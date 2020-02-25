Log in
INVESCO ENHANCED INCOME LIMITED

INVESCO ENHANCED INCOME LIMITED

(IPE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/25 10:20:55 am
77.692 GBp   -0.01%
Invesco Enhanced Income : Dividend Declaration

02/25/2020 | 10:21am EST

  Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE:       2nd Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 2nd interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share.  This dividend will be paid on 30 April 2020, to shareholders on the register on 3 April 2020.  Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 2 April 2020.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

Contacts:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

25 February 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
