INVESCO ENHANCED INCOME LIMITED    IPE   GB00B05NYM32

INVESCO ENHANCED INCOME LIMITED

(IPE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/14 10:46:44 am
77.491 GBp   -0.27%
11:01aINVESCO ENHANCED INCOME : Director Declaration
PU
10:56aINVESCO ENHANCED INCOME : Director Declaration
PR
02/10INVESCO ENHANCED INCOME : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
Invesco Enhanced Income : Director Declaration

02/14/2020 | 11:01am EST
Regulatory Story
Director Declaration
Released 15:54 14-Feb-2020

Director Declaration

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd

HEADLINE: Change in Director's Details

In accordance with LR 9.6.14, the Board of Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd announces that Clive Spears has retired from the Board of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited as non-executive Director, with effect from 13 February 2020.

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

14 February 2020


Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited published this content on 14 February 2020
