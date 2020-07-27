Log in
Invesco Income Growth Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/27/2020 | 06:04am EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Roger Walsom
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
b) LEI 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 25p each
 
GB0003585725
b) Nature of the transaction Dividend re-investment
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
£2.33949990 149
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume As per c) above
e) Date of the transaction 2020-07-27
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

© PRNewswire 2020
