Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Invesco Income Growth Trust plc    IVI   GB0003585725

INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST PLC

(IVI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/16 08:18:06 am
200.0844 GBp   -11.86%
08:41aINVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/12INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/30INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invesco Income Growth Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 08:41am EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Roger Walsom
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
b) LEI 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 25p each
 
GB0003585725
b) Nature of the transaction Dividend re-investment
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
£2.05992470 101
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume As per c) above
e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-16
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUS
08:41aINVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/12INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/30INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/28INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/27INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : Statement re Continuation Vote
PR
01/22INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
2019INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2019INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : Half-year Report
PR
2019INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group