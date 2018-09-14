Log in
INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST PLC (IVI)
Invesco Income Growth Trust : Dividend Declaration

09/14/2018 | 04:41pm CEST

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE:            First Interim Dividend

The Directors have declared a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2019 of 2.4p per Ordinary Share payable on 26 October 2018 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 5 October 2018.  The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 4 October 2018. This dividend reflects the Directors’ intention for the total dividends for the year to grow at above the rate of inflation.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
14 September 2018


© PRNewswire 2018
