INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST PLC (IVI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/23 07:14:53 am
257 GBp   -1.15%
Invesco Income Growth Trust : Dividend Declaration

01/23/2019 | 08:03am EST

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE:            Third Interim Dividend

The Directors have declared a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2019 of 2.45p per Ordinary Share payable on 15 March 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 1 February 2019.  The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 31 January 2019.

This dividend reflects the Directors’ intention for the total dividends for the year to grow at above the rate of inflation.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
23 January 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
