Invesco Enhanced Income : Director Declaration

Director Declaration
Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd
HEADLINE: Change in Director's Details
In accordance with LR 9.6.14, the Board of Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd announces that Clive Spears has retired from the Board of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited as non-executive Director, with effect from 13 February 2020.
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000
14 February 2020
Close
Director Declaration - RNS
|
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
|
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved
Disclaimer
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 16:00:08 UTC