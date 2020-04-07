Log in
INVESCO ENHANCED INCOME LIMITED

(IPE)
Invesco Enhanced Income : Issue of Equity

04/07/2020 | 10:53am EDT

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE:  Issue of Equity

The Board of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (the ‘Company’) announces that it has agreed today to issue and allot 150,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares at a price of 63.08p per share.  This allotment is to satisfy secondary market demand and is made under the Company’s block listing facility and the annual authority granted by the Company’s shareholders for such allotments. 

Following this issue the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 173,969,855 which should be used as the denominator for calculating interests in the Company.

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

Contact:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 01534 700000

7 April 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
