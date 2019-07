Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd

HEADLINE: Change in Director’s Details

In accordance with LR 9.6.14, the Board of Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd announces that Kate Bolsover has been appointed to the Board of TR Property Investment Trust plc as non-executive Director, with effect from 1 October 2019.

Hilary Jones

For and on behalf of

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Ltd

8 July 2019