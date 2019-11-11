Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Invesco Asia Trust plc    IAT   GB0004535307

INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC

(IAT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/11 11:35:01 am
278.5 GBp   -0.54%
12:11pINVESCO ASIA TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/08INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/05INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Statement re Inside Information
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invesco Asia Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 12:11pm EST

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE:  PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 11 November 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 175,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 278.4286p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 5,843,594 ordinary shares held in treasury and 69,156,287 ordinary shares in circulation.  The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 74,999,881.

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

11 November 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC
12:11pINVESCO ASIA TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/08INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/05INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Statement re Inside Information
PR
10/24INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/17INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Directorate Change
PR
10/17INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
10/15INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10/02INVESCO ASIA TRUST : s) in Company
PR
09/25INVESCO ASIA TRUST : s) in Company
PR
09/11INVESCO ASIA TRUST : Director Declaration
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group