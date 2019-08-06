Log in
Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd    IPE   GB00B05NYM32

INVESCO ENHANCED INCOME LTD

(IPE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/06 05:01:37 am
74.842 GBp   -0.87%
04:12aINVESCO ENHANCED INCOME : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/05INVESCO ENHANCED INCOME : Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update
PR
07/26INVESCO ENHANCED INCOME : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
Summary 
News Summary

Invesco Enhanced Income : Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/06/2019 | 04:12am EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name  CLIVE SPEARS
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name INVESCO ENHANCED INCOME LIMITED
b) LEI S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 5P EACH



GB00B05NYM32
b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE VIA DRIP
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.757 1064
d) Aggregated information
 		 AS PER ABOVE SINGLE TRANSACTION
e) Date of the transaction 2019-08-06
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

© PRNewswire 2019
