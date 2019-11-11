Log in
INVESCO ENHANCED INCOME LIMITED

(IPE)
Invesco Enhanced Income : Issue of Equity

11/11/2019 | 11:54am EST

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE:  Issue of Equity

The Board of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (the ‘Company’) announces that it has agreed today to issue and allot 125,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares at a price of 75.83p per share.  This allotment is to satisfy secondary market demand and is made under the Company’s block listing facility and the annual authority granted by the Company’s shareholders for such allotments. 

Following this issue the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 170,194,855 which should be used as the denominator for calculating interests in the Company.

Issued on behalf of
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

Contact:

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 01534 825323

11 November 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
