

(IAT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/22 11:35:10 am
274 GBp   -1.26%
12:03pINVESCO ASIA TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/20INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/20INVESCO ASIA TRUST : s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invesco Asia Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 12:03pm EDT

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE:   PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 22 August 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 37,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 272.8767p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 5,252,147 ordinary shares held in treasury and 69,747,734 ordinary shares in circulation.  The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 74,999,881.

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

22 August 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC
12:03pINVESCO ASIA TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/20INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/20INVESCO ASIA TRUST : s) in Company
PR
08/12INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/08INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/01INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/24INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/18INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/11INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/11INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Annual Financial Report
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group